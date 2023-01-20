Dimethyl Ether Market to Expand at a CAGR of ~9% Assessment for the Driving Factors and Opportunities During 2023-2033

Research Nester

Dimethyl ether market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~ USD 21,528.5 Million by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~9%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Dimethyl Ether Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global dimethyl ether market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~ USD 21,528.5 Million by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~9%. The market further generated a revenue of ~ USD 7,856 Million in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of dimethyl ether market worldwide are the Increasing demand for blended DME and upward trend in research and development.Market Definition of Dimethyl EtherChemically manufactured dimethyl ether (DME) is used in specially designed compression ignition diesel engines as an alternative fuel to diesel. DME is a colorless gas when it is encountered in an ordinary atmospheric environment. Aerosol propellants and the chemical industry widely utilize this substance. In addition to its several fuel properties, DME is widely suitable for use in diesel engines. DME and diesel engines are virtually identical in terms of energy efficiency and power rating. By virtue of the absence of carbon-to-carbon bonds, DME is a very effective complement to diesel in terms of lowering particulate emissions and may also reduce the requirement for expensive particulate filters for diesel vehicles.Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3501 Global Dimethyl Ether Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global dimethyl ether market can majorly be attributed to the expanded use of dimethyl ether as an aerosol propellant. The DME propellant and blowing agent is environmentally friendly and can be used for a wide variety of applications. Among its unique properties are its solvency power and water miscibility, which makes it an ideal propellant for aerosol products. Moreover the increase in aromatic ether exports in anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. International Trade Center (Trademap) statistics indicate that aromatic ether exports from China in 2021 were valued at USD 133,809 thousands, up from USD 124,434 thousands in the previous year. On the other hand, an increase in the number of projects launched by major players to increase their production capacity to produce dimethyl ether (DME) is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering have partnered to establish the commercial operation of a methanol and dimethyl ether (DME) plant in Trinidad and Tobago, through a joint venture in Trinidad and Tobago, Caribbean Gas Chemical Limited, formed by NGC and Massy Holdings.The global dimethyl ether market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Increasing industrial production rateExpanding use In LPG BlendingGrowth in LPG plant numbersRising adoption of electric and non-electric vehiclesgrowing use of LPG blends in domestic heating & cookingGlobal Dimethyl Ether Market: Restraining FactorInhalation of dimethyl ether can have adverse effects on the body. As a result of the vapor, one may experience irritation in your eyes, nose, and throat. The contact of the skin with dimethyl ether liquid may also cause serious frostbite. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global dimethyl ether market during the forecast period.Know More About the Complete Study @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/dimethyl-ether-market/3501 Global Dimethyl Ether Market SegmentationBy Raw Material (Fossil Fuel-based, and Bio-based)The fossil fuel-based segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The growth of the segment can be attributed to its ability to be directly installed in conventional internal combustion engines (ICs) without requiring substantial modifications. In addition, the expansion of exports of internal combustion piston engines is expected to contribute to segment growth during the forecast period. According to figures from the International Trade Center (Trademap), US exports of internal combustion piston engines in 2021 totaled USD 5,935,305 thousand, representing a substantial increased from USD 4,753,345 thousand the previous year.By Application (Aerosol Propellants, LPG Blending, Transportation Fuel, Power Plant Fuel, Chemical Feedstock, and Others)By RegionThe Asia Pacific dimethyl ether market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions owing to lower raw material costs, and the increasing use of dimethyl ether in transportation fuels, as well as LPG blending. Furthermore, fuels with high levels of emissions have been subjected to stringent regulations, which led to the replacement of conventional fuel with alternative fuels along with government support for the expansion of the chemical industry is also expected to contribute to the growth of the dimethyl ether market in the region during the forecast period. It was observed that the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals received approximately USD 27 million from the Union Budget 2022-23.The market research report on global dimethyl ether also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).For more insights on the market share of various regions: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3501 Key Market Players Featured in the Global Dimethyl Ether MarketSome of the key players of the global dimethyl ether market are Mitsubishi Corporation, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V., Shell plc, Praxair Technology, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Dongguan JOVO Chemical Co., Ltd., Ferrostaal GmbH, Chinese Energy Holdings Limited, TotalEnergies Company, and others.About Research NesterResearch Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. These analyses help conglomerates, executives, and industries to take wise decisions for their businesses as well as for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment among others. We believe that our expertise in the field of market research can help businesses to expand to its new horizon. Our team of research analysts can provide businesses a right guidance at the right time, while our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision in order to avoid future uncertainties.

Forge your own success stories, With Research Nester - A Composite Market Research Solution