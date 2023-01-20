E-learning Market Size Worth $465.47Bn, Growing at a CAGR of 9.2% by 2028;Industry Dynamics, Trends, Share, Key Findings

E-learning Market 2028

The e-learning market is expected to grow from US$ 274.10 billion in 2022 to US$ 465.47 billion by 2028; at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exclusive Research report on "E-learning Market Size, Share, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027-COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis –by Delivery Mode, Learning Mode, and End User," the e-learning market is expected to grow from US$ 274.10 billion in 2022 to US$ 465.47 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2028.factors driving the market growth include ease of tracking student performance and maintaining centralized student database and emergence of digital learning, growing number of cost-effective e-learning models. This business report covering the global market is an important document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. The report provides CAGR value fluctuations for the market during the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. This market report provides data on patterns and improvements, target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements.



Leading Players operating in the Global E-learning Market are: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Kydon Holdings Pte Ltd., Gnowbe Pte Ltd., Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D2L Inc., Oracle Corp., Marshall Cavendish Education Pte. Ltd., Citrix Systems Inc., and SAP SE, etc.



Governments of countries in Asia Pacific are contributing a significant part of their resources to two critical sectors, i.e., healthcare and education. According to Education 2030 Sustainable Development Goal, spending on the education sector in this region accounts for ~4% of GDP and 15% of national expenditure on public services. Countries in Asia Pacific have different parameters for composing their education budget, including foreign aid, community funds, and private sector contributions. Educational institutes are collaborating with e-learning platform providers to create digital solutions that provide a great learning experience for students and help monitor and store the academic records of students. Moreover, there is a growing adoption of tools such as Chromebooks and Google Workspace for Education, transforming the way of teaching and learning. Thus, increased spending on the education sector across several countries in the region is anticipated to boost the e-learning market growth in the coming years.



Global E-learning Market report endows with the key information about the E-learning Market industry, including very important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the world. It also describes all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by several key players and brands that are driving the market with the systemic company profiles.

In North America and Europe, the e-learning market is growing due to the presence of a large number of market players such as iSpring Solutions, Coursera, Skillsoft, eLearning Brothers, Epignosis, Adobe, and Blackboard. The adoption of e-learning is increasing with the rising requirement for advanced education systems and growing education spending. Moreover, with the rising trend of enhancing the general performance of students, streamlining students’ tasks, improving communication, and managing timetables, the education sector is witnessing a rise in the adoption of advanced automatic systems. Hence, the demand for e-learning solutions is increasing across these regions.

An efficient learning system, personalized distance education, automated data processing, mental health monitoring, and personalized collaborative education are a few of the highlights of e-learning that is influencing the adoption of e-learning platforms in Asia Pacific. The growing higher education sector and a rising number of corporates indulging in employee training programs are supporting the growth of the e-learning market in the region. Online education benefits students by aiding flexibility, easy accessibility, and personalization. E-learning has gradually emerged as a common method of providing online education, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The E-learning Market report encompasses the general idea of the global E-learning market including definition, classifications, and applications. Further, it includes the all-inclusive comprehension of several factors such as drivers, constraints, and major micro markets. The report is a wide-ranging source of widespread facts and figures for business strategists as it offers the historical &futuristic data such as demand & supply data, cost, revenue, profit, supply chain value, and so on. Furthermore, it entails the key market features, comprising production, revenue, price, capacity, gross margin, market share, consumption, gross, production rate, demand/supply, cost, capacity utilization rate, export/import, and CAGR (compound annual growth rate). Apart from this, the researcher market analyst and experts present their outlook or insights of product sales, market share, and value along with the possible opportunities to grow or tap into in these regions.

Key Segmentation:

By Delivery Mode (Online, LMS, Mobile, and Others)

By Learning Mode (Self-Paced and Instructor-Led), and End User [Academic (K-12 and Higher Institution) and Corporate]

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In The E-learning Report:

• North America ( United States)

• Europe ( Germany, France, UK)

• Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, India)

• Latin America ( Brazil)

• The Middle East & Africa



The e-learning market is segmented on the basis of delivery mode, learning mode, end user, and geography. Based on delivery mode, the market is segmented into online, LMS, mobile, and others. Based on learning mode, the market is bifurcated into self-paced and instructor-led. Based on end user, the e-learning market is divided into academic and corporate. The academic segment is further bifurcated into K-12 and higher institutions. Based on geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. In 2021, North America accounted for a significant market share.



