Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,864 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Presidential Candidate Corey Stapleton to Visit Ukraine

Montana Republican offers stark contrast to opponent Donald Trump's praise for Russia's 'genius' invasion.

/EIN News/ -- BILLINGS, Mont., Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republican presidential candidate Corey Stapleton announced Friday that he will be visiting war-torn Ukraine as the Russian-Ukraine war nears the one-year anniversary of Russia's massive invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

Stapleton stressed the importance of continued U.S. support and encouraged Congress to stand firm with Ukraine, citing the lessons of history.  

Although early in the 2024 presidential primary season, Stapleton's visit draws a contrast with the other announced candidate in the Republican primary, former President Donald Trump. Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives on Dec. 18, 2019, for "abuse of power" and "obstruction of Congress" relating to congressionally authorized funds for Ukraine. Later, former-President Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin's attacks on Ukraine as "genius" and "savvy."

Stapleton said it's time for the Republican party to follow a new vision.

"The diplomatic solution to the Russian-Ukrainian war can be found, but it must involve strength and unity from the West. Similar to the Cold War, sustained peace is gained not by force, but strength and resolve between America and our European allies," Stapleton said.

Stapleton, 55, is a former naval officer and Montana Secretary of State, certifying the 2020 Presidential election.

Contact Information:
Lorna Kuney
Communications
info@coreystapleton.com
(406)442-6633

Related Images






Image 1: Corey Stapleton for President



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Corey Stapleton for President

Corey Stapleton for President

You just read:

U.S. Presidential Candidate Corey Stapleton to Visit Ukraine

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.