Desiccants Market Size Expected To Reach $0.2 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 20, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Desiccants Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the desiccants global market. As per TBRC’s desiccants market forecast, the desiccants market size is predicted to reach a value of $0.2 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the desiccants global market is due to increasing demand for desiccants in the packaging industry combined with that in consumer products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest desiccants market share. Major players in the desiccants market include Porocel, Dow Chemical, INEOS, Fuji Silysia Chemical, Hengye Molecular Sieve.

Trending Desiccants Market Trend

There is rising demand for desiccants in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food, and beverages to control humidity in manufacturing and processing products. The rise in carbon percent and increased atmospheric temperature cause damage to products due to the high moisture content in the atmosphere. Various methods of dehumidification are used by these industries to avoid moisture content in their close vicinity. For example, desiccant wheels are the most effective and economical method used to control humidity levels for these industries.

Desiccants Market Segments

By Type: Silica Gel, Zeolite, Activated Alumina, Activated Charcoal, Calcium Chloride, Clay, Other Types

By Process: Physical Absorption, Chemical Absorption

By Application: Electronics, Food, Pharmaceutical, Packing, Air & Gas Drying, Other Applications

By Geography: The desiccants global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A desiccant is a hygroscopic substance that absorbs moisture from the environment and protects products from moisture damage. The desiccants are generally used to keep items dry and stable.

Desiccants Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

The Desiccants Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides desiccants market insights, desiccants market size, drivers and trends, desiccants global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and desiccants market growth across geographies. The desiccants global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on desiccants global market opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the desiccants global market analysis and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

