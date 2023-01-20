Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with EU High Representative Borrell

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.  The Secretary and High Representative discussed advancing close U.S.-EU cooperation in support of Ukrainian security and sovereignty.  They also addressed ways to further cooperate to address the challenges posed by the PRC and Iran.

