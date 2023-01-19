New Mexico Department of Game and Fish

Public contact, Information Center: 888-248-6866

Media contact, Darren Vaughan: 505-476-8027

darren.vaughan@dgf.nm.gov

Game Commission to meet Jan. 27

The New Mexico State Game Commission will hold a virtual meeting starting at 9 a.m., Friday, Jan. 27. The full agenda, attendee information and additional information will be available on the Department of Game and Fish website.

If you are interested in participating in the meeting and providing comments, you are encouraged to pre-register to attend the meeting on the Zoom Webinar platform. Participants can attend the virtual meeting using a desktop computer, mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, or by telephone. In addition, there will be a live webcast on the Department’s website for those who wish to only view or listen to the meeting.

If you are an individual with a disability who needs a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter or any other form of auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the meeting, please contact Ryan Darr at 505-476-8027 or ryan.darr@dgf.nm.gov. Public documents, including the agenda and minutes, can be provided in various accessible forms.