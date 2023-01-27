Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,192 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,395 in the last 365 days.

Featuring Fire ~ J. Montgomery Designs, a Landscape Architecture Firm

Outdoor firepit with a large hillside backdrop.

Outdoor fireplaces bring the comfort of the indoors to an outdoor living space.

This ultra modern lounge area provides the perfect spot to warm up by the fire.

This ultra modern lounge area provides the perfect spot to warm up by the fire.

Mixing materials, colors and styles is one way we keep our designs unique and full of personality.

Mixing materials, colors and styles is one way we keep our designs unique and full of personality.

We build fire features that fit seamlessly into any space with the dual purpose of beauty and functionality.

We are a company committed to helping you invest into lifestyle and love your leisure.”
— J. Montgomery Designs
ALAMO , CA, USA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is something instinctively wonderful about relaxing around a fire. As a result, it is included into most custom outdoor living spaces. Fire features can take on infinite forms and aesthetic styles to fit seamlessly into a designed space. Here are a few of the ways to use fire features as beautiful and functional elements in the landscape.

Outdoor fireplaces bring the comfort of the indoors to an outdoor living space. Just like a hearth inside the home, they create an irresistible setting for a seating area. Often the materials lean towards the traditional, where brick, stone, and wood look as much at home as they would in a traditional living room. Wood-burning or gas, either way the charm is undeniable! For traditional wood fires, fireplaces also have the benefit of channeling smoke up and away from the gathering space, unlike a fire pit or fire bowl which is at the mercy of the wind.

Fire pits are a must when camping. Bringing the traditional feel of a backyard fire is also a must for many outdoorsy people! Fire pits range from small, mobile fire bowls to striking architectural features, and the circular seating space they create is a wonderful addition to a patio, deck, or poured-gravel garden nook. Wood-burning or gas once again are options. The convenience of gas is a clear advantage, but some people feel that they are missing part of the experience. While many don’t miss the smoke in the eyes, it may be true that s’mores taste better over a wood fire, which might be enough of a reason for some people to stick to wood!

Few things look better in the contemporary landscape than an ultra-cool modern fire feature. The clean lines of architectural and geometric features show off fire in a way that seems inexplicable. There is joy to be found in the the variety of new materials that can be used to fill the surface beneath the flames in a gas fire pit. Black lava rock, handmade ceramic balls, and heat-proof crushed glass turn a fire feature into a work of art, even when it’s not in use.

Here at the J. Montgomery Designs, blue bottom rock has been introduced into the main fire feature in the garden space. Combining modern crushed glass with an antique-style steel gas fire bowl created the perfect modern/traditional transition effect for a transitional landscape. Mixing materials, colors and styles is one way to keep designs unique and full of personality. Everyone has been enjoying the fire bowl so much this chilly winter and all year long. Tea by the fire? Yes please!

Debbie Blumhardt
J. Montgomery Designs
+1 925-820-8884
hello@jmontgomerydesigns.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other

You just read:

Featuring Fire ~ J. Montgomery Designs, a Landscape Architecture Firm

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.