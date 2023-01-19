Bringing the Gym to Your Home: The Story of Remotely App and its Creator, Brandon Marsan Told by Qamar Zaman

Qamar Zaman and Brandon Marsan Help People Put Fitness App Remotely on the Checklist for 2023

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA. , Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Subject Matter Expert Podcast by Qamar Zaman is pleased to announce a new podcast interview with Brandon Marsh, creator of Remotely – a new fitness app that helps people stay on top of their fitness game.

Remotely is a new fitness app that helps people stay on top of their fitness game from anywhere. Download App Store or Google Play.



Remotely is designed to help people build daily exercise habits that can help them achieve their fitness goals. It guides users to improve their fitness with consistency & progressive workouts month to month.



Listen to The Podcast here: Amazon | Google | iTunes | Spotify

“We are excited to announce the launch of Remotely, a new fitness app designed to help you stay on top of your fitness game from anywhere. Our mission is to make your exercise habits as convenient and attainable as possible, no matter where you are,” said Brandon Marsan, founder of Remotely, when interviewed by Qamar Zaman in The Subject Matter Experts podcast.

One of the advantages of using Remotely, according to Marsan, is that people can keep up with their fitness journey no matter where they are.

Remotely is designed to help people build daily exercise habits that can help them achieve their fitness goals. It guides users to lose weight healthily as it is created with the belief that weight loss is a long-term process that needs consistency and dedication.

“The Remotely app acts like a fitness coach, but the good thing is, you can use it anywhere, anytime. When you are traveling and have no access to gyms, Remotely is the best alternative for a fitness guru or fitness companion,” Marsan explained.

Remotely’s primary mission is to make fitness and personal training available for everyone. According to Marsan, everyone should have access to a coach. And this is where Remotely comes in.

Founded by personal trainer Brandon Marsan, Remotely offers a variety of body weights, no equipment, and minimal equipment programs that allow you to train on the go, outside, or in your own home. With ten years of experience in the fitness industry and a passion for sharing the benefits of health and wellness, Brandon is dedicated to providing professional coaching and effective training programs at an affordable cost.

Remotely is very affordable compared to hiring a personal trainer. According to Marsan, hiring a personal trainer can cost $100-150 per hour. On the other hand, using Remotely only costs $19.99 per month.”

Whether you are just starting your fitness journey or looking to take your workouts to the next level, Remotely has something for everyone. With a team of experienced trainers and a commitment to staying up-to-date with scientific research and training principles, we are confident that our app will help you reach your fitness goals.

Don't let location or a busy schedule prevent you from achieving your fitness goals. Download Remotely today and join the thousands of people already benefiting from our convenient and effective training programs.

W: https://www.trainremotely.co/

About Subject Matter Expert Podcast by Qamar Zaman

About Qamar Zaman - Host of Subject Matter Expert Podcast Qamar Zaman is a digital growth consultant and CEO KISSPR.com and host of the Subject Matter Expert Podcast Powered by KISS PR a leading website growth startup.





Stay fit, stay healthy, and stay motivated with Remotely in 2023.

Media Contact for Remotely: Massimo Anthony Didomenico

Podcast Media Contact: az@KissPR.com







Attachment