Acidity Regulators Market worth $ 12 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners latest study on "Acidity Regulators Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application," the market is expected to grow from US$ 7.00 billion in 2021 to US$ 12.00 billion by 2028 with an estimated CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Acidity regulators are a set of acidulants commonly used to control the growth of hostile bacteria, enhance flavors in food and beverage products, and adjust acidity to preserve food safety. The demand for acidity regulators to control the harmful bacteria in food has increased since the botulism outbreak in 2006 when botulinum spores survived pasteurization. Developing economies are experiencing the increased application of acidity regulators in processed food for controlling and changing the alkalinity or acidity on a specific level which further helps to maintain food safety and better taste.

Cargill Incorporated, Corbion, ATPGroup, ADM, Tate & Lyle, Bartek Ingredients Inc, FBC Industries, Hawkins Watts Limited, CZARNIKOW, and Chemelco are market players profiled during the study. Several other major companies were also studied and analyzed in this research study to get a holistic view of the acidity regulators market and its ecosystem.

The acidity regulator has been profoundly growing over the past decade, with the increased use of different acidity regulators, such as citric acid, lactic acid, acetic acid, malic acid, and others in various food and beverage applications. Citric acid holds a major share in the global acidity regulators market. The growth of citric acid is attributed to its increased use in beverages, processed food, and confectionery products. In addition, citric acid is largely used in non-alcoholic beverages, such as fruit and vegetable juices. The increasing demand for non-alcoholic beverage products in developing regions is expected to surge the growth of acidity regulators during the forecast period. Thus, the increasing use of citric acid in various food and beverage products is driving the market.

From the application perspective of acidity regulators, the demand for acidity regulators is majorly in the beverages segment. The beverages industry is expected to rise at a noteworthy rate over the forecast period. The beverage segment's growth is attributed to increasing demand for non-alcoholic beverages with functional benefits, surging adoption of sports drinks, and rising development of innovative products, such as clean label and organic products, relaxation drinks, and nootropic beverages.

The increasing consumer shift towards sauces, dressings, and condiments market is further surging the demand for acidity regulators during the forecast period. In addition, the emergence of value-added products in the food and beverages industry and an influx of modern technology are some factors contributing to the market. The food and beverages industry was hit by the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby highlighting the significant decline in production volume. This has reflected a substantial revenue loss amongst the component suppliers, including acidity regulators.

The reduction in food and beverages production rate in 2020 is one major factor behind the revenue loss in the acidity regulators market. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Union (EU) have imposed various regulations on the use of chemical-based additives in the food and beverage industry, which may hamper the market growth to some extent in the coming years.

