Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces 2022 Performance

BALTIMORE, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) announces the Fund's investment returns for 2022.



The total return on the Fund’s net asset value for 2022 was -17.3%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Index and Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category were -18.1% and -18.2%, respectively. The total return on the Fund’s market price for the period was -19.8%. “In a difficult year for the market, our Fund modestly outperformed our benchmark and our peer group,” said Mark Stoeckle, CEO of Adams Funds.

The Fund paid $1.07 per share in income dividends and realized capital gain distributions to shareholders in 2022, producing an annual distribution rate of 6.3%, exceeding the Fund’s annual 6.0% minimum distribution rate commitment. Details regarding the annual 6.0% minimum distribution rate commitment can be found at adamsfunds.com.

The 2022 Annual Report is expected to be released on or about February 15, 2023.

ANNUALIZED ONE, THREE, AND FIVE-YEAR COMPARATIVE RETURNS (12/31/22)

1 Year 3 Year 5 Year Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV) -17.3% 8.4% 10.3% Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price) -19.8% 6.6% 9.8% Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category -18.2% 7.2% 8.8% S&P 500 -18.1% 7.7% 9.4%



NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund’s net asset value at the end of 2022, compared with the year earlier, was:

12/31/22 12/31/21 Net assets $2,100,737,733 $2,652,527,878 Shares outstanding 120,900,484 117,872,178 Net asset value per share $17.38 $22.50



TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (12/31/22)

% of Net Assets Microsoft Corporation 6.8 % Apple Inc. 5.9 % Alphabet Inc. Class A 3.1 % UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 2.5 % Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.* 2.3 % Amazon.com, Inc. 2.2 % Mastercard Incorporated Class A 2.0 % Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 2.0 % Visa Inc. Class A 1.8 % Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B 1.7 % Total 30.3 % * Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund.



SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (12/31/22)

% of Net Assets Information Technology 25.4 % Health Care 15.7 % Financials 11.9 % Consumer Discretionary 10.4 % Industrials 8.5 % Communication Services 7.3 % Consumer Staples 6.8 % Energy 5.2 % Utilities 3.0 % Materials 2.6 % Real Estate 2.5 %



About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO).The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 85 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

For further information please contact: adamsfunds.com/about/contact 800.638.2479