Muscle Maker Inc (GRIL) Reaches Agreement with Saladcraft

Fort Worth, Texas, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL ), today announced it has reached a licensing agreement with Saladcraft, a build-your-own salad bowl concept offering over 60 unique high-quality salad ingredients and proprietary hand-crafted dressings. The agreement allows Pokemoto franchisees the ability to launch Saladcraft inside an existing Pokemoto location as a ghost kitchen concept through third party delivery platforms such as Ubereats, DoorDash or Grubhub. Pokemoto franchisees can also launch Saladcraft, space permitting, as a separate stand-alone combo restaurant concept within the same four walls as Pokemoto. This is an expansion of the combo unit strategy recently announced allowing franchisees the option to add new revenue sources into an existing restaurant with the goal of reducing overhead expenses, leveraging existing personnel and facilities.

Like Pokemoto, Saladcraft offers a lineup of five signature salad builds to choose from or guests can build their own unique salad bowl creation from a wide array of bases, proteins, fresh fruits and vegetables, crunch, nuts and a list of fourteen hand-crafted dressings. Saladcraft also offers house-made soups and sides of seasonal fresh fruits to compliment any bowl.

Michael Roper, Pokemoto CEO, stated “by giving Pokemoto franchisees a new line of business and revenue generating option, we create the ability to leverage existing facilities, overhead, personnel, etc with the goal of reducing costs overall. Saladcraft is a more traditional approach to salads that utilizes many of the same ingredients and operational procedures as a Pokemoto location. Consumers are able to customize their Saladcraft items just like Pokemoto while also counting on high quality, fresh ingredients – all under one roof.

Roper continued, “we are excited to add Saladcraft as a revenue generating option for our franchisees. The restaurant industry has many instances of running multiple concepts under one roof to satisfy a broader audience of guests. Offering Saladcraft makes sense to us given our “healthier for you” theme of brands under the Muscle Maker, Inc umbrella. Maximizing revenue per square foot is always a good idea. It’s even better when it is a related concept that compliments your core business offerings and potentially expands your consumer base.”

About Pokemoto

Pokemoto , a Hawaiian Poke bowl concept known for its modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian classic has open or coming soon locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, Maryland, Virginia, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Kansas and California. Pokemoto offers contemporary flavors with fresh delectable ingredients that appeals to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein, various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery.

About Muscle Maker Grill Restaurants

Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of “healthier for you” brands delivering high-quality healthy food options to consumers through traditional and non-traditional locations such as military bases, universities, delivery and direct to consumer ready-made meal prep options. Brands include Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke and SuperFit Foods meal prep. Our menus highlight healthier versions of traditional and non-traditional dishes and feature grass fed steak, lean turkey, chicken breast, Ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, tofu and plant-based options. For more information on Muscle Maker, Inc., visit www.musclemakergrill.com, for more information on Pokemoto visit www.pokemoto.com or for more information on SuperFit Foods visit www.superfitfoods.com.

