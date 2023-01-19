Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces 2022 Performance
/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) announces the Fund’s investment returns for 2022. “In a difficult year for the broader market, significant exposure to energy generated a 44.9% return for our Fund,” said Mark Stoeckle, CEO of Adams Funds.
The total return on the Fund’s net asset value for the year was 44.9%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Energy Sector and the S&P 500 Materials Sector were 65.7% and -12.3%, respectively. Our benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (74%) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (26%), returned 45.4%. The total return on the Fund’s market price for the same period was 42.2%.
The Fund paid $1.63 per share in income dividends and realized capital gain distributions to shareholders in 2022, producing an annual distribution rate of 8.1%, exceeding the Fund’s annual 6.0% minimum distribution rate commitment. Details regarding the annual 6.0% minimum distribution rate commitment can be found at adamsfunds.com.
The 2022 Annual Report is expected to be released on or about February 15, 2023.
ANNUALIZED ONE, THREE, AND FIVE-YEAR COMPARATIVE RETURNS (12/31/22)
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV)
|44.9%
|18.5%
|9.1%
|Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price)
|42.2%
|17.1%
|8.8%
|S&P 500 Energy Sector
|65.7%
|19.3%
|9.3%
|S&P 500 Materials Sector
|-12.3%
|10.5%
|7.5%
NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
The Fund’s net asset value at the end of 2022, compared with the year earlier, was:
|12/31/22
|12/31/21
|Net assets
|$651,336,441
|$470,588,987
|Shares outstanding
|25,193,556
|24,484,588
|Net asset value per share
|$25.85
|$19.22
TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (12/31/22)
|% of Net Assets
|Exxon Mobil Corporation
|22.8%
|Chevron Corporation
|14.8%
|ConocoPhillips
|8.4%
|Marathon Petroleum Corporation
|3.9%
|Schlumberger N.V.
|3.5%
|Pioneer Natural Resources Company
|3.3%
|Occidental Petroleum Corporation
|3.2%
|Linde plc
|3.1%
|Phillips 66
|3.0%
|EOG Resources, Inc.
|2.9%
|Total
|68.9%
SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (12/31/22)
|% of Net Assets
|Energy
|Integrated Oil & Gas
|37.6%
|Exploration & Production
|26.8%
|Refining & Marketing
|8.6%
|Equipment & Services
|6.2%
|Storage & Transportation
|3.7%
|Materials
|Chemicals
|10.0%
|Metals & Mining
|3.0%
|Construction Materials
|2.4%
|Containers & Packaging
|1.1%
About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO).The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 85 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.
