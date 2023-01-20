Submit Release
AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, AGCO, a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, infrastructure and precision ag technology, announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per common share to be paid on March 15, 2023 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business February 15, 2023.

About AGCO:

AGCO AGCO is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO's full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.1 billion in 2021. For more information, visit https://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

