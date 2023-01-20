Leading Cooking Brand Imarku Offers Affordable, High-Quality Knives and Cookware
The leading brand helps homeowners and restaurant owners invest in products that last a long time.POMONA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knives and cookware are absolute essentials, be it for chefs at home or chefs running Michelin-star restaurants. However, they get frustrated when they see their prized assets starting to rust quickly. This is where imarku, a reputable cookware brand in America, is trying to help. They offer the best quality knives and cookware at an affordable price on the market so people on a limited budget can have more peace of mind.
The company was founded in 2008 and has since gone on to garner a strong reputation amongst home cooks and professional chefs alike for its versatile range of product offerings that they can purchase without having to break the bank.
Speaking on occasion, a representative for the company said, “As a brand that people put their trust in, we understand how the economy has affected pockets of homeowners and businesses across the country. This is why we always focus on making our products affordable without compromising on quality. This enables restaurant owners on a limited budget to be able to afford high-quality knives and cookware as opposed to substandard products that develop faults quickly.”
Their products are produced in a state-of-the-art factory that makes use of innovative smelting and forging processes. They also make it a point to only use high-tech carbon steel that they combine with German super core steel and Japanese special stainless steel to help them achieve the most durability and sharpness possible.
Their portfolio of products includes kitchen knives, knife sets, and cookware, including several best-sellers such as Butcher Knives and the Hammered Knife Set.
Talking about their best sellers, "Our design and manufacturing team do a good job of producing products that cater to the specific needs of our customers. For instance, butcher knives enable our people to cut meat almost effortlessly. They have razor-sharp blades that enable people to section big cuts of raw meat easily, thanks to the optimal edge retention of the knife. Moreover, the blades are extra-durable, so they don't have to continuously invest in new ones frequently. This makes them perfect for butcher shops, homeowners that love to eat meat, as well as chefs preparing meat-based dishes in their restaurants."
She went on to add, “On the other hand, there is also a demand for knife sets that are also aesthetically pleasing to look at. This has made our hammered knife set a best seller amongst homeowners across the country. The -piece kitchen knife set has a classic appearance that enhances the mood of the person in the kitchen and is a great conversation starter. The knife block and handle are made of sturdy Brazilian-colored pakkawood while the ThyssenKrupp steel (German steel) makes them incredibly precise.”
The brand also has complete cookware sets that are great value for money. Their 14-piece stainless steel cookware has all the essentials a home chef could need, including frying pans with grip handles, saucepans, steamer inserts, pot lids, saute pans with grip handles and helper handles, and stock pots with helper handles. All of them are designed to ensure effortless cook and cleanup, which makes them perfect for people that live a busy lifestyle.
"We understand that our customers are looking for products that lead to flavorful results in an efficient manner; this is why each product is designed with the goal in mind. From tempered glass lids with a steam vent that ensure nutrients don’t get lost in the process to smooth cooking surfaces that make cooking easier, we are proud to have it all. The stainless steel cookware makes hand-washing simple and is also dishwasher-safe.”, the spokesperson continued.
The company invested a lot of time and effort to perfect the knives and cookware, including conducting rigorous testing that ensures a sharp edge that does not rust.
A customer that recently opened a new restaurant in Manhattan commented, "As a professional chef of 20 years, I finally decided to go after my dream of setting up my restaurant. However, when I went to the market to shop for knives and cookware, I was flabbergasted at how high the prices were. I didn't want to waste money buying cheap knives as they are a waste of money and prone to rusting. That's when my friend recommended me imarku, and I can honestly say they have been nothing short of amazing. In my limited budget, I was able to buy a wide variety of knives that help me with all sorts of things such as slicing bread, cutting meat and. The food that I'm able to cook is nutritious and helps keep customers to keep coming back. By supporting staff in the kitchen are also happy with the high-performance these products offer which makes their job easier."
To celebrate the new year, the brand is offering discounts of up to 80%, so anyone gets their hands on quality knives and cookware for the year ahead. To further facilitate customers, they also offer free shipping in the US.
People interested in learning more about their range of products, including their best sellers, can reach out to them using the information mentioned below.
About the Company
imarku is a leading knife and cookware brand that was founded in 2008 with the mission to make everyday meal prep and cooking easier. The brand supplies quality products to homeowners and chefs so they can prepare quality meals with the help of their well-designed kitchen cutlery and cookware. Their cookware and cutlery come in different styles, surfaces, and sizes which help meet the needs of all kinds of customers.
