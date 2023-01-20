SERISIMPLE is delighted to announce their new partnership with PAWS as their Corporate Community Partner

Delaware eco-friendly clothing brand SERISIMPLE has recently become the latest corporate community partner of the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

NEWARK, DE, USA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delaware-based eco-friendly clothing brand SERISIMPLE has recently become the latest corporate community partner of the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS). Their mission is to make the world a better place, and they are demonstrating this through their donation of $2,500 to PAWS and through the yearly campaigns that they plan to host.

The founders of SERISIMPLE are animal activists and cat owners themselves, and they have a passion for providing aid to strays. PAWS is a non-profit organization devoted to protecting and saving Philadelphia's homeless and at-risk pets, and they provide pet owners and rescue organizations with access to affordable, basic veterinary care. Additionally, they are actively working towards becoming a no-kill city by placing pets into loving homes.

In the spirit of giving, SERISIMPLE plans to conduct yearly campaigns leading up to Valentine's Day where their social media followers can make a donation and send animals in shelters a valentine. Every donor is then acknowledged and honored publicly for their kind gesture.

SERISIMPLE creates eco-friendly bamboo socks that are made from bamboo fiber, as the company is determined to shift towards sustainable business and manufacturing practices in order to make a difference for the environment. Bamboo fibers are proven to be effective against bacteria, fungi, mold, mildew, and viruses, and also offers protection against bad odors. Furthermore, they are incredibly lightweight and ultra-soft.

The story of SERISIMPLE began when the husband and wife team who founded it could not find socks that were well-made, lightweight, and anti-odor that could also protect their feet. Through extensive research, they discovered the potential of bamboo fiber and the business was created. They donate a portion of their profits to cat shelters and their life-saving programs, as well as donating socks to nursing homes in South Carolina.

By connecting with PAWS and other organizations, SERISIMPLE is doing their part to create a more compassionate and sustainable world. To find out more about the company and their efforts, please visit https://serisimple.com.