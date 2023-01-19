Mental Health and Addictions Access Line takes on services offered by The Island Helpline

CANADA, January 19 - PEI’s Mental Health and Addictions Access Line has increased staffing and capacity to include services offered through The Island Helpline, creating a more streamlined phone service to connect Islanders in need of mental health and addiction support with the right resources quickly.

The Island Helpline service transferred to the Mental Health and Addictions Access Line on January 1, 2023, to provide one single point of access and a more integrated 24/7 service for all mental health, addictions and substance use related calls in Prince Edward Island. This transition also allows for access to the Mobile Mental Health Team when more urgent calls are received.

“The Mental Health and Addictions Access Line provides Islanders with the same access to phone-based supports as The Island Helpline did, if not more. Staffed by trained, local health care professionals the Mental Health and Addictions Access Line offers timely access to emotional supports, assessment and treatment, and direct connection to mental health, addiction and substance use services across the province, including the in-person Mobile Mental Health Service.” - Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson.

The Island Helpline number is being forwarded to the Mental Health and Addictions Access Line and it will be monitored for a six-month period with a possible extension if needed to ensure people have continuous round-the-clock access. Additional staff have been added to support the anticipated increase in calls to the phone line.

“Our compassionate team of mental health professionals offer immediate care and a safe space for Islanders, so they never feel alone. The streamlined service now makes it as easy as possible for Islanders to reach out for help when they need it, by providing timely and best practice mental health supports directly to our communities. Together with our healthcare partners, we are committed to ensuring all Islanders have access to the highest quality services and supports they need,” said Dr. Jonathan Dudek, Psychologist Team Lead, Mobile Mental Health Service.

Since launching in October 2021, the Mental Health and Addictions Access Line has received more than 3,500 calls from Islanders. Calls are answered by trained mental health professionals (a registered nurse or a social worker) 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. During this same timeframe, calls to The Island Helpline decreased to an average of one to three calls per day.

“One of our goals as a government has been to create a robust, Island-based phone service that Islanders and their loved ones can rely on 24/7 for access to non-urgent and crisis mental health, addiction and substance use care. It was always our intent to absorb The Island Helpline service into the Mental Health and Addictions Access Line once it was well-established and fully operational,” added Minister Hudson.

For immediate mental health and addictions help, including access to the Mobile Mental Health Service, call the Mental Health and Addictions phone line toll-free 1-833-553-6983.

For help accessing mental health, addiction and substance use services, Islanders can also contact the Mental Health and Addictions Patient Navigator by emailing MHApatientnavigator@ihis.org.

Media contacts:

Morgan Martin

Department of Health and Wellness

mxmartin@gov.pe.ca

(902) 218-3430

Caitlin Ferguson

Medavie Health Services

(902) 221-6303

caitlin.ferguson@medaviehs.com