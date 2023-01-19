Funding for businesses helps extend tourism season

CANADA, January 19 - A new funding program is available for tourism businesses to invest in ways that will help extend the tourism season on Prince Edward Island.

The Tourism Seasonal Extension Program will provide a grant for tourism operators that meet the eligibility requirements. Funding will be given to operators who have not previously been open on a multi-season basis, or are introducing a new product that will be offered outside of their traditional peak operating season, or are expanding their business to extend their operating season.

The minimum grant is $2,500 and the maximum is $50,000.

“This program aligns with the industry’s strategy of growing the tourism season into a multi-season, year-round destination for visitors. Much of Prince Edward Island’s opportunity lies in a change in mindset of what tourism on the Island has always been, to what it can be. This program encourages businesses to get creative and reimagine a new vision for tourism in our province.” - Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Minister Bloyce Thompson

The program will be administered through a partnership between Tourism PEI and the Community Business Development Corporations (CBDCs), including:

CBDC Western PEI

CBDC Central PEI

CBDC PEI East

Media contact:

Hillary MacDonald

Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture

hpsmacdonald@gov.pe.ca