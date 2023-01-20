Lithium-ion Batteries Recycling Market Growth, Share, Price, Trends, Size, Key Players, Report & Forecast 2023-2028
Global Lithium-ion Batteries Recycling Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 19.10% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028SHRIDIAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Lithium-ion Batteries Recycling Market Trends, Size, Share, Price, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global lithium-ion batteries recycling market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like battery component, source, battery chemistry, recycling process, end use, and major regions.
Lithium-ion Batteries Recycling Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Historical Market Size (2022): USD 2.31 billion
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 19.10%
• Forecast Market Size (2028): USD 6.6 billion
The rapid advancements in lithium-ion battery (LIBs) production is responsible for the expansion of the lithium-ion batteries recycling market. Commercial electric vehicle sales are expanding globally, and people are becoming more aware of the advantages of lithium-ion batteries, which are some of the factors driving the market’s expansion.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/lithium-ion-batteries-recycling-market/requestsample
Due to subsidies offered in many nations, electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming increasingly popular worldwide and there is a limited supply of lithium metal. As a result, recycling of lithium-ion batteries is growing in importance. The popularity of EVs is being fuelled by a decline in their cost as a result of subsidies by various governments and a relaxation of road taxes. The need for these batteries is thus increased, especially for e-scooters and e-motorcycles, thereby aiding the lithium-ion batteries recycling market growth.
Other significant factors driving the lithium-ion batteries recycling market growth globally are the growing use of lithium-ion batteries in heavy vehicles, the expansion of the automotive and semiconductor industries, and rising consumer disposable income.
Lithium-ion Batteries Recycling Industry Definition and Major Segments
Lithium-ion battery recycling is the method that allows the recovery of important raw materials from spent-energy LIBs for their reuse in the new manufacturing of such batteries, utilising lithium, cobalt, manganese, and nickel, among others. Batteries with spent energy are delivered to recycling facilities where they are shredded and crushed into a dark mass for recycling. Recycling technology is developing along with LIB manufacturing technology and could soon make use of automation and robotics.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/lithium-ion-batteries-recycling-market
Based on battery component, the market is bifurcated into:
• Active Material
• Non-active Material
On the basis of source, the market is divided into:
• Electric Vehicles
• Electronics
• Power Tools
• Others
Based on battery chemistry, the market is segmented into:
• Lithium-nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC)
• Lithium-iron Phosphate (LFP)
• Lithium-manganese Oxide (LMO)
• Lithium-titanate Oxide (LTO)
• Lithium-nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide (NCA)
On the basis of recycling process, the market is categorised into:
• Hydrometallurgical Process
• Pyrometallurgy Process
• Physical/Mechanical Process
• Others
Based on end use, the market is divided into:
• Automotive
• Non-automotive
o Industrial
o Power
o Marine
o Others
On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Lithium-ion Batteries Recycling Market Trends
Lithium-ion batteries are a growing trend and are being utilised more frequently, because of advantages like high energy density, low self-discharge, little maintenance, and cost-effectiveness, among other factors. Their increasing usage and limited supply are projected to aid the lithium-ion batteries recycling market growth. The size of electronic devices has been reduced owing to technological advancements, making them lighter and smaller, which has increased the demand for lithium-ion batteries. Rapid innovations in portable devices and increased technology adoption in emerging markets both have a beneficial impact on market growth.
During the forecast period, the automotive segment is anticipated to have a high CAGR in the lithium-ion batteries recycling market. This is mostly attributable to the explosive global adoption of electric motorbikes, scooters, buses, trucks, and cars. Additionally, the recycling of these batteries is influenced by the limited supply of lithium. Used Li-ion batteries are expected to become more popular in the automobile industry as demand for electric vehicles increases. Along with the growing efficiency of electric vehicles, the price of these vehicles falling, which is further aiding the popularity and demand for electric vehicles.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global lithium-ion batteries recycling market report are
• Umicore,
• Retrieve Technologies
• RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc.
• Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.
• JCV Holdings Group
• Neometals Ltd
• Fortum Corporation
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Read More Reports:
Global Phototherapy Equipment Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-phototherapy-equipment-market-growth-share-price-trends-size-analysis-key-players-outlook-report-forecast-2021-2026-2022-11-30?mod=search_headline
Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-pharmaceutical-processing-seals-market-size-share-price-trends-growth-analysis-key-players-outlook-report-forecast-2021-2026-2022-11-30?mod=search_headline
Global Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-pharmaceutical-processing-seals-market-size-share-price-trends-growth-analysis-key-players-outlook-report-forecast-2021-2026-2022-11-30?mod=search_headline
Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-pharmaceutical-excipients-market-price-share-size-trends-growth-analysis-key-players-outlook-report-forecast-2021-2026-2022-11-30?mod=search_headline
Global PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-pex-crossed-linked-polyethylene-market-trends-share-price-size-growth-analysis-key-players-outlook-report-forecast-2021-2026-2022-11-30?mod=search_headline
Impulse Ice Cream Market: https://www.openpr.com/news/2883687/global-impulse-ice-cream-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-70
Small Satellite Market: https://www.openpr.com/news/2883588/global-small-satellite-market-size-is-expected-to-reach-a-value
Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market: https://www.openpr.com/news/2891261/global-nickel-metal-hydride-battery-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr
Global Beverage Cans Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/beverage-cans-market
Global Modular Robotics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/modular-robotics-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Alex Parker
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other