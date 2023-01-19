Submit Release
Statement from the Office of Governor Dan McKee

RHODE ISLAND, January 19 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Andrea Palagi, Communications Director to Governor Dan McKee, today issued the following statement:

"Today, Governor Dan McKee transmitted his FY24 budget proposal to the General Assembly. At his direction, the budget includes proposals to provide insurance coverage for abortion-related services for state employees and individuals enrolled in Medicaid. This will help ensure that vital health care services are accessible to those who need them.

We thank the General Assembly members who have introduced standalone legislation to address this crucial issue. Governor McKee reaffirms his commitment to signing the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act legislation as soon as it reaches his desk."

