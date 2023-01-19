Submit Release
Ashley Diamond to Forgo Trial to Focus on Healing

MACON — In response to Ms. Diamond’s decision to forgo a trial, attorneys at the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Center for Constitutional Rights issued the following statement:

“Ashley Diamond has decided that a lengthy trial and the trauma of recounting her abuse and neglect by the Georgia Department of Corrections would be detrimental to her recovery. She is deeply grateful for the public support she has received over the years and hopes to return to her activism after she has spent time focusing on healing.

“For over a decade, Ms. Diamond has fought for the rights of imprisoned transgender people, and she hopes to continue to be a leader in this vital effort.”

