AB1 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2023-01-19

WISCONSIN, January 19 - An Act to repeal 71.06 (1q), 71.06 (1r) (a), 71.06 (1r) (b), 71.06 (1r) (c), 71.06 (2) (i), 71.06 (2) (j), 71.06 (2) (k), 71.06 (2) (km), 71.06 (2) (L), 71.06 (2) (Lm), 71.06 (2) (m), 71.06 (2) (mm), 71.06 (2e) (be), 71.06 (2e) (bm), 71.06 (2e) (bs), 71.06 (2s) (e), 71.06 (2s) (f), 71.06 (2s) (g) and 73.03 (71); to renumber 71.06 (1r) (d); to amend 71.06 (1q) (intro.), 71.06 (1r) (title), 71.06 (2) (i) (intro.), 71.06 (2) (j) (intro.), 71.06 (2e) (a), 71.06 (2e) (b), 71.06 (2m), 71.06 (2s) (d), 71.125 (1), 71.125 (2), 71.17 (6), 71.64 (9) (b) (intro.), 71.67 (5) (a), 71.67 (5m), 73.03 (71) (c) 2. and 73.03 (71) (d) 2.; and to create 71.06 (1r), 71.06 (2) (k), 71.06 (2) (km), 71.06 (2) (L), 71.06 (2) (Lm), 71.06 (2) (m), 71.06 (2) (mm), 71.06 (2) (n), 71.06 (2e) (be), 71.06 (2e) (bm), 71.06 (2e) (bs), 71.06 (2s) (e), 71.06 (2s) (f) and 71.06 (2s) (g) of the statutes; Relating to: establishing a flat individual income tax rate. (FE)