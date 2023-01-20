Hydrogel Dressing Market Set to Reach USD 885.58 mn in 2022 | compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.29%

Global Hydrogel Dressing Market Growth 2022-2032

The global hydrogel dressing market size was valued at USD 885.58 mn in 2022 and is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.29%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hydrogel dressing market is a rapidly growing industry that is expected to reach a value of over USD 1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Hydrogel dressings are advanced wound care products that are designed to provide a moist wound-healing environment and promote faster wound healing. They are made of hydrophilic polymers that can absorb and retain large amounts of water, making them ideal for wounds that require a moist environment. Hydrogel dressings are used to treat a wide range of wounds, including burns, ulcers, and surgical wounds. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic wounds, the growing geriatric population, and rising awareness about advanced wound care products. [ Read More- https://market.us/report/hydrogel-dressing-market/]

Advancements in technology have opened up new possibilities for this market segment. For instance, 3D printing technology can now produce custom-made hydrogels that provide tailored wound healing solutions. Furthermore, new bioactive components are being incorporated into hydrogels to improve their effectiveness at promoting tissue regeneration and preventing bacterial infections. Similarly, nanocarriers are being developed as a way to deliver drugs directly to the site of injury or infection with greater accuracy and efficiency than ever before.

Hydrogel dressing is predicted to be more in demand due to an increase in chronic and acute wound populations. A growing number of older people will increase the need for hydrogel dressing due to their slower healing abilities. For example, in 2012, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that there was a 43.1 million adult population aged 65+. This figure is expected to rise to 92.0 million by 2060. Similar to this estimate, the United Nations Population Fund Asia and the Pacific (UNFPA Asia and the Pacific) estimates that approximately one fourth of the Asia Pacific population will be older than 60 by 2050. This is expected, in turn, to help boost the hydrogel dressing industry.

Hydrogel dressings aid in the treatment of chronic wounds including pressure ulcers. Venous leg ulcers. The global rise in diabetes is contributing to an increase of diabetic foot infections. International Diabetes Federation (IDF), it was estimated that 463,000,000 people had diabetes in February 2020. A similar source also stated that the European region had around 59 million diabetics in 2020. The number is expected rise to 68 million by 2045. Many healthcare professionals prefer hydrogel dressing because it promotes fast wound healing. This is expected to lead to increased demand for hydrogel dressings over the forecast.

Download PDF Sample with Recent all Updates & Trending Key Players with TOC: https://market.us/report/hydrogel-dressing-market/request-sample/

Market Dynamics: Supply and Demand

The Hydrogel Dressing Market is driven by a combination of supply and demand dynamics. On the demand side, global population growth, aging populations, and increases in chronic diseases have all contributed to increased demand for these dressings. The growing prevalence of wounds due to various causes has led to greater utilization of these specialized products. Additionally, technological advancements in hydrogel dressings that offer superior absorbency and comfort have further boosted their popularity among healthcare providers.

On the supply side, the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions among major manufacturers has created a more competitive landscape with larger players acquiring smaller ones in order to expand product offerings and gain greater market share. This trend has also resulted in increased research and development activities aimed at creating more effective hydrogel dressings that can meet the demands of customers.

Type

By Type:

Advanced Wound Dressings

Traditional Wound Dressings

By Application:

Surgical Wounds

Ulcers

Burns

Application

Inpatient Facilities

Outpatient Facilities

Key Market Players included in the report:

Smith & Nephew

Acelity L.P

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Coloplast Corporation

3M Company

Organogenesis

ConvaTec Inc

Molnlycke Health Care AB

BSN Medical

Frequently Asked Questions About This Report

What is the hydrogel dressing market?

What is the hydrogel dressing market growth (2023-2033)?

Which segment accounted for the largest hydrogel dressing market share?

Who are the key players in the hydrogel dressing market?

What are the factors driving the hydrogel dressing market?

Grow your Business with our more reports:

Silver Wound Dressings Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis 2033

https://market.us/report/silver-wound-dressings-market/

Advanced Wound Dressing Market Size, Share, Growth | Forecast 2033

https://market.us/report/advanced-wound-dressings-market/

Global Antimicrobial Advanced Wound Care Dressing Market Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2023-2033

https://market.us/report/antimicrobial-advanced-wound-care-dressing-market/

Global Dressing (medical) Market Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2023-2033

https://market.us/report/dressing-medical-market/

Global Interactive Wound Dressing Market Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2023-2033 https://market.us/report/interactive-wound-dressing-market/

Global Medical Grade Hydrogel Market Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2023-2033 https://market.us/report/medical-grade-hydrogel-market/

Global Moist Wound Dressings Market Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2023-2033 https://market.us/report/moist-wound-dressings-market/

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcers Treatment Market Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2023-2033 https://market.us/report/diabetic-foot-ulcers-treatment-market/

Global Wound Care Products Market Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2023-2033 https://market.us/report/wound-care-products-market/