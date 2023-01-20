Billboard Chartbreaker Katy Nichole’s Debut Album, Jesus Changed My Life, Releases Feb. 24

Katy Nichole, Jesus Changed My Life cover artwork. Katy Nichole tops six Billboard Year in Music, the No. 1s issue radio and sales categories.

Jesus is constantly refining my heart. Like cries that are in the Psalms, when I find myself in a place of struggle, I turn back to Him. If Jesus could change my life then, He can change my life now.” — Katy Nichole

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centricity Music ’s Billboard Chartbreaker Katy Nichole announces her full-length album debut, Jesus Changed My Life, will release globally Feb. 24 and is available now for pre-add / pre-save / pre-order at digital and streaming outlets globally through https://fanlink.to/JCMLKN . The 11-song recording features Nichole’s record-breaking No. 1 single, “In Jesus Name (God of Possible),” top-charting hit, “God Is In This Story,” never-before-released “Please,” which is available for immediate download, the album’s title track that encapsulates the heart of every song on the upcoming album, and more.One of the most successful breakout artists of 2022, Nichole’s music is connecting with a worldwide audience. Her prayer-song, “In Jesus Name (God of Possible),” became the biggest single this decade on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart, holding 20-weeks at No. 1 followed by three more weeks on top with her second single, “God Is In This Story.” Along with being No. 1 on this chart for 44 percent of 2022, she also topped six Billboard Year in Music, the No. 1s issue radio and sales categories. She further garnered nominations for an American Music Award and a Dove Award (co-hosting and performing on the GMA Dove Awards Pre-Telecast) plus received a K-LOVE Fan Award and made her Grand Ole Opry debut.Launching into 2023 with this momentum, Nichole wrote the title track of Jesus Changed My Life with GRAMMY Award-winning Jonathan Smith and Dove Award-winning Benji Cowart.“Jesus is constantly refining my heart,” shares Nichole. “Like a lot of the cries that are in the Psalms, when I find myself in a place of struggle, I turn back to Him. If Jesus could change my life then, He can change my life now.”In her new song “Please,” written with GRAMMY-nominated songwriter Jeff Pardo, Nichole offers a plea for when circumstances seem insurmountable. “This song came from the deepest part of my soul,” reveals Nichole. “I’m on my last breath and this is all I can get out: ‘God, I need you, I need you now.’ It’s admitting to the fact that I can’t do it on my own.”The full Jesus Changed My Life track listing follows:01) In Jesus Name (God of Possible)02) Jesus Changed My Life03) God Is In This Story04) Things I Wish I Would’ve Said05) Jesus Thank You06) Living Proof07) By The Grace Of God08) Please09) Hold On10) Take It To The Cross11) Turn To JesusTaking the new music on tour, Nichole begins a 30-city tour with Cain March 2, which follows her K-LOVE Christmas Tour 2022 and successful tours with Jeremy Camp, Matthew West and more.For all the latest Katy Nichole tour dates, music news and more information, go to:TikTok (483K followers, 4.4M likes): https://www.tiktok.com/@katynichole_ Instagram (141K followers): https://www.instagram.com/katynicholemusic YouTube (183K subscribers): https://www.youtube.com/KatyNichole Facebook (148K followers): https://www.facebook.com/katynicholemusic/ About Katy Nichole:Singer/songwriter, 2022 Billboard Chartbreaker Katy Nichole was singing in her church choir long before 150+ million people around the world heard her 2022 Dove Award-nominated, K-LOVE Fan Award-winning “In Jesus Name (God of Possible),” which is the first song this decade to reach 20-weeks at No. 1 on the Hot Christian Songs chart. Writing songs and leading worship by age 18, Nichole’s relationship with both music and God is inextricably intertwined with her path through anxiety and depression to health and wholeness. Now 22, and having served as both an ambassador for the Shriners Hospitals for Childrenand as a volunteer for Musicians On Call, Nichole has been nominated for an American Music Award, made her Grand Ole Opry debut, released her self-titled EP last summer, and realized her second-straight No. 1 with “God Is In This Story.” Breaking into the Top 5 on the Billboard Emerging Artist Chart and named a YouTube “Trending Artist On The Rise,” she launches her full-length album debut, Jesus Changed My Life, Feb. 24.About Centricity Music:The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Apollo LTD, Brandon Heath, Chris Renzema, Coby James, Jason Gray, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Lauren Daigle, Natalie Layne, North Point Worship, Patrick Mayberry and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles.

