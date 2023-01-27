Featuring Fire ~ J. Montgomery Designs, a Landscape Architecture Firm
We are a company committed to helping you invest into lifestyle and love your leisure.”ALAMO , CA, USA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is something instinctively wonderful about relaxing around a fire. As a result, it is included into most custom outdoor living spaces. Fire features can take on infinite forms and aesthetic styles to fit seamlessly into a designed space. Here are a few of the ways to use fire features as beautiful and functional elements in the landscape.
Outdoor fireplaces bring the comfort of the indoors to an outdoor living space. Just like a hearth inside the home, they create an irresistible setting for a seating area. Often the materials lean towards the traditional, where brick, stone, and wood look as much at home as they would in a traditional living room. Wood-burning or gas, either way the charm is undeniable! For traditional wood fires, fireplaces also have the benefit of channeling smoke up and away from the gathering space, unlike a fire pit or fire bowl which is at the mercy of the wind.
Fire pits are a must when camping. Bringing the traditional feel of a backyard fire is also a must for many outdoorsy people! Fire pits range from small, mobile fire bowls to striking architectural features, and the circular seating space they create is a wonderful addition to a patio, deck, or poured-gravel garden nook. Wood-burning or gas once again are options. The convenience of gas is a clear advantage, but some people feel that they are missing part of the experience. While many don’t miss the smoke in the eyes, it may be true that s’mores taste better over a wood fire, which might be enough of a reason for some people to stick to wood!
Few things look better in the contemporary landscape than an ultra-cool modern fire feature. The clean lines of architectural and geometric features show off fire in a way that seems inexplicable. There is joy to be found in the the variety of new materials that can be used to fill the surface beneath the flames in a gas fire pit. Black lava rock, handmade ceramic balls, and heat-proof crushed glass turn a fire feature into a work of art, even when it’s not in use.
Here at the J. Montgomery Designs, blue bottom rock has been introduced into the main fire feature in the garden space. Combining modern crushed glass with an antique-style steel gas fire bowl created the perfect modern/traditional transition effect for a transitional landscape. Mixing materials, colors and styles is one way to keep designs unique and full of personality. Everyone has been enjoying the fire bowl so much this chilly winter and all year long. Tea by the fire? Yes please!
