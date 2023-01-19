Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,576 in the last 365 days.

Pakistan’s economic crisis

The 2022 year saw political turmoil, an economic crisis, and catastrophic flooding in Pakistan. On the economic front, the country has been dealing with backbreaking inflation, a depreciating currency, and precariously low foreign reserves. As Pakistan looks to address these challenges in a turbulent moment, important questions arise as to the long-term roots of these problems, how political instability shapes them, and what economic policy Pakistan should adopt to address its difficulties.

On February 1, the Center for Middle East Policy at Brookings will host an event to discuss the deep roots of Pakistan’s economic challenges and the future of its economy.

Viewers can submit questions by emailing events@brookings.edu or by joining the conversation on Twitter with #PakistanEconomy.

You just read:

Pakistan’s economic crisis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.