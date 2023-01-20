Press Release: 20th January 2023

Carmen Tausili has been nominated to represent Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services at the Mutual Assistance Programme (MAP) Musician’s Course 2023.

Constable Carmen Tausili is Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services’ representative for the New Zealand Mutual Assistance Programme Musician’s course, provided by the New Zealand Army’s Band School of Music.

It is noted the Musician’s Course will run for approximately ten months, and Carmen hopes to be able to fulfil the opportunity offered to him. Commissioner Auapa’au Logoitino Filipo acknowledged the NZ Army for the opportunity to have our band members be trained and craft their talents and skills in service for SPPCS and Samoa.

Auapa’au also conveyed gratitude that Samoa Police, “Prisons and Corrections Services has been able to again have this chance since the last time an SPPCS member had gone for this course, notably due to the global pandemic (COVID-19)”. In addition to his remarks, Commissioner “encouraged the nominated recipient to use the opportunity wisely and effectively. Auapa’au also reiterated he will be SPPCS’ Ambassador to New Zealand”.

The 35-year-old Constable has worked with SPPCS under the Band Unit for 10 years. Constable Carmen says he is excited to go and looks forward to learning and gaining more knowledge in hopes; upon return, he will share his experience and gained knowledge to help improve and enhance his band member’s skills to perform their services.

Commissioner Auapa’au and DC Papali’i on behalf of SPPCS wished Carmen the best on his journey.

Constable Carmen Tausili leaves for New Zealand on Saturday 21st January 20223.

