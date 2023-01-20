DemandLab Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™

Global B2B digital marketing agency supports its team with initiatives to further their personal and professional growth, promote work-life balance, and advance their careers

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global enterprise B2B digital marketing agency and marketing-led customer experience innovator DemandLab is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at the company. This year, 92% of DemandLab employees said it is a great place to work—compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Also, DemandLab management received 100% ratings in all key categories.



Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. The certification recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience.

“At DemandLab, employee experience is a top priority. We’re deeply committed to ensuring each employee is set up for success and has access to growth opportunities both personally and professionally,” said Rhoan Morgan, CEO of DemandLab. “ The Great Place to Work certification reflects the supportive workplace cultivated by our exceptional, dedicated team. We celebrate and thank them for everything they do to earn this well-deserved distinction.”



According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.



Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work said, “Great Place to Work Certification™ is the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means DemandLab is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

About DemandLab

We create marketing-led customer experiences for global B2B enterprises. Through connected platforms, mastered data, and reporting, we build marketing engines that support revenue growth, business insights, and customer engagement. By orchestrating and optimizing your most valuable marketing assets, we empower marketing leaders to re-envision the journey through the eyes of the customer, redefine the lifecycle, and transform your organization's revenue potential. Learn more about our award-winning consultancy at DemandLab.com .

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com