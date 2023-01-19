Late French immersion information meetings for parents

CANADA, January 19 - Parents of Grade 6 students, who are interested in enrolling their children in late French Immersion for the 2023-24 school year are encouraged to attend an information meeting in their region.

Parents can go to any information session if they are not able to attend the session for their child’s specific school. Attendance is strongly recommended so that parents can make the most informed decision possible for their child.

Information sessions are scheduled as follows:

• Queen Charlotte Intermediate – Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria

For Grade 6 students currently enrolled at Spring Park, West Kent, West Royalty and St. Jean elementary schools.

• East Wiltshire Intermediate - Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria

For Grade 6 students currently enrolled at Central Queens, Eliot River and Englewood elementary schools.

• Stonepark Intermediate - Monday, February 13, 2023 at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria

For Grade 6 students currently enrolled at Sherwood, L.M. Montgomery, Donagh, Parkdale, St. Jean and Prince Street elementary schools.

• Kensington Intermediate High School - Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. in the school library

For Grade 6 students currently enrolled at Queen Elizabeth, Somerset and Amherst Cove elementary schools.

• Birchwood Intermediate - Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6 p.m. in the school library

For Grade 6 students currently enrolled at Stratford, Prince Street elementary schools and Vernon River Consolidated.

The deadline to register for the late French immersion program is Friday, March 17, 2023. Registration forms will be available at each of the information sessions and at elementary schools following the information sessions.

The Late French Immersion program provides students with an education equivalent to the English language program, while providing opportunities to build cultural understanding, attain proficiency in French, and develop effective communication skills in both written and oral forms.

Media contact:

Autumn Tremere

Education and Lifelong Learning

agtremere@gov.pe.ca