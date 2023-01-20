San Diego County Office of Education Presents Black College Expo™ powered by National College Resources Foundation
The 6th annual event provides educational resources, access to college and thousands of dollars in scholarships.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), along with the San Diego County Office of Education, presents the 6th Annual San Diego Black College Expo™. This in-person event is Thursday, January 26, 2023, at MLK Center at Bayview, 6134 Pastor Timothy J. Winters Street, San Diego, CA 92114 from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. High school seniors, juniors and even college transfer students, will be able to meet one-on-one with several colleges and universities, including 20+ historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). All attendees are invited to learn about the impactful programs, rich history and legacy of HBCUs.
Many students, including college transfers, have an opportunity to be accepted on the spot to several colleges and universities. To be eligible for immediate admission decisions, students must bring their transcripts and, if available, their test scores. Some colleges may even offer admission to 11th graders. To save families hundreds of dollars, college application fees may be waived. Hundreds of thousands in grants and scholarships will be available to students on-site.
“We are honored and excited to partner with NCRF for the sixth consecutive year in this critically important event,” said Dr. Paul Gothold, San Diego County superintendent of schools. “Our mission is to make sure every child gets what they need and deserve and provide opportunities such as this to help our students thrive.”
“The San Diego County Office of Education has been our partner for over 6 years. Dr. Gothold, JCCS Executive Director Tracy Thompson and the SDCOE team are on a mission like NCRF to change trajectories of underserved students and it’s so exciting to be on this mission together,” says NCRF Founder and President Dr. Theresa Price.
This year’s 6th Annual San Diego Black College Expo™ is sponsored by US Army ROTC, Toyota, Comerica Bank, Union Bank and WSS.
There is no cost to attend but attendees are encouraged to register at www.ncrfoundation.org or to call 877-427-4100 for more information. Any donations to NCRF help the organization continue in its mission to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers and beyond!
About the Black College Expo™
Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademarked program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement and eliminate workforce and economic disparities with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.
