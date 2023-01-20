Food Contact Paper Market is Anticipated to Touch USD 22.47 bn by 2025 | Growing at 3.0% CAGR

Food Contact Paper Market Growth 2022-2032

The food contact paper market is expected to experience remarkable growth in the coming years. The global market size of food contact paper was estimated at USD 17.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 22.47 billion by 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0%.

Food contact paper is used in several industries such as packaging, baking, and confectionery. It provides superior protection against water vapor, greases, oils, acids and other contaminants while also providing excellent product presentation capabilities. Furthermore, its recyclable content helps conserve natural resources while maintaining food safety standards. On account of its versatility and cost-effectiveness, it has become increasingly popular among consumers and suppliers alike resulting in an increase in demand worldwide over the past few years.

The rising demand for convenience foods has driven the need for packaging materials that are safe, reliable, compliant with international regulations, and cost-effective. Food contact paper provides an ideal solution for such packaging requirements due to its superior barrier properties against moisture, gas, aroma and flavor components, as well as its printability capabilities. This property promotes the use of food contact paper by manufacturers of convenient food products such as processed meat & poultry products, bakery goods and ready meals among others.

Constraints & Challenges

The food contact paper market has seen substantial growth in the past 5 years, but there are still some constraints and challenges that the industry must face. Firstly, there is the issue of cost; food contact paper can be expensive to produce, requiring specialized materials and processes. Additionally, these products often require additional safety testing and certification before they can be sold for use in food applications. This adds an extra layer of complexity and expense to production.

Another challenge facing this sector is the need for constant product innovation. In order to stay competitive in a crowded marketplace, manufacturers must continually develop new designs and materials that meet customer needs while adhering to stringent safety standards. Additionally, it’s vital that companies remain up-to-date with any changes to regulations or laws governing the production of food packaging materials.

Key Market Segments

Type

Non-poly-coated

Poly-coated

Application

Food

Beverage

Key Market Players included in the report:

Burrows Paper

International Paper Co

Cascades

PPG Industries, Inc

Mondi Group

Nordic Paper Holding AB

Smurfit Kappa Group

Pactiv

Georgia-Pacific

Glatfelter

Huhtamaki

Intertek

Seaman Paperper

Smurfit Kappa

Sun Chemical Group

Conclusion: Future Outlook

The food contact paper market is an ever-evolving industry that has seen rapid growth over the past few years. Food contact paper is an increasingly popular choice for businesses, as it provides a safe and hygienic way to package and store food products. As the demand for food contact paper increases, so does the need for manufacturers who can meet this demand. This article will examine the current state of the market, including key players, trends in pricing and product development, and potential growth opportunities. Additionally, we'll look at how technological advances have helped shape this market's evolution.