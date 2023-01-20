New Born Screening Market – Increasing Incidence of Neonatal Diseases is expected to Boost Growth of the Market

New Born Screening Market

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Born Screening Market, by Product (Instruments, and Assay Kits and Reagents), by Test Type (Dry Blood Spot Test, Cardiac Test, Hearing Test, Urine Test, and Others), by Application (Phenylketonuria (PKU), Maple Syrup Urine Disease Critical Congenital Cardiac Disease, Hearing Disability, Sickle Cell Disease, and Others) Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030. The New Born Screening market is projected to reach USD 30, 38.4 Million by 2024 from USD 1,812.2 Million in 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. High birth rate and increasing incidence of neonatal diseases are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Edition : 2023

Scope of New Born Screening For 2023:

New Born Screening Market research assesses the rate of growth and market value based on market dynamics and growth generating variables. Complete understanding is based on the most recent industry news, prospects, and trends. The research includes a thorough market analysis and vendor landscape, as well as a SWOT analysis of the top vendors.

Click Here To Get Sample Copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2192

** Note – This report sample includes:

Scope For 2023

Brief Introduction to the research report.

Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

Top players in the market

Research framework (structure of the report)

Research methodology adopted by Coherent Market Insights

Newborn screening detects conditions that may have long-term consequences for a child's health or survival. This screening technology consists of a battery of tests that are required for timely detection, early diagnosis, and health management in order to prevent overall disability and child death. These tests, which are performed soon after the baby is born, detect genetic, developmental, and metabolic disorders in newborns. Prior to discharge from a hospital or birthing centre, newborns are screened for certain genetic, endocrine, and metabolic disorders, as well as hearing loss and critical congenital heart defects (CCHDs) using a few drops of blood from the newborn's heel.

Key market players are collaborating with government agencies, which will drive market growth during the forecast period. For example, PerkinElmer, Inc. was chosen as the provider of newborn screening tests for the Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID) screening programme for Public Health England in February 2020. PerkinElmer, Inc. will supply Public Health England with the EnLite Neonatal TREC Kit and the VICTOR EnLite instrument to screen new borns at three of the six programme sites.

Furthermore, unmet medical needs and an increase in demand for personalised healthcare are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Unmet medical needs, particularly in emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil, include amino acid disorders, organic acid disorders, fatty acid oxidation disorders, and Lysosomal storage disorders. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 report, the infant mortality rate in the United States was 5.7 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2018. Diseases such as amino acid disorders, organic acid disorders, fatty acid oxidation disorder, and lysosomal storage disorder are to blame for these deaths. Addressing these issues could result in significant growth in the global new born screening market during the forecast period.

Purchase this Premium Report, click here (Up To 25% Discount) @

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2192

Global New Born Screening Market 2022 Key Insights:

– Examine the current state of the New Born Screening market and its future prospects in relation to production, New Born Screening pricing structure, consumption, and previous experience.

– The research identifies the many segments and sub-segments that make up the structure of the New Born Screening market.

– Market historical information from 2016 to 2022 and forecast through 2028. Market breakdown information by company, products, end-users, and key countries.

– Analysis of the New Born Screening market’s growth patterns, prospects for the future, and contribution to the entire keyword market.

– Report on the Global New Born Screening Market 2022 examines competitive developments such as contracts, the introduction of new products, and New Born Screening Market acquisition.

– To characterise sales volume, New Born Screening revenue, growth potential, drivers, SWOT analysis, and New Born Screening development plans in the upcoming years, the research report targets the major international New Born Screening players.

Highlights of the Global New Born Screening report:

‣ A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the New Born Screening Market

‣ An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

‣ Market segmentation up to the second or third level

‣ Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

‣ Important changes in market dynamics

‣ Emerging niche segments and regional markets

‣ Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

‣ Market shares and strategies of key players

‣ Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2192

The research was compiled based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of data gathered from numerous sources on the parent market. Furthermore, the economic conditions and other economic indicators and determinants have been studied in order to analyse their respective impact on the New Born Screening Market, as well as the current impact, in order to generate strategic and informed forecasts regarding the market scenarios. This is mostly due to the developing world’s unmet potential in terms of product pricing and income creation.