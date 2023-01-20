Metabolomics Market to Expand at a CAGR of ~13%, Size, Revenue, Expansion, Demand, and Opportunities During 2023-2033

Research Nester

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Metabolomics Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global metabolomics market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 5 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~13%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD2 billion in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of metabolomics market worldwide are growing adoption of metabolomics in precision medicine, along with increase in R&D expenditure in pharmaceuticals.Market Definition of MetabolomicsThe broad study of metabolites, or tiny compounds, in cells, biofluids, tissues, and organisms is referred to as metabolomics. It is an analytical technique for systematically identifying metabolic fingerprints and profiles in a variety of biological samples and systems. It includes several separation techniques such as gas chromatography as well as detection techniques which includes nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and mass spectrometry (MS). These methods are frequently employed in the development of customized medicine, toxicity testing, and metabolome studies. Additionally, they offer a health evaluation and insight into the causes and management of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurological disorders.For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-515 Global Metabolomics Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global metabolomics market can majorly be attributed to the numerous analytical instruments’ quick technical progress. For instance, according to Bruker’s official press, the company announced a number of items in June 2021 to enhance the accuracy of 4D-metabolomics and lipidomics workflows. One of these products is a new ion source for the company’s trapped ion mobility spectrometry time-of-flight Pro 2 platforms. Additionally, the prevalence of diseases including diabetes and cancer is rising owing to the increasing geriatric population around the world, which is significantly boosting market growth. According to a January 2022 article by the Endocrine Society, 33 percent of those 65 and older have diabetes and are more likely than younger diabetics to experience problems such renal failure, heart disease, and hypoglycemia.The global metabolomics market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Rising acceptance of metabolomics in personalized medicationsGrowing incidence of chronic diseaseRise in funding from government and private institutionsGlobal Metabolomics Market: Restraining FactorIt is difficult and complex to evaluate the huge number of diverse data produced by metabolomics techniques. It is not feasible to analyse the data using only one analytical method owing to the chemical diversity of small molecule metabolites. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global metabolomics market during the forecast period.Get a Sample Copy Of This Report With Graphs and Charts: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-515 Global Metabolomics Market SegmentationBy Product & Services (Metabolomics Instruments, and Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools & Services)By Application (Biomarker Discovery, Drug Discovery, Toxicology Testing, Functional Genomics, Personalized Medicine, and Nutrigenomics)By Indication (Cancer, Cardiovascular Disorders, and Neurological Disorders)By the end of 2033, the cancer segment is projected to have the greatest market size owing to the increased incidence of cancer patients, which is probable to drive market expansion. In 2020, there were more than 6 million cancer-related fatalities and more than a million new instances of lung cancer, which is the leading cause of mortality for both men and women.By Metabolomics (Separation Techniques, and Detection Techniques)By RegionThe Asia Pacific metabolomics market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. Growing demand for pharmaceuticals products, rise in demand for better medical care, and government initiatives are some of the major factors expected to boost the growth of the market in this region. More than USD 8 million was given by the Japanese government to UNICEF East Asia and Pacific Regional Office to support the development of digital immunisation technologies in Vietnam, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Mongolia, the Philippines, and Timor-Leste. The market research report on global metabolomics also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Get a PDF Sample For More Detailed Market Insights: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-515 Key Market Players Featured in the Global Metabolomics MarketSome of the key players of the global metabolomics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker, Danaher, Human Metabolome Technologies America Inc., LECO Corporation, Metabolon, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, and others. These analyses help conglomerates, executives, and industries to take wise decisions for their businesses as well as for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment among others. We believe that our expertise in the field of market research can help businesses to expand to its new horizon. Our team of research analysts can provide businesses a right guidance at the right time, while our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision in order to avoid future uncertainties.

