Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market to Expand CAGR of ~34% Assessment for the Driving Factors & Opportunities During 2023-2033

Global solid oxide fuel cell market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 7 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~34%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global solid oxide fuel cell market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 7 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~34%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 2 billion in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of solid oxide fuel cell market worldwide are the reduction of reliance on fossil fuels as a source of energy and increased government regulation of greenhouse gas emissions.Market Definition of Solid Oxide Fuel CellSolid oxide fuel cells are electrochemical converters that produce electricity directly from fuel oxidation. SOFCs have solid oxide or ceramic electrolytes as their electrolyte material. All fuel cells serve as energy converters; they change one form of energy into another. Chemical energy stored in fuel can be converted into electric and thermal energy without combustion using fuel cells. The conversion of energy by engines and power plants also occurs through combustion, resulting in a lower efficiency. The main advantages of this type of fuel cell are their capability of generating heat and power at the same time, their durability, versatility, and low emission levels. In addition to longer startup times and mechanical and chemical compatibility issues, the high operating temperature is one of the biggest disadvantages.Get a sample copy of the report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3514 Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global solid oxide fuel cell market can majorly be attributed to the ongoing research and development of hydrogen fuel cells. The use of hydrogen in fuel cells prevents hazardous chemicals from being released as byproducts. Water and heat are the only by-products of hydrogen use, which minimizes combustion reactions and environmental pollution. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), hydrogen produces approximately 14.4 exajoules (EJ), or 4% of global energy. Furthermore, the increasing partnership between major key players to enhance the production capacity of solid oxide fuel cells is further expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, A joint venture between Bosch GmbH and Ceres Power Holdings plc is preparing for full-scale production. A total of USD 300 million will be invested in the solid oxide fuel cell by 2040.The global solid oxide fuel cell market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Increasing adoption by end user in military sectorIncreased R&D on fuel cell programsGrowing need for clean energy solutionsNatural gas sector development at a rapid paceThe growth of advanced data centersGlobal Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market: Restraining FactorTo generate power using LP gas, methane, or another fossil fuel, SOFCs are complicated devices containing a number of elementary particles. SOFCs typically operate at extremely high temperatures as heat transfer drives the chemical reaction. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global solid oxide fuel cell market during the forecast period.Know More About the Complete Study @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/solid-oxide-fuel-cell-market/3514 Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market SegmentationBy Application (Portable, Stationary, & Transport)The stationary segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rapid growth in energy demand across a wide range of industries. In the period between 2018 and 2050, global energy consumption is expected to increase by 50%. In terms of heat and electricity generation, stationary solid oxide fuel cells are among the most efficient and clean technologies available. Typically, these systems are measured on three factors, including power output, energy efficiency, and reliability.By Type (Planar and Tubular)By End User (Commercial & Industrial, Data Centers, Military & Defense, and Residential)By RegionThe Asia Pacific solid oxide fuel cell market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions on account of growing urbanization and industrialization and change in prevailing infrastructure. As per the United States Census Bureau, about 80.7% of the U.S population i.e., 249,253,271 people lived in cities in 2010. In Asia Pacific, stationary fuel cells are mainly used for solid oxide fuel cells. Research institutions and government agencies involved in testing the operating times of solid oxide fuel cells are anticipated to drive the demand for solid oxide fuel cells in the region.The market research report on global solid oxide fuel cell also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Get a PDF Sample For More Detailed Market Insights: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3514 Key Market Players Featured in the Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell MarketSome of the key players of the global solid oxide fuel cell market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Aisin Corporation, Sunfire GmbH, FuelCell Energy, Inc., Catator AB, Nexceris, LLC, Ceres Power Holdings plc, General Electric Company, Doosan Fuel Cell Co., Ltd., and others.About Research NesterResearch Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. 