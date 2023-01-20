ONE400 Acquires Divorce Marketing Group
ONE400 - The #1 Law Firm Growth & Innovation Company
Divorce Marketing Group’s family law firm clients will benefit from ONE400’s award-winning expertise and expanded capabilities
Combining Divorce Marketing Group's deep knowledge and reach in family law with ONE400's innovative marketing and product development expertise, we can help family law clients reach new heights.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONE400 is pleased to announce that it has acquired Divorce Marketing Group from Divorce.com. During the past ten years, ONE400 has emerged to become the leading law firm marketing, growth, and innovation company in the legal industry.
— Allen Rodriguez, Founder & CEO, ONE400
Founded by Allen Rodriguez, a nationally recognized speaker, law innovator, and legal services product expert, ONE400 provides law firms with consulting and services in a variety of key areas of growth and innovation. Some of those areas include legal marketing for law firms and legal tech companies, branding, advanced legal SEO services, website design, legal advertising, public relations and publicity, legal subscription plan development, legal product development, legal operations consulting, law firm automation consulting, law firm intake consulting, and business development consulting. In many cases, ONE400 provides full-service marketing services for law firms that need temporary marketing assistance, need short-term support for the firm’s in-house marketing staff, or do not want to incur the expense of hiring and managing an in-house marketing department. Additionally, ONE400 provides marketing services, lead generation, and intake automation for plaintiff law firms helping them obtain plaintiffs for class action and mass tort filings.
Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of ONE400, said, “Combining Divorce Marketing Group's deep knowledge and reach in family law with ONE400's innovative marketing and product development expertise, we will be able to help family law firm clients reach new heights.” He added, “Equally important, the end user (family law clients) will see better access to justice, a more modern delivery system of service, and improved client experience.”
Liz Pharo, CEO of Divorce.com, said “Divorce.com is very excited about the sale of its Divorce Marketing Group business unit to ONE400.” She added, “This will allow us to tighten our focus on Divorce.com customers while strengthening our partnership with ONE400 to better serve customers and offer new services.”
Jeffrey Kraft, President of ONE400 said, “Divorce Marketing Group’s law firm clients will now benefit from ONE400’s award-winning expertise and the expanded services and capabilities ONE400 offers them, especially for achievement of additional growth and to help them innovate even further to gain greater operational efficiency.”
Since its inception, ONE400 has won numerous prestigious awards for excellence and worked with hundreds of law firm clients, legal tech companies, and other clients in and related to the legal industry. The company serves law firm clients in practice areas such as family law, personal injury law, criminal defense law, immigration law, estate planning law, business law, intellectual property (IP) law, real estate law, consumer law, civil rights law, appellate law, litigation, and others.
Law firms, legal tech companies, and others interested in learning more about ONE400 and its services can visit its website at www.one400.com.
A complimentary consultation can be scheduled with ONE400 at https://bit.ly/one400meet
About ONE400
ONE400 is the leading growth and innovation consulting company helping law firms, legal tech companies, and legal support organizations accelerate beyond their goals. ONE400 is the synthesis of products and services that transform law firms to become highly efficient operations where technology works for them while also positioning them for sustained revenue and profit growth and continuous technological innovation.
In addition to providing full-scale law firm marketing services, ONE400 also provides automation and legal technology consulting. The company is a certified Clio practice management software integration partner, a Lawmatics practice management software affiliate partner, and has partnerships with many other practice management and legal technology companies. ONE400 also provides legaltech product development and software integration.
ONE400 has been featured in Forbes, LA Daily News, Law360, and other influential sources as one of the leading innovators in the legal field and has also been honored as the winner of LegalTech News’s "Best Marketing Firm."
Based in Los Angeles, ONE400 works with law firm clients in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and around the world. The company has won numerous awards for professional excellence over the years. ONE400 can be found on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/one400.
J Kraft
ONE400
+1 626-578-5040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube