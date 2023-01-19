INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Investors in F45 Training Holdings, Inc. (FXLV), Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM), Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY), and…

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of investors in securities of F45 Training Holdings, Inc., Affirm Holdings, Inc., and Singularity Future Technology Ltd. Investors have until the deadlines below to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuits. Additional information about each case can be found at the links provided below.



F45 Training Holdings, Inc. (“FXLV”) (NYSE: FXLV)

Class: July 16, 2021

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 6, 2023

The lawsuit alleges that, in the IPO offering documents, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that F45’s rapid growth strategy was unsustainable, reliant on, inter alia, franchises opening multiple locations in a short period of time and/or dependent on franchises who required near 100% financing of their operations in order to open for business, a model that was, at the time of the July 2021 IPO, unsustainable.

For additional information on the F45 lawsuit, please visit this website.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (“Affirm”) (NASDAQ: AFRM)

Class Period: February 12, 2021 to December 15, 2021

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 6, 2023

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that: (i) Affirm’s BNPL service facilitated excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting and (ii) the foregoing subjected Affirm to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action.

For additional information on the Affirm lawsuit, please visit this website.

Singularity Future Technology, Ltd. (“Singularity”) (NASDAQ: SGLY)

Class Period: February 12, 2021 to November 17, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 7, 2023

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the true educational background of Singularity’s former CEO Yang Jie, that he had an outstanding arrest warrant in China, committed forgery, was the largest shareholder and Vice President of Finance, for a Nasdaq-listed lending company, China Commercial Credit (“CCC”), which failed after reporting massive losses; (ii) material related party transactions with SOS Information Technology New York, Inc. and Rich Trading Co. Ltd USA; (iii) independent director John Levy’s long tenure as a director of CCC; and (iv) Singularity lacked adequate internal controls and as a result had a heightened risk of scrutiny.

For additional information on the Singularity lawsuit, please visit this website.

