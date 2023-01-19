Submit Release
Adams Natural Resources Fund Declares Distribution

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today declared a distribution of $0.10 per share, payable March 1, 2023 to shareholders of record February 10, 2023, consisting of $0.03 net investment income, $0.03 short-term capital gain, and $0.02 long-term capital gain, all realized in 2022, and $0.02 net investment income realized in 2023.

About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO).The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 85 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

