Secretary Blinken’s Call with EU High Representative Borrell
January 20, 2023, 00:06 GMT
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. The Secretary and High Representative discussed advancing close U.S.-EU cooperation in support of Ukrainian security and sovereignty. They also addressed ways to further cooperate to address the challenges posed by the PRC and Iran.
January 20, 2023, 00:06 GMT
