Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,417 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,905 in the last 365 days.

Sandvik Interim report fourth quarter 2022

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter 2022

REVENUE GROWTH OF 11% AND RECORD PROFIT QUARTER

Continuing operations

  • Order intake SEK 30,751 million (26,772)
  • Order intake growth, at fixed exchange rates 3%
  • Revenues SEK 31,094 million (25,311)
  • Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates 11%
  • Adjusted EBITA SEK 6,413 million (5,043)
  • Adjusted EBITA margin 20.6% (19.9)
  • Adjusted EBIT SEK 5,977 million (4,798)
  • Adjusted EBIT margin 19.2% (19.0)
  • Adjusted profit before tax SEK 5,587 million (4,775)
  • Profit for the period SEK 3,435 million (3,436)
  • Adjusted profit for the period SEK 4,041 million (3,464)
  • Earnings per share, diluted SEK 2.73 (2.73)
  • Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.22 (2.75)
  • Free operating cash flow SEK 6,226 million (4,474)
  • Proposed dividend per share 5.00 SEK (4.75)

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 (Louise Tjeder).

A webcast and conference call will be held on January 20, 2023 at 10:00 CET. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, January 20, 2023
Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)
Stefan Widing
President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 08.00 CET on January 20, 2023.

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandvik-interim-report-fourth-quarter-2022-301726601.html

SOURCE Sandvik

You just read:

Sandvik Interim report fourth quarter 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.