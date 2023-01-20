Pharmaceutical Fluid Handling Market to Exceed US$ 14,209.40 million by 2028 say, The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Increase in Vaccine Production Provides Opportunity to Pharmaceutical Fluid Handling Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pharmaceutical fluid handling market is projected to reach US$ 14,209.40 million by 2028 from US$ 10,302.78 million in 2021; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Pharmaceutical fluid handling is an integral part of pharmaceutical industry to ensure that fluids such as cough syrups, intravenous products, and complex active pharmaceutical ingredients are delivered in a safe and timely manner. To succeed and be reliable, businesses need to utilize the correct handling equipment and instruments. The manufacturing divisions in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry require fluid control systems since their most processes involve liquid such as feed media, buffer solutions, cell extracts, and product fractions.

CIRCOR International Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Danaher Corp, Spirax Sarco Engineering plc, Merck KGaA, Rochling SE & Co KG, RAUMEDIC AG, Tef Cap Industries Inc, Fraser Ross Ltd, and Australian Fluid Handling Pty Ltd are the key companies operating in the pharmaceutical fluid handling market.

The pharmaceutical fluid handling market is segmented on the basis of offering, tubing, application, usage, end user, and geography. Based on offering, the market is segmented into equipment & solutions and services. Based on tubing, the market is segmented into TPE, PVC, and silicone. Based on application, the market is segmented into fluid handling and management, fluid preparation, integration and automation, aseptic processing, buffer management, and others. Based on usage, the market is segmented into cough syrup, intravenous products, complex APIs, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical and medical companies, and others.

In terms of geography, the pharmaceutical fluid handling market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), the Middle East & Africa (the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Africa, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa), and South & Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America).

Based on offering, the global pharmaceutical fluid handling market is segmented into equipment and solutions and services. In 2021, the equipment segment held the largest share of the market, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2022–2028. The equipment & solutions segment is further segmented into metering pumps and capsule equipment (filling/sorting), mixing equipment and valves, thermal processing equipment (coolers/chillers/dryers/heat-exchangers), x-ray inspection systems, tanks for holding liquids and flow control products, filters/filter sets (pre-filters/ sterilizing grade filters/ virus filters), powder handling bags, sterile connectors/disconnectors and membrane filter cartridges, and others. Based on tubing, the market is segmented into TPE, PVC, and silicone.

Vaccines strengthen the immune system of different age groups, providing protection against infectious diseases. In the past few decades, effective immunization has eliminated polio and smallpox, which registered high mortality rates. In recent years, there has been an increase in vaccination demand due to the rising incidences of viral and bacterial infectious diseases. Further, government foundations, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies are focusing on regular vaccine administration by providing cost-effective immunization globally. This is boosting the demand for vaccine production, which is likely to promote the growth of the pharmaceutical fluid handling market. For instance, the Indian Universal Immunization Programme (UPI) rolled out its pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to 21 lakh children. Additionally, government funding and company investments are stimulating R&D to launch new products. According to World Health Organization, in November 2022, a total of 16 billion vaccine doses, valued at US$ 141 billion, were supplied in 2021, which is approximately three times more than the doses supplied in 2019, i.e., 5.8 billion. The Serum Institute of India (SII) postponed HPV vaccine production for two years due to the focus on the development of COVID-19 vaccines; however, it will begin supplying HPV vaccine to the Government of India by 2023 in small quantities. Thus, an increase in vaccine production is anticipated to create an opportunity for the pharmaceutical fluid handling market during the forecast period.

In pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical product manufacturing, contamination prevention is a crucial part of the process. The proper handling and storage of fluids are essential to limit the possibility of contamination. Facility layout helps determine the method used by companies to handle fluid transfer and storage. The growing adoption of single-use systems (SUS) reduces product cross-contamination and eliminates the need for cleaning between batches, hence improving efficiency. The SUSs are made in a cleanroom; they are double bagged, and gamma, ethylene oxide, or x-ray methods are used to ensure a sterile system for every batch.

