Event Apps Market : Sector to Reach $ 2,648.46Mn by 2028 at a 14% CAGR; Global Report by The Insight Partners

Event Apps Market Forecast to 2028

The event apps market is expected to grow from US$ 1,203.89 million in 2022 to US$ 2,648.46 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2022 to 2028.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insight Partners added a comprehensive research document of 167 pages on "Event Apps Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Industry Demand and Forecast to 2028–COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis-by Operating System, Type, and End User," the market is expected to grow from US$ 1,203.89 million in 2022 to US$ 2,648.46 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2022 to 2028.Integration of advanced solutions such as networking, content absorption, and audience engagement increases convenience for attendees and improves management efficiency for planners, which is further anticipated to propel the event apps market growth. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Event Apps Market. This report uncovers the general market conditions, trends, inclinations, key players, opportunities, geographical analysis and many other parameters about Event Apps Market industry that helps drive the business into right direction.



Download Sample PDF Copy of Event Apps Market study at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00029815



The growth of the meetings & events industry is majorly dependent on the economy, as event spending is reduced due to economic losses. In the US, government initiatives and investments are helping to develop infrastructure and promote new venues for corporate events. According to the independent global advisory firm Oxford Economics findings, face-to-face meetings and events play an integral role in the US economy. The government is investing a huge amount into the meetings & events industry as it is one of the major contributors and supporters of jobs in the US economy. The demand for events and event management applications is high in North America as various associations are dependent on conferences to deliver education, and medical conferences rely on symposiums to share scientific breakthroughs.

The Meetings Mean Business Coalition (MMBC), formed during the 2008 financial crisis, emphasizes the important role meetings play in helping people conduct their business. The MMBC and Events Industry Council (EIC) has created extensive protocols to outline best practices to protect attendees and employees in the US. In November 2021, the MMBC and the US Travel Association announced the full integration of the coalition under the US Travel umbrella to strengthen the US events industry. The COVID-19 aid relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act (2020) passed by Congress is also helping the meeting and event organizers through funding programs and assistance. Government officials are hosting business meets and conferences to attract large investments, such as the Select USA—an annual investment summit hosted by the government of the US, to propel the events industry across the region, thereby supporting the event apps market.

Event Apps Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Whova; Cvent Inc.; Evenium; Eventbase Technology Inc.; Livestorm Inc.; Meeting Application; ON24, Inc.; SpotMe; WebEx Events; and Yapp Inc.

Players operating in the event apps market are mainly focused on developing advanced and efficient products.

• In 2021, Eventbase, the biggest technology supplier for workplace events, has teamed with LiveSafe to include core LiveSafe capabilities for the conference and event security. For Eventbase clients, the LiveSafe platform is now accessible as an a-la-carte option, allowing for seamless communication between event goers and the security staff in charge of assuring their safety.

• In 2022, at Cvent's client conference, the company unveiled the new Cvent App Marketplace. The new marketplace also provides a collaborative area for other prominent technology partners to build ready-to-use apps on top of the Cvent platform, allowing the platform's capabilities to be expanded and personalized.



For More Information or Query or Customization before Buying, Visit @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00029815



The presence of a high-tech savvy population in Europe and the increase in penetration of the internet across countries such as Germany, the UK, France, and Russia propel the adoption of event apps across the region. Europe also has several fashion and cosmetic brands that organize events for their brand promotion, which is contributing to the Europe event apps market growth. The event apps market in APAC is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The increasing government initiatives to promote digitalization across countries such as China and India are catalyzing the adoption of event apps across the region. The region is also experiencing a rise in brand marketing events by global and local brands, which is further expected to contribute to the growth of the event apps market during the forecast period.

The event apps market is segmented on the basis of operating system, type, end user, and geography. Based on operating system, the event apps market is segmented into iOS, android, and web-based. Based on type, the event apps market is segmented into enterprise event apps, hybrid apps, corporates meeting apps, conference apps, trade show apps, festival apps, and sports event apps. Based on end user, the event apps market is segmented into event organizer and planners, corporates, government, education, and others. Based on geography, the event apps market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. In 2021, North America accounted for a significant market share.



Report Highlights:

• Detailed overview of parent market

• Changing market dynamics in the industry

• In-depth market segmentation

• Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

• Recent industry trends and developments

• Competitive landscape

• Strategies of key players and products offered

• Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

• A neutral perspective on market performance

• Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.



Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Event Apps Market Growth Report (2021-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00029815/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694



Contact Us:

If you have any queries pertaining to the report or would like further information, feel free to reach out to us at-