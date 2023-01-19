Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,514 in the last 365 days.

Funding for businesses helps extend tourism season

CANADA, January 19 - A new funding program is available for tourism businesses to invest in ways that will help extend the tourism season on Prince Edward Island. 

The Tourism Seasonal Extension Program will provide a grant for tourism operators that meet the eligibility requirements. Funding will be given to operators who have not previously been open on a multi-season basis, or are introducing a new product that will be offered outside of their traditional peak operating season, or are expanding their business to extend their operating season. 

The minimum grant is $2,500 and the maximum is $50,000.

“This program aligns with the industry’s strategy of growing the tourism season into a multi-season, year-round destination for visitors. Much of Prince Edward Island’s opportunity lies in a change in mindset of what tourism on the Island has always been, to what it can be. This program encourages businesses to get creative and reimagine a new vision for tourism in our province.”

- Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Minister Bloyce Thompson

The program will be administered through a partnership between Tourism PEI and the Community Business Development Corporations (CBDCs), including:

  • CBDC Western PEI
  • CBDC Central PEI
  • CBDC PEI East

Media contact:
Hillary MacDonald
Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture
hpsmacdonald@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Funding for businesses helps extend tourism season

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.