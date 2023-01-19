Submit Release
Donlin Gold Announces Final Assay Results for 2022 Drill Program

Highlights Include Numerous High-Grade Gold Intercepts and the Advancement of Key Project Efforts

/EIN News/ -- ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donlin Gold LLC (“Donlin Gold”), owned 50:50 by Barrick Gold Corporation (“Barrick”) (TSX: ABX) (NYSE: GOLD) and NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (“NOVAGOLD”) (TSX, NYSE American: NG), is pleased to report the release of the final set of assay results from the 2022 drill program. The assay results for the final 44 drill holes and full 2022 drill program are reported in Table 2 in the Appendix.

The comprehensive 141-hole, 42,331-meter (m) drill program was safely and successfully completed ahead of schedule, under budget and included multiple high-grade gold intercepts reported from the latest set of assays. These include DC22-2130 that intersected 17.20 m grading 11.11 g/t gold, with a sub-interval of 4.25 m grading 36.91 g/t gold.
The results from the 2022 drill program reconcile favorably with the resource model as well as further support the global resource estimate and recent modelling concepts.
Donlin Gold continued to work in partnership with Alaska Native landowners Calista Corporation (“Calista”) and The Kuskokwim Corporation (TKC) in stakeholder and government engagement in the Yukon-Kuskokwim (Y-K) region, Alaska, and Washington, D.C.
Environmental and social investment focused on the Y-K region included support for important health and safety initiatives in remote communities, cultural preservation efforts, and educational programming in collaboration with school districts and other organizations.
Donlin Gold continued to advance state permitting efforts, including the renewal of air and water permits in 2022.
With an increased appreciation of the geology, the experienced team will continue to focus on updating the resource model and completing trade-off studies — all of which are moving the Donlin Gold project up the value chain and leading toward an updated feasibility study decision.

Statements by the Owners

Mark Bristow, Barrick’s President and CEO, said: “As a successful 2022 drill program comes to a close, we are now well positioned to begin our 2023 work, which will consist of reviewing a series of key trade-off studies, assessing mining scenarios, and continuing with permitting and regulatory engagement, along with our community partners.”

Greg Lang, NOVAGOLD’s President and CEO, said: “We could not be happier with the outcome of this season’s drill program, Donlin Gold’s largest campaign in 15 years. From the earliest to the very last results, the assay labs returned some of the best intercepts since the project’s inception — and indeed among open-pit gold projects. With this highly successful exercise behind us, followed by the completion of the resource model and trade-off studies, the owners look forward to supporting the Donlin Gold team and its partners Calista and TKC in positioning the project for the next steps in taking Donlin Gold up the value chain for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

Dan Graham, General Manager of Donlin Gold added, “The 2022 drill campaign was a resounding success in which all involved can take great pride. It represents the product of the exceptional spirit of teamwork exhibited by Donlin Gold, Calista and TKC. Our collective dedication to the highest standards of safety, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship is why the 2022 drilling was completed ahead of schedule but also without any lost-time incidents.”

Most Important Drill Program in Over a Decade Progresses the Donlin Gold Deposit and Advances Key Project Efforts

Donlin Gold’s 2022 drill program was completed in September with 141 holes drilled for a total of 42,331 m. The final set of results released today include assays for 37 complete and 7 partial holes, encompassing the remaining 12,762 m of length drilled. Drilling in 2022 returned some of the best assay results seen to date at Donlin Gold. The success of this program is due to the exceptional dedication of the Donlin Gold team in Anchorage and at site, the majority of which were local hires from 24 different communities in the Y-K region, who all share the goal of protecting the health and safety of their colleagues and environmental stewardship.

As part of the key focus area for the drill program, tight-spaced grid drilling in the representative areas within the main structural domains of the deposit (Lewis – further infilled to 10m x 10m, West ACMA and Divide areas) confirmed recent geological modelling at wider drill-spacing in the immediate area surrounding the grids. It also identified additional short-scale controls that will be incorporated in an update to improve the geological domains used for global resource estimation, which will be used for strategic mine planning work. In addition, the 14 geotechnical drill holes provided results for advancing efforts to complete the application for the Alaska Dam Safety Certifications.

With the receipt of the final assay results for the 2022 drill program (which returned significant high-grade intercepts and continued to demonstrate important grade continuity), an update of the resource model, and completion of trade-off studies, the owners expect to take the next steps in bringing Donlin Gold up the value chain.

Five of the top intervals received from the final set of 2022 assay results released today include:

  DC22-2130 intersected 17.20 m grading 11.11 g/t gold starting at 902.45 m drilled depth, including a sub-interval of 4.25 m grading 36.91 g/t gold starting at 903.14 m drilled depth, the true widths of the mineralization across this interval and sub-interval are estimated to be 13 m and 3 m, respectively.
  DC22-2183 intersected 24.27 m grading 7.56 g/t gold starting at 62.53 m drilled depth, including a sub-interval of 5.48 m grading 23.27 g/t gold starting at 69.81 m drilled depth, the true widths of the mineralization across this interval and sub-interval are estimated to be 16 m and 4 m, respectively.
  DC22-2177 intersected 29.31 m grading 6.01 g/t gold starting at 168.51 m drilled depth, including a sub-interval of 3.08 m grading 13.46 g/t gold starting at 182.50 m drilled depth, the true widths of the mineralization across this interval and sub-interval are estimated to be 18 m and 2 m, respectively.
  DC22-2168 intersected 21.75 m grading 7.12 g/t gold starting at 48.48 m drilled depth, including a sub-interval of 4.16 m grading 25.99 g/t gold starting at 63.13 m drilled depth, the true widths of the mineralization across this interval and sub-interval are estimated to be 15 m and 3 m, respectively.
  DC22-2179 intersected 17.27 m grading 8.92 g/t gold starting at 41.32 m drilled depth, the true width of the mineralization across this interval is estimated to be 12 m.
Earlier assay results from the 2022 drill program were disclosed in media releases on July 28 and November 1, 2022.
Drill hole collar locations as well as five of the top intervals from the final assay results are shown in Figure 1.
Drill hole orientations, depths and significant intervals are shown in the Appendix at the end of this release, in Tables 1 and 2.

Stakeholder and Government Engagement

The Donlin Gold project continues to work with Calista and TKC in all aspects of outreach and engagement throughout the Y-K region. Crooked Creek, the closest community to the project site in the Y-K region formally expressed their support of Donlin Gold. Three additional Shared Value Statements were also signed with villages in the Y-K region in the last three months for a total of 11. These formalize current engagement with key local communities, expand upon the long-term relationships already established with them, and address specific community needs including water, sewer, and solid waste projects; the ice road that connects remote villages in the Y-K region; salmon and other aquatic life studies; and suicide prevention and public safety programs. Local hires from the 2022 drill program will continue to support Donlin Gold’s engagement efforts through the Community Liaison program in five Y-K villages.

Calista and Donlin Gold continued their proactive, bipartisan outreach in Alaska and with the Administration and Congress in Washington, D.C. to highlight the thoroughness of the project’s environmental review and permitting processes, in addition to the considerable benefits that the project would deliver to all Native Alaskans. Alaska U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski and Governor Michael Dunleavy were re-elected in the November 2022 United States mid-term elections, and along with U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan, have all been long-term supporters of the Donlin Gold project. We also recognize the historic re-election of U.S. Representative Mary Peltola for a full term as the first Alaska Native to join Congress and look forward to our continued outreach to her regarding Donlin Gold in the coming year.

Environment and Social Investments

Environmental stewardship, education, community wellness, and cultural preservation constitute key focus investments for Donlin Gold in the Y-K region. The project supports these initiatives through fishery studies and other environmental activities, subsistence and cultural preservation efforts, and educational grants. A wide range of activities and projects were carried out in collaboration with Calista and TKC in the fourth quarter. Donlin Gold supported various search and rescue teams in the region, provided funding to the Healthy Alaska Natives Foundation and Bethel Community Services Foundation, as well as sponsored and participated in the Alaska Safe Riders initiative, which promotes safety for year-round outdoor sports. Donlin Gold fostered education, community wellness and cultural preservation through a variety of interventions including several river studies, supporting the local school district and educational organizations, funding and participating in youth sporting activities, and backing initiatives led by Traditional Councils and Native communities.

Permitting Update

Donlin Gold is a federally permitted project on private Alaska Native Corporation land designated, by law, for mining and owned by Calista and TKC, with whom we have an excellent and longstanding partnership. Permitting in Alaska represents a substantial undertaking that takes several years to ensure a diligent, thorough, transparent, and inclusive process for all involved, including stakeholders from the Y-K region. As committed partners to the second largest gold-producing state in one of the world’s premier jurisdictions, we welcome a process that enhances our social and environmental license for decades to come.

In 2022, Donlin Gold applied for a new air quality permit from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC) and a draft permit was issued for public comment in December 2022. Donlin Gold also submitted its application to ADEC for the regularly scheduled reissuance of its Alaska Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit and in December 2022, ADEC sent a letter indicating that the application is complete and the permit will remain in effect until ADEC completes the reissuance process. On November 1, 2022, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources (ADNR) finalized the re-location plan for public easements in the mine site and transportation facility areas; these decisions were not appealed.

As this is the norm in the United States, we have always prepared and organized ourselves for potential challenges to the Federal and State permitting processes. Our project leadership and litigation teams are intimately familiar with the processes that need to be followed. Donlin Gold and its owners, alongside the steadfast advocacy of Calista and TKC, continue to support the State and Federal government agencies in the defense of what has constituted an exceptionally thorough and diligent permitting process.

Donlin Gold 2023 Outlook

The 2023 budget for Donlin Gold (on a 100 percent basis) is set at approximately $34 million, split equally between the two owners. The 2023 work program will allow Donlin Gold to advance engineering activities, geologic modelling and interpretation work, current permits, fieldwork for the Alaska Dam Safety certificates, environmental studies, and community relations and government affairs activities.

The owners will continue to progress the Donlin Gold project as they have done consistently to date in a financially disciplined manner and with a focus on a strong safety culture, environmental stewardship, engineering excellence, and active community engagement.

About Donlin Gold

The Donlin Gold project is located in Alaska, the second largest gold-producing state in the United States. With approximately 39 million ounces of gold grading 2.24 grams per tonne in the measured and indicated mineral resource categories (100 percent basis)1, Donlin Gold hosts one of the largest and highest-grade undeveloped open-pit gold endowments in the world. The planned pits in which the existing resources are sited occupy only three kilometers of an eight-kilometer mineralized belt, which itself is located on less than 5% of Donlin Gold’s land position. Current activities at Donlin Gold are focused on the drill program, optimization efforts, community outreach, and advancing the remaining State permitting actions.

Donlin Gold is a committed partner to the Alaska Native communities both surrounding the project and within the State as a whole. This commitment underpins our approach and is also reflected in the way in which the asset itself is structured. An important factor that distinguishes the Donlin Gold project from most other mining assets in Alaska is that the project is located on private land designated for mining activities under the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA). Donlin Gold has entered into life-of-mine agreements with Calista, which owns the subsurface mineral rights and some surface land rights, and TKC, a collection of ten village corporations, which owns the majority of surface land rights. Donlin Gold is committed to providing employment opportunities, scholarships, and preferential contract considerations to Calista and TKC shareholders. The life-of-mine agreements include a revenue-sharing structure established in the context of the ANCSA, which resolved Alaska Native land claims and allotted some 44 million acres of land for use by Alaska Native Corporations. Additionally, our long-term commitment to economic development in the Y-K region is exemplified by Donlin Gold’s support of TKC’s initiative to launch energy and infrastructure projects in middle Kuskokwim villages. These partnerships, activities, and programs are illustrative of Donlin Gold’s commitment to sustainable and responsible development of the project for the benefit of all stakeholders.

_____________________________________

1 Donlin Gold data as per the 2021 Technical Report and S-K 1300 Report (both as defined herein). Donlin Gold possesses Measured Resources of approximately 8 Mt grading 2.52 g/t and Indicated Resources of approximately 534 Mt grading 2.24 g/t, each on a 100% basis and inclusive of Mineral Reserves, of which approximately 4 Mt of Measured Resources and approximately 267 Mt of Indicated Resources inclusive of Reserves is attributable to NOVAGOLD through its 50% ownership interest in Donlin Gold LLC. Exclusive of Mineral Reserves, Donlin Gold possesses Measured Resources of approximately 1 Mt grading 2.23 g/t and Indicated Resources of approximately 69 Mt grading 2.44 g/t, of which approximately 0.5 Mt of Measured Resources and approximately 35 Mt of Indicated Resources exclusive of Mineral Reserves is attributable to NOVAGOLD. Mineral Resources have been estimated in accordance with NI 43-101 and S-K 1300.

FIGURE 1 Drill Hole Collar Locations

NOVAGOLD 2022 drill program final assays

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5bebed0-c8da-47fd-9075-e931799b8c0c

QA/QC Procedures

The QA/QC procedures for the 2022 Donlin Gold project drill program and sampling protocol were developed and managed by Donlin Gold and overseen by Barrick and NOVAGOLD. The chain of custody from the drill site to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. All samples are HQ-diameter core. Approximately 95% core recovery has been achieved during the 2022 drill program. Core was logged, cut, and sampled at site by Donlin Gold employees. The 43 Lewis grid infill drill holes were sampled as whole-core. Samples were primarily collected on one- to two-meter lengths. Sampled half- and whole-core were crushed in Bureau Veritas’ Juneau and Fairbanks, Alaska sample preparation facilities. Crushed samples were sent to Bureau Veritas’ lab in Vancouver, British Columbia for pulverizing and gold assays and pulverized splits to an ALS Limited lab in Vancouver, British Columbia for multi-element analysis. Quality control samples were inserted (standards at 5% of primary samples, blanks at 5% of primary samples and duplicates at 2.5% of primary samples) into each batch of samples. The review of the quality control samples did not indicate any bias or error. Out of bounds quality control samples were handled with appropriate reruns and investigations. There are no known factors that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the drill program data referred to in this media release.

Downhole directional surveys were completed on all reported completed holes by Boart Longyear drill operators, and collar surveys were completed by Donlin Gold staff under the supervision of Professional Licensed Surveyors from Brice Engineering LLC.

Each of Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, Boart Longyear, and Brice Engineering LLC are independent of Donlin Gold, Barrick, and NOVAGOLD.

Scientific and Technical Information

In 2020, NOVAGOLD engaged Wood Canada Limited (“Wood”) to update the Second Updated Feasibility Study on Donlin Gold completed in 2011 (the “2011 Technical Report”). This update resulted in a report titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Donlin Gold Project, Alaska, USA” with an effective date of June 1, 2021 (the “2021 Technical Report”). In 2021, NOVAGOLD also engaged Wood to prepare a Donlin Gold technical report summary in accordance with Subpart 229.1300 of Regulation S-K – Disclosure by Registrants Engaged in Mining Operations (“S-K 1300”) as of November 30, 2021. The resulting report is titled “S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary on the Donlin Gold Project, Alaska, USA” (“S-K 1300 Report”), current as of November 30, 2021. Wood incorporated 2020 costs and new gold price guidance to meet NOVAGOLD’s reporting requirements. The resultant 2021 Technical Report and S-K 1300 Report showed no material change to the previously reported mineral resources or mineral reserves.

NOVAGOLD is a registrant with the SEC and is reporting its Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves in accordance with S-K 1300 as of November 30, 2021. While the S-K 1300 rules are similar to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) rules in Canada, they are not identical and therefore two reports have been produced for the Donlin Gold project.

Certain scientific and technical information contained herein with respect to the Donlin Gold project is derived from the 2021 Technical Report and the S-K 1300 Report. Henry Kim, P.Geo., Senior Resource Geologist, Wood Canada Limited; Mike Woloschuk, P.Eng., VP Global Business Development & Consulting, Wood Group USA, Inc.; and Kirk Hanson, MBA, P.E., Technical Director, Open Pit Mining, Wood Group USA, Inc. are the Qualified Persons responsible for the preparation of the 2021 Technical Report, and each is an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”). Wood prepared the S-K 1300 Report.

Paul Chilson, P.E., Manager of Mine Engineering for NOVAGOLD and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has approved and verified the scientific and technical information related to the 2021 and 2022 Donlin Gold project drill programs, the 2021 Technical Report and the S-K 1300 Report contained in this media release. To verify the information related to the drilling programs, he has visited the property in the past year; discussed logging, sampling, and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations.

Octavia Bath, P.Geo., Barrick Mineral Resource Manager and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the assay results for the Donlin Gold project contained in this media release.

Barrick Contacts:
Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Kevin Annett
CFO, North America
Tel: +1 416-307-3660
www.barrick.com

NOVAGOLD Contacts:

Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Tel: +1 604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
Email: info@novagold.com
www.novagold.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This media release includes certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “potential”, “possible”, and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results “will”, “may”, “could”, “would” or “should” occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on several opinions, estimates and assumptions that management of Barrick and NOVAGOLD considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding assay results; the anticipated timing of a decision by the Board of Donlin Gold whether to prepare a feasibility study update; anticipated benefits from recent drill programs including an improved geological model for the Donlin Gold project; the continuing priorities of Donlin Gold, including the health and safety of our people; ongoing support provided to key stakeholders including Native Corporation partners; the potential impact of the coronavirus global pandemic (COVID-19) on the development of the Donlin Gold project; the potential development and construction of Donlin Gold; the sufficiency of funds to continue to advance development of the Donlin Gold project; perceived merit of properties; mineral reserve and resource estimates; Donlin Gold’s ability to secure the permits needed to construct and operate the Donlin Gold project in a timely manner, if at all; and legal challenges to Donlin Gold’s existing permits. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent the management expectations of Donlin Gold’s, Barrick’s and NOVAGOLD’s estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances on the date the statements are made. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the need to obtain additional permits and governmental approvals; the timing and likelihood of securing permits; the need for additional financing to explore and develop properties and availability of financing in the debt and capital markets; the spread and impact of COVID-19; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drill results and geological tests and the estimation of reserves and resources; exploitation and exploration successes; the outcome of legal challenges to Donlin Gold’s permits; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices, expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in the United States or Canada; the need for continued cooperation between Barrick and NOVAGOLD for the continued exploration, development and eventual construction of the Donlin Gold project; the need for cooperation of government agencies and native groups in the development and operation of properties; risks of construction and mining projects such as accidents, equipment breakdowns, bad weather, disease pandemics, non-compliance with environmental and permit requirements, unanticipated variation in geological structures, ore grades or recovery rates; unexpected cost increases, which could include significant increases in estimated capital and operating costs; fluctuations in metal prices and currency exchange rates; whether a positive construction decision will be made regarding Donlin Gold; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Barrick’s most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Canadian provincial securities authorities, and NOVAGOLD’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly the “Risk Factors” sections of those reports and other documents filed by Barrick and NOVAGOLD with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Copies of these filings may be obtained by visiting NOVAGOLD’s website at www.novagold.com, Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com, or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections of Donlin Gold, NOVAGOLD, and Barrick on the date the statements are made. Donlin Gold, NOVAGOLD and Barrick assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.


APPENDIX

TABLE 1
Drill Hole Orientations* and Depths

Hole ID Azimuth
(°) 		Inclination
(°) 		Depth
(meters)
DC22-2033 331 61 254.51
DC22-2034 331 62 287.43
DC22-2035 238 45 877.52
DC22-2036 328 59 245.06
DC22-2037 335 59 289.86
DC22-2038 331 61 248.72
DC22-2039 331 56 289.26
DC22-2040 333 60 309.37
DC22-2041 331 61 261.82
DC22-2042 336 58 264.57
DC22-2043 329 60 230.12
DC22-2044 331 59 288.34
DC22-2045 331 60 224.94
DC22-2046 333 60 239.57
DC22-2047 331 59 230.12
DC22-2048 331 61 166.73
DC22-2049 331 61 145.24
DC22-2050 333 59 219.46
DC22-2051 242 52 851.61
DC22-2052 335 61 139.90
DC22-2053 334 59 292.91
DC22-2054 334 60 188.37
DC22-2055 335 62 215.19
DC22-2056 334 60 184.40
DC22-2057 335 59 244.45
DC22-2058 332 61 196.90
DC22-2059 339 60 234.85
DC22-2060 330 59 157.28
DC22-2061 331 59 247.80
DC22-2062 332 60 239.88
DC22-2063 334 58 300.38
DC22-2064 334 58 230.12
DC22-2065 332 59 225.55
DC22-2066 334 59 225.55
DC22-2067 246 52 777.54
DC22-2068 333 62 240.18
DC22-2069 333 61 260.60
DC22-2070 332 60 240.79
DC22-2071 330 61 225.55
DC22-2072 333 59 223.88
DC22-2073 330 61 233.17
DC22-2074 332 61 240.03
DC22-2075 330 59 233.78
DC22-2076 333 60 227.99
DC22-2077 330 61 211.68
DC22-2078 333 59 230.12
DC22-2079 334 61 235.00
DC22-2080 332 58 256.34
DC22-2081 332 59 239.88
DC22-2082 245 54 789.43
DC22-2083 328 64 220.07
DC22-2084 335 62 209.09
DC22-2085 334 57 249.94
DC22-2086 334 58 210.31
DC22-2087 332 56 220.37
DC22-2088 334 59 219.46
DC22-2089 332 59 243.84
DC22-2090 330 58 220.07
DC22-2091 334 60 260.30
DC22-2092 333 59 225.55
DC22-2093 334 59 235.00
DC22-2094 327 63 915.10
DC22-2095 335 58 199.95
DC22-2096 332 60 275.84
DC22-2097 256 70 483.11
DC22-2098 337 58 199.95
DC22-2099 333 58 227.38
DC22-2100 334 57 216.56
DC22-2101 311 64 522.43
DC22-2102 331 60 227.08
DC22-2103 330 61 291.08
DC22-2104 330 60 239.57
DC22-2105 336 59 275.84
DC22-2106 324 62 920.95
DC22-2107 334 60 265.18
DC22-2108 294 67 557.78
DC22-2109 334 62 303.28
DC22-2110 331 61 289.56
DC22-2111 332 61 245.36
DC22-2112 316 58 559.31
DC22-2113 334 63 259.99
DC22-2114 334 61 256.95
DC22-2115 334 60 311.05
DC22-2116 283 57 900.68
DC22-2118 332 61 280.87
DC22-2119 333 60 191.41
DC22-2120 335 60 188.06
DC22-2121 300 59 599.54
DC22-2122 325 58 252.98
DC22-2123 333 60 190.50
DC22-2124 332 59 116.13
DC22-2125 332 59 123.29
DC22-2126 333 60 130.76
DC22-2127 332 57 149.35
DC22-2128 242 59 249.94
DC22-2129 334 59 175.26
DC22-2130 285 56 949.91
DC22-2131 333 57 192.63
DC22-2132 334 62 623.01
DC22-2133 58 56 260.30
DC22-2134 336 55 312.88
DC22-2135 300 59 550.47
DC22-2136 334 58 210.01
DC22-2137 333 58 243.54
DC22-2138 334 61 257.25
DC22-2139 221 74 924.46
DC22-2140 332 60 109.73
DC22-2141 335 58 295.05
DC22-2142 337 63 551.69
DC22-2143 333 60 179.83
DC22-2144 332 60 192.02
DC22-2145 50 61 831.19
DC22-2146 332 60 281.94
DC22-2147 335 60 309.37
DC22-2149 334 57 325.83
DC22-2151 293 77 920.50
DC22-2153 334 59 342.90
DC22-2155 334 60 132.74
DC22-2156 334 60 149.35
DC22-2158 329 60 160.02
DC22-2160 333 58 184.40
DC22-2162 228 73 800.10
DC22-2163 329 59 213.06
DC22-2165 338 59 210.31
DC22-2167 331 58 240.49
DC22-2168 331 62 96.62
DC22-2170 326 58 81.08
DC22-2171 336 61 300.84
DC22-2172 331 59 70.10
DC22-2173 332 58 163.22
DC22-2176 331 62 300.84
DC22-2177 334 58 252.22
DC22-2178 330 61 144.17
DC22-2179 335 59 237.44
DC22-2181 330 61 163.37
DC22-2182 333 58 242.32
DC22-2183 333 60 105.77
DC22-2184 336 61 304.80
DC22-2185 335 60 190.50
DC22-2186 332 62 291.69
DC22-2187 332 60 214.27

* Note that azimuth and inclination values vary as each hole progresses. The stated values are hole averages, rounded to the nearest degree.

TABLE 2
2022 Donlin Gold Significant Assay Intervals

Hole ID
 Area
 From
(meters) 		To
(meters) 		Length
(meters) 		Au Grade
(g/t)		  
             
DC22-2033 ACMA 33.04 36.50 3.46 1.24 Reported 11/1
DC22-2033   42.17 50.01 7.84 2.79 Reported 7/28
DC22-2033   105.65 126.32 20.67 2.76 Reported 7/28
DC22-2033   172.08 176.43 4.35 1.03 Reported 7/28
DC22-2033   185.79 189.64 3.85 1.87 Reported 11/1
DC22-2033   TOTAL   40.17 2.36  
DC22-2034 ACMA 44.35 48.16 3.81 1.78 Reported 7/28
DC22-2034   116.29 129.32 13.03 6.40 Reported 7/28
including   121.31 127.97 6.66 10.51 Reported 7/28
DC22-2034   140.80 145.80 5.00 10.39 Reported 7/28
DC22-2034   208.38 220.88 12.50 2.18 Reported 7/28
DC22-2034   TOTAL   34.34 4.93  
DC22-2035 ACMA 433.53 440.95 7.42 6.30 Reported 7/28
DC22-2035   651.24 682.65 31.41 3.81 Reported 7/28
DC22-2035   751.88 756.10 4.22 8.15 Reported 7/28
DC22-2035   TOTAL   43.05 4.67  
DC22-2036 ACMA 137.33 144.48 7.15 3.39 Reported 7/28
DC22-2036   152.57 159.29 6.72 2.94 Reported 7/28
DC22-2036   TOTAL   13.87 3.17  
DC22-2037 ACMA 109.24 119.58 10.34 3.07 Reported 7/28
DC22-2037   TOTAL   10.34 3.07  
DC22-2038 ACMA 114.50 126.63 12.13 3.24 Reported 7/28
DC22-2038   185.16 190.15 4.99 4.90 Reported 7/28
DC22-2038   TOTAL   17.12 3.72  
DC22-2039 ACMA 122.46 126.13 3.67 3.46 Reported 7/28
DC22-2039   TOTAL   3.67 3.46  
DC22-2040 ACMA 97.26 105.21 7.95 2.77 Reported 7/28
DC22-2040   114.45 122.41 7.96 1.50 Reported 7/28
DC22-2040   139.25 154.84 15.59 3.64 Reported 7/28
DC22-2040   197.60 216.25 18.65 10.78 Reported 7/28
including   199.35 207.03 7.68 19.69 Reported 7/28
DC22-2040   232.95 285.22 52.27 14.63 Reported 7/28
including   232.95 246.89 13.94 33.95 Reported 7/28
including   257.18 273.63 16.45 13.50 Reported 7/28
DC22-2040   TOTAL   102.42 10.31  
DC22-2041 ACMA 75.03 81.99 6.96 4.60 Reported 7/28
DC22-2041   86.43 101.36 14.93 1.82 Reported 7/28
DC22-2041   105.74 113.42 7.68 4.43 Reported 7/28
DC22-2041   174.29 187.45 13.16 7.47 Reported 7/28
DC22-2041   TOTAL   42.73 4.48  
DC22-2042 ACMA 19.80 34.44 14.64 3.09 Reported 7/28
DC22-2042   95.10 102.28 7.18 3.71 Reported 7/28
DC22-2042   152.80 162.62 9.82 2.93 Reported 7/28
DC22-2042   168.21 187.81 19.60 4.06 Reported 7/28
DC22-2042   196.04 205.46 9.42 5.22 Reported 7/28
DC22-2042   TOTAL   60.66 3.78  
DC22-2043 ACMA 49.61 58.38 8.77 7.23 Reported 7/28
DC22-2043   144.97 168.48 23.51 6.20 Reported 7/28
DC22-2043   TOTAL   32.28 6.48  
DC22-2044 ACMA 26.21 30.14 3.93 2.78 Reported 7/28
DC22-2044   157.31 166.42 9.11 3.62 Reported 7/28
DC22-2044   171.95 176.69 4.74 4.55 Reported 7/28
DC22-2044   TOTAL   17.78 3.69  
DC22-2045 ACMA 12.53 18.23 5.70 3.95 Reported 7/28
DC22-2045   41.42 58.40 16.98 1.56 Reported 7/28
DC22-2045   63.84 73.05 9.21 2.40 Reported 7/28
DC22-2045   128.03 133.50 5.47 3.18 Reported 7/28
DC22-2045   138.75 146.20 7.45 1.74 Reported 7/28
DC22-2045   158.22 170.45 12.23 1.93 Reported 7/28
DC22-2045   205.38 213.77 8.39 1.92 Reported 7/28
DC22-2045   TOTAL   65.43 2.16  
DC22-2046 ACMA 24.38 32.42 8.04 5.25 Reported 7/28
DC22-2046   109.52 135.25 25.73 5.22 Reported 7/28
DC22-2046   176.88 194.04 17.16 3.48 Reported 7/28
DC22-2046   207.43 212.14 4.71 1.32 Reported 7/28
DC22-2046   220.58 223.77 3.19 1.02 Reported 7/28
DC22-2046   TOTAL   58.83 4.18  
DC22-2047 ACMA 37.19 47.66 10.47 2.37 Reported 7/28
DC22-2047   135.33 140.13 4.80 9.08 Reported 7/28
including   136.37 140.13 3.76 11.06 Reported 7/28
DC22-2047   151.83 176.24 24.41 3.76 Reported 7/28
DC22-2047   TOTAL   39.68 4.04  
DC22-2048 ACMA 6.44 10.48 4.04 5.16 Reported 7/28
DC22-2048   23.77 30.48 6.71 7.43 Reported 7/28
DC22-2048   36.88 43.61 6.73 3.48 Reported 7/28
DC22-2048   94.64 106.83 12.19 3.11 Reported 7/28
DC22-2048   111.17 143.61 32.44 1.18 Reported 7/28
DC22-2048   TOTAL   62.11 2.74  
DC22-2049 ACMA 10.97 16.20 5.23 6.51 Reported 7/28
DC22-2049   95.70 112.44 16.74 2.76 Reported 7/28
DC22-2049   TOTAL   21.97 3.65  
DC22-2050 ACMA 38.40 42.93 4.53 1.22 Reported 7/28
DC22-2050   98.40 123.70 25.30 2.82 Reported 7/28
DC22-2050   137.98 162.88 24.90 2.74 Reported 7/28
DC22-2050   TOTAL   54.73 2.65  
DC22-2051 ACMA 69.70 80.01 10.31 1.27 Reported 7/28
DC22-2051   119.52 126.19 6.67 1.72 Reported 7/28
DC22-2051   343.75 356.05 12.30 3.24 Reported 7/28
DC22-2051   437.45 474.88 37.43 2.35 Reported 7/28
DC22-2051   533.86 565.30 31.44 4.63 Reported 7/28
including   545.90 550.40 4.50 11.45 Reported 7/28
DC22-2051   693.27 708.65 15.38 6.81 Reported 7/28
including   698.89 703.53 4.64 16.59 Reported 7/28
DC22-2051   746.67 767.93 21.26 3.74 Reported 7/28
DC22-2051   TOTAL   134.79 3.58  
DC22-2052 ACMA 6.36 17.07 10.71 2.43 Reported 7/28
DC22-2052   100.72 104.92 4.20 1.93 Reported 7/28
DC22-2052   TOTAL   14.91 2.29  
DC22-2053 ACMA 39.82 43.55 3.73 2.24 Reported 7/28
DC22-2053   50.55 59.82 9.27 2.09 Reported 7/28
DC22-2053   169.41 172.63 3.22 3.72 Reported 7/28
DC22-2053   286.82 290.15 3.33 2.57 Reported 7/28
DC22-2053   TOTAL   19.55 2.47  
DC22-2054 ACMA 10.05 13.42 3.37 3.44 Reported 7/28
DC22-2054   108.52 148.31 39.79 3.37 Reported 7/28
DC22-2054   152.89 179.89 27.00 2.70 Reported 7/28
DC22-2054   TOTAL   70.16 3.11  
DC22-2055 ACMA 12.19 35.77 23.58 2.36 Reported 7/28
DC22-2055   115.85 124.30 8.45 5.11 Reported 7/28
DC22-2055   131.99 152.88 20.89 4.12 Reported 7/28
DC22-2055   181.66 187.45 5.79 2.03 Reported 7/28
DC22-2055   TOTAL   58.71 3.35  
DC22-2056 ACMA 2.44 13.33 10.89 17.55 Reported 7/28
including   7.01 11.13 4.12 44.11 Reported 7/28
DC22-2056   83.31 86.37 3.06 8.51 Reported 7/28
DC22-2056   99.82 173.80 73.98 4.21 Reported 7/28
including   109.12 115.28 6.16 18.20 Reported 7/28
DC22-2056   TOTAL   87.93 6.02  
DC22-2057 ACMA 10.97 21.25 10.28 2.59 Reported 7/28
DC22-2057   40.56 48.17 7.61 1.97 Reported 7/28
DC22-2057   52.57 60.64 8.07 1.05 Reported 7/28
DC22-2057   118.89 123.88 4.99 2.23 Reported 7/28
DC22-2057   135.23 142.04 6.81 6.04 Reported 7/28
DC22-2057   147.74 160.25 12.51 3.91 Reported 7/28
DC22-2057   166.47 173.36 6.89 2.48 Reported 7/28
DC22-2057   186.43 194.98 8.55 4.04 Reported 7/28
DC22-2057   TOTAL   65.71 3.09  
DC22-2058 ACMA 5.18 14.02 8.84 2.81 Reported 7/28
DC22-2058   21.46 33.01 11.55 3.50 Reported 7/28
DC22-2058   112.19 118.57 6.38 3.84 Reported 7/28
DC22-2058   124.23 138.62 14.39 8.18 Reported 7/28
including   130.24 136.99 6.75 15.15 Reported 7/28
DC22-2058   151.79 172.17 20.38 2.83 Reported 7/28
DC22-2058   TOTAL   61.54 4.31  
DC22-2059 Divide 57.65 76.04 18.39 3.64 Reported 7/28
DC22-2059   81.48 86.56 5.08 1.01 Reported 11/1
DC22-2059   95.38 109.70 14.32 2.75 Reported 7/28
DC22-2059   118.26 131.88 13.62 2.74 Reported 11/1
DC22-2059   170.43 191.11 20.68 5.89 Reported 11/1
including   171.24 180.64 9.40 10.03 Reported 11/1
DC22-2059   195.86 203.33 7.47 2.01 Reported 11/1
DC22-2059   TOTAL   79.56 3.59  
DC22-2060 ACMA 10.02 16.48 6.46 7.99 Reported 7/28
DC22-2060   116.69 121.75 5.06 2.26 Reported 7/28
DC22-2060   TOTAL   11.52 5.47  
DC22-2061 Divide 22.80 25.91 3.11 2.36 Reported 7/28
DC22-2061   32.72 41.90 9.18 2.10 Reported 7/28
DC22-2061   55.87 66.97 11.10 2.59 Reported 7/28
DC22-2061   73.76 81.30 7.54 1.80 Reported 7/28
DC22-2061   91.09 129.15 38.06 3.08 Reported 7/28
DC22-2061   172.94 176.31 3.37 2.49 Reported 7/28
DC22-2061   186.10 196.08 9.98 2.51 Reported 7/28
DC22-2061   TOTAL   82.34 2.67  
DC22-2062 Divide 54.25 87.49 33.24 1.02 Reported 7/28
DC22-2062   110.99 115.21 4.22 4.76 Reported 7/28
DC22-2062   126.31 132.65 6.34 9.68 Reported 7/28
DC22-2062   147.06 197.82 50.76 3.28 Reported 7/28
DC22-2062   TOTAL   94.56 2.98  
DC22-2063 Divide 9.14 15.75 6.61 1.32 Reported 7/28
DC22-2063   61.13 75.81 14.68 3.12 Reported 7/28
DC22-2063   130.04 142.14 12.10 22.15 Reported 7/28
including   135.48 140.91 5.43 47.17 Reported 7/28
DC22-2063   162.18 181.92 19.74 34.17 Reported 11/1
including   165.38 176.73 11.35 57.93 Reported 11/1
DC22-2063   193.29 197.40 4.11 10.69 Reported 11/1
DC22-2063   204.49 230.12 25.63 4.42 Reported 11/1
DC22-2063   236.22 297.18 60.96 12.35 Reported 11/1
including   247.06 280.43 33.37 13.80 Reported 11/1
including   287.15 295.94 8.79 26.73 Reported 11/1
DC22-2063   TOTAL   143.83 13.26  
DC22-2064 Divide 13.74 21.04 7.30 2.31 Reported 11/1
DC22-2064   61.87 68.61 6.74 1.76 Reported 11/1
DC22-2064   82.80 91.43 8.63 3.25 Reported 11/1
DC22-2064   95.92 100.36 4.44 13.49 Reported 11/1
DC22-2064   110.95 141.00 30.05 4.00  
DC22-2064   TOTAL   57.16 4.14  
DC22-2065 Divide 3.96 18.66 14.70 3.14 Reported 11/1
DC22-2065   22.79 33.41 10.62 1.47 Reported 11/1
DC22-2065   45.88 53.81 7.93 2.85 Reported 11/1
DC22-2065   85.26 89.98 4.72 4.16 Reported 11/1
DC22-2065   99.53 122.27 22.74 4.52 Reported 11/1
DC22-2065   156.22 159.79 3.57 3.33 Reported 11/1
DC22-2065   170.43 181.65 11.22 7.88 Reported 11/1
including   170.43 176.55 6.12 10.72 Reported 11/1
DC22-2065   TOTAL   75.50 4.07  
DC22-2066 Divide 92.41 103.40 10.99 1.19 Reported 11/1
DC22-2066   154.06 174.62 20.56 2.48 Reported 11/1
DC22-2066   182.95 193.33 10.38 3.82 Reported 11/1
DC22-2066   TOTAL   41.93 2.47  
DC22-2067 ACMA 83.17 92.99 9.82 1.43 Reported 7/28
DC22-2067   123.01 130.91 7.90 2.41 Reported 7/28
DC22-2067   145.78 160.87 15.09 5.49 Reported 7/28
DC22-2067   251.68 260.64 8.96 1.05 Reported 7/28
DC22-2067   273.14 288.11 14.97 1.94 Reported 7/28
DC22-2067   340.72 345.16 4.44 2.67 Reported 11/1
DC22-2067   416.80 434.50 17.70 4.26 Reported 7/28
DC22-2067   464.06 508.64 44.58 4.50 Reported 7/28
including   464.06 467.17 3.11 10.79 Reported 7/28
including   496.00 502.35 6.35 10.26 Reported 7/28
DC22-2067   582.22 592.53 10.31 2.82 Reported 7/28
DC22-2067   614.40 626.58 12.18 1.16 Reported 7/28
DC22-2067   644.08 652.25 8.17 1.79 Reported 7/28
DC22-2067   673.18 676.70 3.52 1.10 Reported 11/1
DC22-2067   724.00 730.65 6.65 1.05 Reported 7/28
DC22-2067   TOTAL   164.29 3.11  
DC22-2068 Divide 41.52 45.77 4.25 2.86 Reported 11/1
DC22-2068   56.77 64.31 7.54 1.65 Reported 11/1
DC22-2068   117.52 159.80 42.28 30.68 Reported 11/1
including   124.97 148.13 23.16 54.22 Reported 11/1
DC22-2068   167.34 174.82 7.48 23.01 Reported 11/1
DC22-2068   180.11 222.73 42.62 3.59 Reported 11/1
DC22-2068   TOTAL   104.17 15.81  
DC22-2069 Divide 16.43 22.20 5.77 1.64 Reported 11/1
DC22-2069   142.83 155.46 12.63 8.58 Reported 11/1
DC22-2069   163.29 172.93 9.64 5.37 Reported 11/1
DC22-2069   226.46 238.12 11.66 6.41 Reported 11/1
DC22-2069   TOTAL   39.70 6.16  
DC22-2070 Divide 14.99 18.06 3.07 2.34 Reported 11/1
DC22-2070   29.49 35.35 5.86 6.38 Reported 11/1
DC22-2070   41.28 56.47 15.19 4.03 Reported 11/1
DC22-2070   63.62 68.36 4.74 3.66 Reported 11/1
DC22-2070   83.16 95.71 12.55 3.87 Reported 11/1
DC22-2070   101.29 108.20 6.91 5.12 Reported 11/1
DC22-2070   147.06 152.44 5.38 2.19 Reported 11/1
DC22-2070   163.87 187.84 23.97 2.05 Reported 11/1
DC22-2070   TOTAL   77.67 3.45  
DC22-2071 Divide 10.99 15.05 4.06 2.57 Reported 11/1
DC22-2071   22.86 45.63 22.77 1.40 Reported 11/1
DC22-2071   80.34 86.02 5.68 3.10 Reported 11/1
DC22-2071   92.16 100.26 8.10 8.80 Reported 11/1
DC22-2071   145.66 156.44 10.78 4.43 Reported 11/1
DC22-2071   160.95 171.40 10.45 9.88 Reported 11/1
including   162.46 166.73 4.27 19.17 Reported 11/1
DC22-2071   176.69 180.92 4.23 1.17 Reported 11/1
DC22-2071   TOTAL   66.07 4.35  
DC22-2072 Divide 41.52 54.86 13.34 1.64 Reported 11/1
DC22-2072   65.07 92.02 26.95 3.04 Reported 11/1
DC22-2072   140.67 148.61 7.94 24.65 Reported 11/1
including   142.57 148.61 6.04 30.23 Reported 11/1
DC22-2072   206.25 211.56 5.31 7.28 Reported 11/1
DC22-2072   TOTAL   53.54 6.32  
DC22-2073 Divide 33.57 64.40 30.83 3.82 Reported 11/1
including   55.29 59.23 3.94 13.65 Reported 11/1
DC22-2073   81.25 88.21 6.96 2.04 Reported 11/1
DC22-2073   111.08 119.04 7.96 1.61 Reported 11/1
DC22-2073   157.00 191.98 34.98 4.73 Reported 11/1
DC22-2073   TOTAL   80.73 3.84  
DC22-2074 Divide 56.36 60.49 4.13 2.08 Reported 11/1
DC22-2074   68.12 81.49 13.37 2.12 Reported 11/1
DC22-2074   92.93 103.34 10.41 4.58 Reported 11/1
DC22-2074   117.22 122.69 5.47 10.36  
including   117.80 121.14 3.34 13.74 Reported 11/1
DC22-2074   130.45 134.60 4.15 2.61  
DC22-2074   148.74 155.14 6.40 4.42  
DC22-2074   176.17 181.50 5.33 1.56  
DC22-2074   TOTAL   49.26 3.83  
DC22-2075 Divide 29.73 33.96 4.23 1.81 Reported 11/1
DC22-2075   110.54 131.98 21.44 6.87 Reported 11/1
including   119.08 125.35 6.27 10.16 Reported 11/1
DC22-2075   TOTAL   25.67 6.04  
DC22-2076 Divide 33.53 36.85 3.32 4.02 Reported 11/1
DC22-2076   43.73 66.08 22.35 6.53 Reported 11/1
including   60.70 65.05 4.35 16.76 Reported 11/1
DC22-2076   80.88 97.66 16.78 6.97 Reported 11/1
including   80.88 84.76 3.88 12.24 Reported 11/1
DC22-2076   173.95 184.93 10.98 2.39 Reported 11/1
DC22-2076   194.09 203.41 9.32 2.82 Reported 11/1
DC22-2076   TOTAL   62.75 5.24  
DC22-2077 Divide 4.57 30.32 25.75 4.53 Reported 11/1
DC22-2077   49.32 55.16 5.84 2.54 Reported 11/1
DC22-2077   77.11 99.43 22.32 2.58 Reported 11/1
DC22-2077   125.98 137.25 11.27 4.12 Reported 11/1
DC22-2077   150.11 199.07 48.96 20.61 Reported 11/1
including   152.60 161.68 9.08 13.27 Reported 11/1
including   167.78 199.07 31.29 27.09 Reported 11/1
DC22-2077   TOTAL   114.14 10.90  
DC22-2078 Divide 61.30 64.58 3.28 6.15 Reported 11/1
DC22-2078   69.86 87.27 17.41 2.97 Reported 11/1
DC22-2078   103.62 108.05 4.43 10.08 Reported 11/1
DC22-2078   185.47 194.20 8.73 6.14 Reported 11/1
DC22-2078   198.33 210.77 12.44 1.68 Reported 11/1
DC22-2078   TOTAL   46.29 4.13  
DC22-2079 Divide 10.97 16.06 5.09 3.25 Reported 11/1
DC22-2079   20.55 27.90 7.35 2.62 Reported 11/1
DC22-2079   85.84 94.22 8.38 3.13 Reported 11/1
DC22-2079   100.05 112.09 12.04 5.54 Reported 11/1
DC22-2079   120.11 123.20 3.09 5.66 Reported 11/1
DC22-2079   135.30 143.12 7.82 2.51 Reported 11/1
DC22-2079   149.30 156.06 6.76 8.11 Reported 11/1
DC22-2079   160.78 167.55 6.77 1.11 Reported 11/1
DC22-2079   175.16 187.13 11.97 4.32 Reported 11/1
DC22-2079   192.22 210.79 18.57 4.15 Reported 11/1
DC22-2079   216.40 219.98 3.58 2.79 Reported 11/1
DC22-2079   TOTAL   91.42 4.01  
DC22-2080 Divide 122.00 136.32 14.32 4.78 Reported 11/1
DC22-2080   217.21 227.38 10.17 3.95 Reported 11/1
DC22-2080   TOTAL   24.49 4.44  
DC22-2081 Divide 36.92 63.71 26.79 5.60 Reported 11/1
DC22-2081   97.99 106.07 8.08 10.84 Reported 11/1
including   101.46 106.07 4.61 18.04 Reported 11/1
DC22-2081   179.90 201.10 21.20 8.73 Reported 11/1
including   193.37 201.10 7.73 16.96 Reported 11/1
DC22-2081   TOTAL   56.07 7.54  
DC22-2082 ACMA 4.35 9.55 5.20 1.49 Reported 11/1
DC22-2082   20.56 47.61 27.05 2.53 Reported 7/28
DC22-2082   60.07 68.99 8.92 2.26 Reported 7/28
DC22-2082   88.83 94.25 5.42 2.23 Reported 7/28
DC22-2082   130.34 136.86 6.52 3.71 Reported 7/28
DC22-2082   400.20 407.52 7.32 2.67 Reported 7/28
DC22-2082   423.91 427.27 3.36 7.32 Reported 7/28
DC22-2082   555.07 564.83 9.76 7.75 Reported 7/28
DC22-2082   568.85 583.94 15.09 3.35 Reported 7/28
DC22-2082   632.16 641.42 9.26 2.85 Reported 7/28
DC22-2082   648.46 655.20 6.74 2.32 Reported 11/1
DC22-2082   660.08 668.73 8.65 2.19 Reported 7/28
DC22-2082   684.64 701.30 16.66 4.29 Reported 7/28
DC22-2082   718.02 724.88 6.86 5.77 Reported 7/28
DC22-2082   TOTAL   136.81 3.47  
DC22-2083 Divide 5.97 19.64 13.67 2.58 Reported 11/1
DC22-2083   28.96 34.84 5.88 9.00 Reported 11/1
DC22-2083   42.03 49.69 7.66 2.70 Reported 11/1
DC22-2083   63.74 74.62 10.88 3.64 Reported 11/1
DC22-2083   79.89 90.43 10.54 2.07 Reported 11/1
DC22-2083   150.41 153.61 3.20 6.68 Reported 11/1
DC22-2083   TOTAL   51.83 3.70  
DC22-2084 Divide 10.21 22.94 12.73 1.09 Reported 11/1
DC22-2084   57.16 74.36 17.20 4.18 Reported 11/1
DC22-2084   95.45 123.56 28.11 2.11 Reported 11/1
DC22-2084   161.42 173.88 12.46 5.39 Reported 11/1
including   164.60 168.04 3.44 11.62 Reported 11/1
DC22-2084   193.03 204.18 11.15 5.31 Reported 11/1
DC22-2084   TOTAL   81.65 3.33  
DC22-2085 Divide 43.41 49.26 5.85 2.61 Reported 11/1
DC22-2085   97.09 100.47 3.38 1.88 Reported 11/1
DC22-2085   111.86 117.68 5.82 3.09 Reported 11/1
DC22-2085   207.62 217.71 10.09 11.46 Reported 11/1
DC22-2085   TOTAL   25.14 6.17  
DC22-2086 Divide 26.29 31.13 4.84 2.41 Reported 11/1
DC22-2086   53.02 91.07 38.05 2.51 Reported 11/1
DC22-2086   96.52 99.87 3.35 2.27 Reported 11/1
DC22-2086   160.87 170.78 9.91 22.24 Reported 11/1
including   164.38 170.78 6.40 32.16 Reported 11/1
DC22-2086   TOTAL   56.15 5.97  
DC22-2087 Divide 11.50 16.54 5.04 1.56 Reported 11/1
DC22-2087   48.03 76.86 28.83 1.65 Reported 11/1
DC22-2087   82.94 91.59 8.65 2.49 Reported 11/1
DC22-2087   102.20 118.33 16.13 4.49 Reported 11/1
DC22-2087   177.92 183.78 5.86 1.03 Reported 11/1
DC22-2087   TOTAL   64.51 2.41  
DC22-2088 Divide 34.00 57.90 23.90 3.56 Reported 11/1
DC22-2088   65.44 74.45 9.01 4.53 Reported 11/1
DC22-2088   79.44 96.06 16.62 5.40 Reported 11/1
DC22-2088   147.23 160.93 13.70 1.77 Reported 11/1
DC22-2088   TOTAL   63.23 3.79  
DC22-2089 Lewis 50.90 72.00 21.10 5.20 Reported 11/1
including   57.63 62.04 4.41 12.52 Reported 11/1
DC22-2089   84.00 89.45 5.45 2.57 Reported 11/1
DC22-2089   121.79 125.19 3.40 1.69 Reported 11/1
DC22-2089   195.68 201.29 5.61 12.87 Reported 11/1
DC22-2089   218.02 226.37 8.35 4.21 Reported 11/1
DC22-2089   230.58 234.85 4.27 3.19 Reported 11/1
DC22-2089   TOTAL   48.18 5.20  
DC22-2090 Divide 4.15 13.86 9.71 1.64 Reported 11/1
DC22-2090   44.94 66.56 21.62 3.29 Reported 11/1
DC22-2090   75.81 86.17 10.36 7.95 Reported 11/1
DC22-2090   95.62 101.40 5.78 2.66 Reported 11/1
DC22-2090   TOTAL   47.47 3.89  
DC22-2091 Lewis 26.97 30.80 3.83 13.61 Reported 11/1
DC22-2091   105.46 121.74 16.28 6.80 Reported 11/1
including   113.63 120.70 7.07 11.34 Reported 11/1
DC22-2091   214.13 234.51 20.38 4.71 Reported 11/1
DC22-2091   253.96 257.45 3.49 6.10 Reported 11/1
DC22-2091   TOTAL   43.98 6.37  
DC22-2092 Divide 19.63 23.19 3.56 3.30 Reported 11/1
DC22-2092   30.69 35.00 4.31 1.23 Reported 11/1
DC22-2092   57.38 72.38 15.00 1.77 Reported 11/1
DC22-2092   104.75 111.77 7.02 7.89 Reported 11/1
DC22-2092   116.12 157.31 41.19 6.64 Reported 11/1
including   147.47 155.98 8.51 16.47 Reported 11/1
DC22-2092   161.86 188.97 27.11 5.40 Reported 11/1
DC22-2092   204.22 223.72 19.50 6.96 Reported 11/1
including   204.22 207.79 3.57 26.36 Reported 11/1
DC22-2092   TOTAL   117.69 5.57  
DC22-2093 Divide 54.25 59.03 4.78 1.79 Reported 11/1
DC22-2093   66.53 72.54 6.01 4.62 Reported 11/1
DC22-2093   79.23 97.63 18.40 4.36 Reported 11/1
DC22-2093   107.70 135.02 27.32 3.36 Reported 11/1
DC22-2093   174.89 192.75 17.86 2.20 Reported 11/1
DC22-2093   TOTAL   74.37 3.33  
DC22-2094 Lewis 80.82 87.56 6.74 1.22 Reported 11/1
DC22-2094   143.39 150.23 6.84 5.27 Reported 11/1
DC22-2094   167.20 170.69 3.49 6.50 Reported 11/1
DC22-2094   265.09 275.93 10.84 2.41 Reported 11/1
DC22-2094   317.34 325.07 7.73 1.82 Reported 11/1
DC22-2094   339.68 345.64 5.96 3.09 Reported 11/1
DC22-2094   724.58 732.28 7.70 1.03 Reported 11/1
DC22-2094   853.45 861.10 7.65 3.02 Reported 11/1
DC22-2094   867.81 872.53 4.72 1.12 Reported 11/1
DC22-2094   TOTAL   61.67 2.63  
DC22-2095 Lewis 100.67 111.35 10.68 1.04 Reported 11/1
DC22-2095   182.75 187.05 4.30 2.76 Reported 11/1
DC22-2095   TOTAL   14.98 1.53  
DC22-2096 Lewis 22.09 40.03 17.94 2.59 Reported 11/1
DC22-2096   53.34 63.94 10.60 1.58 Reported 11/1
DC22-2096   113.96 120.40 6.44 4.31 Reported 11/1
DC22-2096   132.13 138.40 6.27 7.43 Reported 11/1
DC22-2096   155.75 161.67 5.92 13.95 Reported 11/1
DC22-2096   166.79 170.54 3.75 2.83 Reported 11/1
DC22-2096   178.76 191.05 12.29 6.58 Reported 11/1
DC22-2096   216.87 221.36 4.49 8.31 Reported 11/1
DC22-2096   230.30 235.80 5.50 6.40 Reported 11/1
DC22-2096   TOTAL   73.20 5.25  
DC22-2097 ACMA 9.35 19.81 10.46 2.11 Reported 11/1
DC22-2097   327.27 330.93 3.66 2.02 Reported 11/1
DC22-2097   408.58 414.92 6.34 2.60 Reported 11/1
DC22-2097   434.23 442.38 8.15 1.51 Reported 11/1
DC22-2097   TOTAL   28.61 2.04  
DC22-2098 Lewis 40.84 53.21 12.37 1.61 Reported 11/1
DC22-2098   92.52 108.58 16.06 3.87 Reported 11/1
DC22-2098   189.64 193.09 3.45 4.49 Reported 11/1
DC22-2098   TOTAL   31.88 3.06  
DC22-2099 Lewis 38.37 42.55 4.18 1.36 Reported 11/1
DC22-2099   97.48 107.64 10.16 4.40 Reported 11/1
DC22-2099   135.03 139.55 4.52 5.09 Reported 11/1
DC22-2099   166.85 171.27 4.42 9.37 Reported 11/1
DC22-2099   214.53 223.42 8.89 6.35 Reported 11/1
DC22-2099   TOTAL   32.17 5.32  
DC22-2100 Lewis 50.90 54.72 3.82 4.95 Reported 11/1
DC22-2100   83.92 98.85 14.93 5.54 Reported 11/1
including   93.07 98.85 5.78 10.82 Reported 11/1
DC22-2100   115.26 127.76 12.50 1.46 Reported 11/1
DC22-2100   159.71 168.98 9.27 4.86 Reported 11/1
DC22-2100   181.95 186.61 4.66 4.38 Reported 11/1
DC22-2100   192.31 195.65 3.34 13.31 Reported 11/1
DC22-2100   205.75 212.17 6.42 2.88 Reported 11/1
DC22-2100   TOTAL   54.94 4.52  
DC22-2101 ACMA 78.24 96.79 18.55 2.32 Reported 11/1
DC22-2101   222.57 226.12 3.55 1.53 Reported 11/1
DC22-2101   330.29 337.33 7.04 2.62 Reported 11/1
DC22-2101   401.94 406.60 4.66 6.55 Reported 11/1
DC22-2101   TOTAL   33.80 2.88  
DC22-2102 Lewis 27.80 35.34 7.54 1.46 Reported 11/1
DC22-2102   79.01 90.25 11.24 1.67 Reported 11/1
DC22-2102   130.67 139.58 8.91 1.60 Reported 11/1
DC22-2102   192.24 215.38 23.14 5.34 Reported 11/1
including   198.21 203.53 5.32 10.60 Reported 11/1
DC22-2102   TOTAL   50.83 3.30  
DC22-2103 Lewis 16.78 42.75 25.97 2.47 Reported 11/1
DC22-2103   47.05 53.75 6.70 3.25 Reported 11/1
DC22-2103   102.34 105.78 3.44 2.95 Reported 11/1
DC22-2103   121.33 124.73 3.40 2.12 Reported 11/1
DC22-2103   198.42 208.18 9.76 2.24 Reported 11/1
DC22-2103   225.82 243.50 17.68 7.93 Reported 11/1
including   231.98 235.89 3.91 26.64 Reported 11/1
DC22-2103   259.95 266.44 6.49 6.48 Reported 11/1
DC22-2103   TOTAL   73.44 4.19  
DC22-2104 Lewis 47.19 57.37 10.18 2.54 Reported 11/1
DC22-2104   75.74 84.26 8.52 3.45 Reported 11/1
DC22-2104   188.55 203.57 15.02 2.00 Reported 11/1
DC22-2104   209.85 213.48 3.63 9.56 Reported 11/1
DC22-2104   TOTAL   37.35 3.21  
DC22-2105 Lewis 5.12 13.94 8.82 1.95 Reported 11/1
DC22-2105   19.51 30.48 10.97 3.15 Reported 11/1
DC22-2105   58.39 61.66 3.27 3.83 Reported 11/1
DC22-2105   81.20 86.06 4.86 1.44 Reported 11/1
DC22-2105   93.54 103.65 10.11 4.97 Reported 11/1
DC22-2105   135.61 142.54 6.93 1.83 Reported 11/1
DC22-2105   190.50 195.68 5.18 4.83 Reported 11/1
DC22-2105   214.74 219.90 5.16 9.60 Reported 11/1
including   215.70 219.90 4.20 10.84 Reported 11/1
DC22-2105   227.08 230.68 3.60 2.34 Reported 11/1
DC22-2105   240.33 264.84 24.51 3.08 Reported 11/1
DC22-2105   TOTAL   83.41 3.51  
DC22-2106 Lewis 311.93 319.53 7.60 1.32 Reported 11/1
DC22-2106   346.70 353.51 6.81 1.32 Reported 11/1
DC22-2106   359.33 364.54 5.21 1.92 Reported 11/1
DC22-2106   527.11 533.19 6.08 1.78 Reported 11/1
DC22-2106   783.23 791.28 8.05 2.35 Reported 11/1
DC22-2106   831.41 841.07 9.66 1.13 Reported 11/1
DC22-2106   861.25 865.46 4.21 1.37 Reported 11/1
DC22-2106   887.25 890.32 3.07 1.91 Reported 11/1
DC22-2106   907.60 915.26 7.66 1.68 Reported 11/1
DC22-2106   TOTAL   58.35 1.61  
DC22-2107 Lewis 51.42 58.74 7.32 4.66 Reported 11/1
DC22-2107   94.04 99.36 5.32 1.43 Reported 11/1
DC22-2107   172.78 178.31 5.53 3.56 Reported 11/1
DC22-2107   191.34 194.48 3.14 6.30 Reported 11/1
DC22-2107   218.52 236.11 17.59 5.83 Reported 11/1
DC22-2107   TOTAL   38.90 4.73  
DC22-2108 ACMA 92.60 108.72 16.12 1.57 Reported 11/1
DC22-2108   264.23 281.36 17.13 2.33 Reported 11/1
DC22-2108   290.14 346.54 56.40 2.97 Reported 11/1
DC22-2108   350.71 360.79 10.08 1.80 Reported 11/1
DC22-2108   399.70 408.81 9.11 1.76 Reported 11/1
DC22-2108   421.74 425.39 3.65 4.92 Reported 11/1
DC22-2108   434.84 438.65 3.81 3.72 Reported 11/1
DC22-2108   452.70 461.60 8.90 3.19 Reported 11/1
DC22-2108   479.15 504.77 25.62 3.62 Reported 11/1
DC22-2108   TOTAL   150.82 2.79  
DC22-2109 Lewis 44.52 47.71 3.19 1.01 Reported 11/1
DC22-2109   58.34 72.76 14.42 7.37 Reported 11/1
including   67.97 72.76 4.79 16.36 Reported 11/1
DC22-2109   94.22 120.70 26.48 6.65 Reported 11/1
including   114.84 120.06 5.22 17.28 Reported 11/1
DC22-2109   160.32 172.22 11.90 4.85 Reported 11/1
DC22-2109   215.13 219.67 4.54 1.38 Reported 11/1
DC22-2109   224.01 229.20 5.19 2.84 Reported 11/1
DC22-2109   246.94 260.39 13.45 7.54 Reported 11/1
DC22-2109   266.62 279.25 12.63 6.91 Reported 11/1
DC22-2109   287.32 298.74 11.42 7.11 Reported 11/1
including   289.14 295.77 6.63 10.99 Reported 11/1
DC22-2109   TOTAL   103.22 6.14  
DC22-2110 Lewis 38.40 55.49 17.09 3.45 Reported 11/1
DC22-2110   77.58 89.08 11.50 5.84 Reported 11/1
including   82.91 86.71 3.80 13.66 Reported 11/1
DC22-2110   157.98 164.53 6.55 28.96 Reported 11/1
including   160.07 164.53 4.46 39.78 Reported 11/1
DC22-2110   171.74 176.73 4.99 1.53 Reported 11/1
DC22-2110   203.52 220.68 17.16 4.39 Reported 11/1
DC22-2110   240.47 261.14 20.67 7.66 Reported 11/1
DC22-2110   TOTAL   77.96 7.14  
DC22-2111 Lewis 32.61 47.31 14.70 2.83 Reported 11/1
DC22-2111   51.61 55.60 3.99 1.63 Reported 11/1
DC22-2111   59.89 69.53 9.64 4.80 Reported 11/1
DC22-2111   83.73 95.01 11.28 2.90 Reported 11/1
DC22-2111   100.65 104.67 4.02 2.30 Reported 11/1
DC22-2111   134.13 151.96 17.83 3.68  
DC22-2111   199.17 204.18 5.01 2.80  
DC22-2111   217.59 224.86 7.27 3.01  
DC22-2111   231.79 237.24 5.45 3.73  
DC22-2111   TOTAL   79.19 3.26  
DC22-2112 ACMA 38.60 45.11 6.51 1.06 Reported 11/1
DC22-2112   69.57 72.78 3.21 3.50 Reported 11/1
DC22-2112   168.20 181.71 13.51 5.94 Reported 11/1
including   168.20 171.69 3.49 13.83 Reported 11/1
DC22-2112   226.32 230.69 4.37 11.89 Reported 11/1
DC22-2112   298.79 302.22 3.43 1.44 Reported 11/1
DC22-2112   349.76 356.62 6.86 1.06 Reported 11/1
DC22-2112   482.40 489.66 7.26 5.36 Reported 11/1
DC22-2112   551.82 556.71 4.89 6.93 Reported 11/1
DC22-2112   TOTAL   50.04 4.70  
DC22-2113 Lewis 16.86 22.86 6.00 1.77 Reported 11/1
DC22-2113   54.04 62.79 8.75 3.66 Reported 11/1
DC22-2113   69.98 79.00 9.02 2.09 Reported 11/1
DC22-2113   169.43 180.60 11.17 4.17 Reported 11/1
DC22-2113   184.85 201.17 16.32 4.17 Reported 11/1
DC22-2113   211.14 225.62 14.48 5.35 Reported 11/1
DC22-2113   TOTAL   65.74 3.86  
DC22-2114 Lewis 63.33 69.07 5.74 1.51 Reported 11/1
DC22-2114   73.46 92.17 18.71 5.21 Reported 11/1
DC22-2114   96.60 102.14 5.54 6.29 Reported 11/1
DC22-2114   134.11 144.35 10.24 4.53 Reported 11/1
DC22-2114   177.27 184.35 7.08 6.13 Reported 11/1
DC22-2114   191.43 197.22 5.79 1.87 Reported 11/1
DC22-2114   212.84 217.65 4.81 7.89 Reported 11/1
DC22-2114   231.30 235.64 4.34 2.52 Reported 11/1
DC22-2114   240.68 252.65 11.97 10.73 Reported 11/1
including   240.68 252.65 11.97 10.73 Reported 11/1
DC22-2114   TOTAL   74.22 5.65  
DC22-2115 Lewis 67.64 75.99 8.35 1.57 Reported 11/1
DC22-2115   90.30 104.02 13.72 1.98 Reported 11/1
DC22-2115   112.36 132.70 20.34 4.79 Reported 11/1
DC22-2115   156.51 173.33 16.82 2.05 Reported 11/1
DC22-2115   239.27 247.37 8.10 4.35 Reported 11/1
DC22-2115   TOTAL   67.33 3.08  
DC22-2116 Lewis 766.44 770.18 3.74 2.57 Reported 11/1
DC22-2116   807.03 811.93 4.90 8.00 Reported 11/1
DC22-2116   829.64 842.47 12.83 1.61 Reported 11/1
DC22-2116   TOTAL   21.47 3.24  
DC22-2118 Lewis 21.14 26.21 5.07 1.79 Reported 11/1
DC22-2118   32.30 40.70 8.40 2.16 Reported 11/1
DC22-2118   60.69 75.27 14.58 5.72 Reported 11/1
DC22-2118   83.67 88.58 4.91 4.87 Reported 11/1
DC22-2118   218.52 225.77 7.25 1.53 Reported 11/1
DC22-2118   243.39 247.67 4.28 16.98 Reported 11/1
DC22-2118   262.28 274.05 11.77 2.20 Reported 11/1
DC22-2118   TOTAL   56.26 4.34  
DC22-2119 Lewis 7.70 21.60 13.90 1.62  
DC22-2119   49.98 56.28 6.30 5.15  
DC22-2119   124.64 130.00 5.36 4.14 Reported 11/1
DC22-2119   179.11 189.20 10.09 1.41 Reported 11/1
DC22-2119   TOTAL   35.65 2.56  
DC22-2120 Lewis 41.86 71.73 29.87 6.96 Reported 11/1
including   52.68 70.93 18.25 10.36 Reported 11/1
DC22-2120   78.20 101.04 22.84 6.17 Reported 11/1
including   80.33 86.61 6.28 12.66 Reported 11/1
DC22-2120   127.00 132.71 5.71 2.14 Reported 11/1
DC22-2120   TOTAL   58.42 6.18  
DC22-2121 ACMA 59.50 82.42 22.92 1.59 Reported 11/1
DC22-2121   87.79 94.75 6.96 1.54 Reported 11/1
DC22-2121   182.26 188.91 6.65 1.12 Reported 11/1
DC22-2121   397.61 402.83 5.22 12.80 Reported 11/1
including   399.35 402.83 3.48 14.99 Reported 11/1
DC22-2121   408.92 412.38 3.46 9.85 Reported 11/1
DC22-2121   566.27 571.73 5.46 2.89 Reported 11/1
DC22-2121   TOTAL   50.67 3.38  
DC22-2122 Far East 84.62 88.83 4.21 2.67 Reported 11/1
DC22-2122   95.55 101.11 5.56 1.08 Reported 11/1
DC22-2122   138.52 142.03 3.51 2.06  
DC22-2122   TOTAL   13.28 1.84  
DC22-2123 Lewis 30.56 34.64 4.08 1.16 Reported 11/1
DC22-2123   45.70 62.94 17.24 3.42 Reported 11/1
DC22-2123   70.46 73.76 3.30 1.29 Reported 11/1
DC22-2123   107.21 111.69 4.48 2.19 Reported 11/1
DC22-2123   TOTAL   29.10 2.67  
DC22-2124 Lewis 69.53 72.95 3.42 2.17 Reported 11/1
DC22-2124   91.14 100.00 8.86 1.07 Reported 11/1
DC22-2124   TOTAL   12.28 1.38  
DC22-2125 Lewis 38.18 57.38 19.20 3.60 Reported 11/1
DC22-2125   64.65 69.40 4.75 2.01 Reported 11/1
DC22-2125   TOTAL   23.95 3.29  
DC22-2126 Lewis 39.11 52.89 13.78 3.84 Reported 11/1
DC22-2126   122.30 126.68 4.38 11.16 Reported 11/1
DC22-2126   TOTAL   18.16 5.61  
DC22-2127 Lewis 69.80 76.16 6.36 3.09 Reported 11/1
DC22-2127   95.08 100.90 5.82 3.94 Reported 11/1
DC22-2127   123.47 135.60 12.13 1.51 Reported 11/1
DC22-2127   TOTAL   24.31 2.50  
DC22-2129 Lewis 86.23 92.10 5.87 11.25 Reported 11/1
DC22-2129   106.97 112.05 5.08 2.07 Reported 11/1
DC22-2129   133.09 136.61 3.52 6.38 Reported 11/1
DC22-2129   163.98 167.38 3.40 1.97 Reported 11/1
DC22-2129   TOTAL   17.87 5.92  
DC22-2130 Lewis 392.17 397.17 5.00 9.44  
DC22-2130   548.33 552.69 4.36 8.14 Reported 11/1
DC22-2130   575.23 579.54 4.31 2.93 Reported 11/1
DC22-2130   609.21 615.73 6.52 3.39 Reported 11/1
DC22-2130   620.29 648.96 28.67 5.95 Reported 11/1
DC22-2130   653.01 656.15 3.14 2.96 Reported 11/1
DC22-2130   677.51 691.60 14.09 3.97  
DC22-2130   747.54 753.39 5.85 2.81  
DC22-2130   902.45 919.65 17.20 11.11  
including   903.14 907.39 4.25 36.91  
DC22-2130   TOTAL   89.14 6.29  
DC22-2131 Lewis 50.56 75.00 24.44 3.35 Reported 11/1
DC22-2131   81.77 90.12 8.35 4.45 Reported 11/1
DC22-2131   TOTAL   32.79 3.63  
DC22-2132 ACMA 83.26 87.92 4.66 3.44  
DC22-2132   285.55 324.81 39.26 2.71  
DC22-2132   TOTAL   43.92 2.79  
DC22-2133 Far East 7.50 13.66 6.16 2.14  
DC22-2133   254.19 257.20 3.01 18.34  
DC22-2133   TOTAL   9.17 7.46  
DC22-2134 Lewis 110.60 120.85 10.25 1.16  
DC22-2134   125.22 135.50 10.28 3.24  
DC22-2134   143.54 167.24 23.70 2.00  
DC22-2134   236.60 247.04 10.44 5.30  
DC22-2134   263.04 267.42 4.38 3.35  
DC22-2134   284.78 293.32 8.54 13.70  
including   287.73 293.32 5.59 19.89  
DC22-2134   TOTAL   67.59 4.14  
DC22-2135 ACMA 52.15 66.53 14.38 2.06  
DC22-2135   141.54 154.00 12.46 1.67  
DC22-2135   248.28 253.65 5.37 2.52  
DC22-2135   450.92 460.20 9.28 6.18  
DC22-2135   475.88 483.06 7.18 6.58  
DC22-2135   TOTAL   48.67 3.46  
DC22-2136 Lewis 21.47 26.65 5.18 2.45 Reported 11/1
DC22-2136   41.60 64.68 23.08 3.61 Reported 11/1
DC22-2136   71.28 89.05 17.77 3.72 Reported 11/1
DC22-2136   98.76 102.27 3.51 5.19 Reported 11/1
DC22-2136   TOTAL   49.54 3.64  
DC22-2137 Lewis 34.48 49.62 15.14 2.15 Reported 11/1
DC22-2137   60.66 66.27 5.61 3.61 Reported 11/1
DC22-2137   70.71 76.03 5.32 1.07 Reported 11/1
DC22-2137   80.14 87.93 7.79 3.51 Reported 11/1
DC22-2137   156.97 165.17 8.20 2.41  
DC22-2137   176.55 180.42 3.87 7.54 Reported 11/1
DC22-2137   191.20 207.57 16.37 2.69 Reported 11/1
DC22-2137   217.26 222.97 5.71 2.49 Reported 11/1
DC22-2137   227.42 237.44 10.02 2.92 Reported 11/1
DC22-2137   TOTAL   78.03 2.85  
DC22-2138 Lewis 68.52 79.10 10.58 9.19 Reported 11/1
including   70.43 76.62 6.19 14.48 Reported 11/1
DC22-2138   90.90 97.20 6.30 4.80 Reported 11/1
DC22-2138   135.85 138.88 3.03 1.53 Reported 11/1
DC22-2138   203.86 227.60 23.74 3.68 Reported 11/1
DC22-2138   232.16 238.35 6.19 12.28 Reported 11/1
DC22-2138   249.94 254.18 4.24 9.62 Reported 11/1
DC22-2138   TOTAL   54.08 6.22  
DC22-2139 ACMA 148.76 154.07 5.31 10.31  
DC22-2139   314.03 336.19 22.16 5.72  
DC22-2139   387.04 391.28 4.24 14.14  
DC22-2139   420.51 437.35 16.84 2.97  
DC22-2139   TOTAL   48.55 6.01  
DC22-2140 Lewis 4.20 29.88 25.68 5.07 Reported 11/1
including   11.58 18.75 7.17 10.30 Reported 11/1
DC22-2140   37.80 45.39 7.59 8.94 Reported 11/1
including   37.80 44.27 6.47 10.24 Reported 11/1
DC22-2140   TOTAL   33.27 5.95  
DC22-2141 Lewis 16.70 42.04 25.34 3.84 Reported 11/1
DC22-2141   55.91 62.05 6.14 9.30 Reported 11/1
DC22-2141   89.44 92.80 3.36 2.66 Reported 11/1
DC22-2141   205.42 215.19 9.77 7.74 Reported 11/1
DC22-2141   267.95 276.76 8.81 3.33 Reported 11/1
DC22-2141   289.12 292.36 3.24 7.54 Reported 11/1
DC22-2141   TOTAL   56.66 5.17  
DC22-2142 ACMA 176.48 182.04 5.56 7.10  
DC22-2142   248.69 252.22 3.53 5.93  
DC22-2142   284.87 292.20 7.33 2.20  
DC22-2142   296.96 311.76 14.80 2.49  
DC22-2142   316.99 328.56 11.57 1.46  
DC22-2142   333.56 364.76 31.20 1.83  
DC22-2142   TOTAL   73.99 2.53  
DC22-2143 Lewis 1.65 5.79 4.14 2.69  
DC22-2143   84.59 100.40 15.81 2.10  
DC22-2143   114.88 119.60 4.72 7.44  
DC22-2143   TOTAL   24.67 3.22  
DC22-2144 Lewis 1.60 17.81 16.21 2.89  
DC22-2144   51.11 55.59 4.48 4.53  
DC22-2144   60.96 70.21 9.25 2.39  
DC22-2144   148.46 151.55 3.09 2.50  
DC22-2144   167.80 182.80 15.00 5.81  
DC22-2144   TOTAL   48.03 3.83  
DC22-2145 Lewis 36.78 40.32 3.54 3.87  
DC22-2145   71.92 76.08 4.16 1.71  
DC22-2145   153.31 158.03 4.72 1.60  
DC22-2145   169.94 174.10 4.16 2.71  
DC22-2145   231.20 244.14 12.94 1.70  
DC22-2145   266.03 274.12 8.09 10.50  
including   266.03 272.17 6.14 13.60  
DC22-2145   643.24 647.12 3.88 3.93  
DC22-2145   823.45 826.70 3.25 32.90  
DC22-2145   TOTAL   44.74 6.01  
DC22-2146 Lewis 25.68 32.48 6.80 10.26  
including   27.23 32.48 5.25 12.61  
DC22-2146   53.49 59.26 5.77 4.37  
DC22-2146   70.72 85.44 14.72 5.40  
DC22-2146   114.85 117.94 3.09 5.62  
DC22-2146   133.46 137.06 3.60 3.61  
DC22-2146   144.60 159.63 15.03 5.05  
including   145.59 149.68 4.09 12.04  
DC22-2146   199.19 204.06 4.87 10.34  
including   199.71 202.73 3.02 15.61  
DC22-2146   210.83 226.98 16.15 4.36  
DC22-2146   235.87 249.63 13.76 6.66  
DC22-2146   TOTAL   83.79 5.89  
DC22-2147 Lewis 31.33 34.46 3.13 1.86  
DC22-2147   48.62 64.47 15.85 2.33  
DC22-2147   101.91 106.98 5.07 1.12  
DC22-2147   150.86 163.60 12.74 10.06  
including   151.86 162.81 10.95 11.09  
DC22-2147   185.62 188.67 3.05 1.11  
DC22-2147   212.55 244.52 31.97 2.35  
DC22-2147   260.85 267.43 6.58 3.86  
DC22-2147   280.46 286.78 6.32 4.26  
DC22-2147   TOTAL   84.71 3.63  
DC22-2149 Lewis 56.30 84.92 28.62 2.26  
DC22-2149   92.67 97.85 5.18 11.30  
DC22-2149   110.15 122.07 11.92 2.95  
DC22-2149   153.30 162.82 9.52 3.61  
DC22-2149   167.99 171.15 3.16 4.07  
DC22-2149   197.46 201.66 4.20 1.23  
DC22-2149   238.00 246.25 8.25 2.58  
DC22-2149   258.10 264.60 6.50 1.28  
DC22-2149   270.42 274.67 4.25 8.66  
DC22-2149   TOTAL   81.60 3.40  
DC22-2151 Lewis 619.16 626.21 7.05 1.10  
DC22-2151   639.17 643.90 4.73 2.45  
DC22-2151   695.00 698.30 3.30 1.40  
DC22-2151   762.90 779.34 16.44 4.04  
DC22-2151   TOTAL   31.52 2.87  
DC22-2153 Lewis 72.99 80.62 7.63 2.07  
DC22-2153   84.90 91.13 6.23 1.16  
DC22-2153   141.20 147.22 6.02 1.87  
DC22-2153   164.20 190.23 26.03 2.95  
DC22-2153   254.37 269.55 15.18 1.81  
DC22-2153   278.72 286.85 8.13 4.00  
DC22-2153   295.70 305.93 10.23 3.64  
DC22-2153   TOTAL   79.45 2.62  
DC22-2155 Lewis 45.79 64.87 19.08 2.80  
DC22-2155   TOTAL   19.08 2.80  
DC22-2156 Lewis 72.73 83.64 10.91 4.16  
DC22-2156   106.27 109.42 3.15 8.98  
DC22-2156   TOTAL   14.06 5.24  
DC22-2158 Lewis 30.91 38.78 7.87 2.66  
DC22-2158   85.37 93.19 7.82 5.21  
DC22-2158   TOTAL   15.69 3.94  
DC22-2160 Lewis 33.36 38.32 4.96 3.43  
DC22-2160   98.97 102.58 3.61 4.89  
DC22-2160   114.25 127.82 13.57 1.22  
DC22-2160   141.35 149.72 8.37 2.27  
DC22-2160   TOTAL   30.51 2.30  
DC22-2162 ACMA 113.91 126.78 12.87 6.61  
including   119.94 123.14 3.20 18.86  
DC22-2162   131.46 143.79 12.33 6.07  
including   136.59 142.46 5.87 10.37  
DC22-2162   273.80 280.42 6.62 1.81  
DC22-2162   310.59 328.78 18.19 4.34  
including   323.46 327.15 3.69 14.83  
DC22-2162   473.44 476.85 3.41 5.93  
DC22-2162   598.62 604.55 5.93 1.64  
DC22-2162   TOTAL   59.35 4.73  
DC22-2163 Lewis 94.08 104.22 10.14 4.90  
DC22-2163   116.49 120.11 3.62 6.37  
DC22-2163   143.07 158.07 15.00 3.24  
DC22-2163   TOTAL   28.76 4.22  
DC22-2165 Lewis 48.50 53.65 5.15 2.04  
DC22-2165   58.53 62.12 3.59 6.91  
DC22-2165   128.95 135.03 6.08 2.27  
DC22-2165   146.19 154.09 7.90 4.71  
DC22-2165   175.56 180.98 5.42 10.48  
DC22-2165   190.41 198.48 8.07 4.20  
DC22-2165   TOTAL   36.21 4.89  
DC22-2167 Lewis 35.42 43.62 8.20 6.63  
including   35.42 39.99 4.57 11.05  
DC22-2167   52.88 58.30 5.42 1.79  
DC22-2167   64.56 70.85 6.29 6.61  
DC22-2167   163.75 180.35 16.60 2.95  
DC22-2167   217.93 226.23 8.30 5.55  
DC22-2167   231.53 235.58 4.05 2.03  
DC22-2167   TOTAL   48.86 4.28  
DC22-2168 Lewis 37.19 41.45 4.26 26.35  
DC22-2168   48.48 70.23 21.75 7.12  
including   63.13 67.29 4.16 25.99  
DC22-2168   TOTAL   26.01 10.27  
DC22-2170 Lewis 6.26 23.60 17.34 2.25  
DC22-2170   45.42 50.04 4.62 3.71  
DC22-2170   55.03 60.30 5.27 1.98  
DC22-2170   70.44 77.71 7.27 8.90  
DC22-2170   TOTAL   34.50 3.80  
DC22-2171 Lewis 14.50 45.85 31.35 4.33  
DC22-2171   66.28 74.09 7.81 5.37  
DC22-2171   78.20 83.65 5.45 7.12  
DC22-2171   154.33 163.90 9.57 1.63  
DC22-2171   181.43 185.05 3.62 2.95  
DC22-2171   192.85 199.77 6.92 1.49  
DC22-2171   203.78 220.76 16.98 5.13  
DC22-2171   237.22 258.43 21.21 6.28  
including   244.91 251.20 6.29 14.49  
DC22-2171   TOTAL   102.91 4.60  
DC22-2172 Lewis 30.91 38.37 7.46 1.24  
DC22-2172   TOTAL   7.46 1.24  
DC22-2173 Lewis 26.74 35.70 8.96 5.60  
DC22-2173   68.98 97.87 28.89 5.17  
including   81.03 87.33 6.30 11.45  
DC22-2173   109.58 117.35 7.77 3.51  
DC22-2173   TOTAL   45.62 4.97  
DC22-2176 Lewis 28.23 54.10 25.87 2.90  
DC22-2176   77.96 83.30 5.34 3.94  
DC22-2176   199.81 204.64 4.83 2.38  
DC22-2176   209.40 222.53 13.13 7.13  
DC22-2176   241.50 257.88 16.38 6.16  
DC22-2176   TOTAL   65.55 4.61  
DC22-2177 Lewis 61.62 81.94 20.32 2.74  
DC22-2177   86.88 121.62 34.74 3.04  
DC22-2177   168.51 197.82 29.31 6.01  
including   182.50 185.58 3.08 13.46  
DC22-2177   235.08 247.75 12.67 4.54  
DC22-2177   TOTAL   97.04 4.07  
DC22-2178 Lewis 50.90 56.45 5.55 1.01  
DC22-2178   62.54 71.53 8.99 3.35  
DC22-2178   76.76 80.95 4.19 3.05  
DC22-2178   106.53 111.69 5.16 1.73  
DC22-2178   116.33 140.62 24.29 4.60  
DC22-2178   TOTAL   48.18 3.51  
DC22-2179 Lewis 41.32 58.59 17.27 8.92  
DC22-2179   91.34 115.79 24.45 5.11  
including   105.77 109.92 4.15 11.60  
DC22-2179   161.37 179.70 18.33 4.82  
DC22-2179   TOTAL   60.05 6.12  
DC22-2181 Lewis 59.52 62.97 3.45 3.31  
DC22-2181   70.50 75.52 5.02 1.33  
DC22-2181   92.90 156.24 63.34 6.50  
including   96.93 113.93 17.00 13.69  
DC22-2181   TOTAL   71.81 5.98  
DC22-2182 Lewis 44.50 48.84 4.34 1.40  
DC22-2182   59.94 64.08 4.14 9.28  
DC22-2182   93.29 104.63 11.34 5.95  
DC22-2182   109.27 123.03 13.76 10.46  
including   109.27 112.62 3.35 21.24  
DC22-2182   164.00 169.61 5.61 3.56  
DC22-2182   177.23 181.75 4.52 1.68  
DC22-2182   210.95 215.22 4.27 8.66  
DC22-2182   TOTAL   47.98 6.68  
DC22-2183 Lewis 45.90 50.02 4.12 4.47  
DC22-2183   54.30 58.20 3.90 3.87  
DC22-2183   62.53 86.80 24.27 7.56  
including   69.81 75.29 5.48 23.27  
DC22-2183   TOTAL   32.29 6.72  
DC22-2184 Lewis 30.44 36.91 6.47 5.04  
DC22-2184   41.13 55.52 14.39 2.99  
DC22-2184   70.34 78.48 8.14 2.23  
DC22-2184   148.87 157.05 8.18 1.04  
DC22-2184   164.83 170.04 5.21 2.50  
DC22-2184   207.07 217.81 10.74 3.00  
DC22-2184   246.60 252.41 5.81 1.09  
DC22-2184   257.61 265.22 7.61 3.64  
DC22-2184   279.62 283.55 3.93 2.77  
DC22-2184   TOTAL   70.48 2.73  
DC22-2185 Lewis 49.95 57.48 7.53 1.83  
DC22-2185   61.90 69.46 7.56 6.23  
DC22-2185   80.00 88.53 8.53 2.12  
DC22-2185   101.20 106.28 5.08 4.12  
DC22-2185   121.64 125.40 3.76 2.43  
DC22-2185   129.54 132.87 3.33 6.24  
DC22-2185   165.26 171.83 6.57 1.58  
DC22-2185   TOTAL   42.36 3.31  
DC22-2186 Lewis 6.80 11.44 4.64 2.22  
DC22-2186   19.05 29.99 10.94 4.00  
DC22-2186   58.26 69.59 11.33 2.08  
DC22-2186   108.11 115.02 6.91 8.79  
DC22-2186   122.21 155.34 33.13 4.34  
including   136.13 146.15 10.02 10.57  
DC22-2186   174.50 187.47 12.97 3.73  
DC22-2186   229.68 238.09 8.41 4.80  
DC22-2186   260.67 266.50 5.83 4.13  
DC22-2186   TOTAL   94.16 4.20  
DC22-2187 Lewis 43.32 48.93 5.61 2.04  
DC22-2187   76.78 83.37 6.59 2.41  
DC22-2187   99.23 105.12 5.89 8.16  
DC22-2187   121.31 142.83 21.52 6.25  
DC22-2187   154.24 157.52 3.28 1.14  
DC22-2187   TOTAL   42.89 4.98  
             

Significant intervals represent drilled intervals and not necessarily true thickness of mineralization due to drilling at a low angle relative to the interpreted mineralization controls. True width of intercepts has been estimated based on the latest geological and ore controls model and it is subject to refinement as additional data becomes available. Except where specifically disclosed, the true width of intercepts is unknown at this stage. Mineralized intervals meet or exceed 3 meters in length above 1 g/t. A maximum of 4 meters of continuous dilution (< 1 g/t) is permitted. Assays from DC22-2033, DC22-2034, DC22-2036 through DC22-2050, DC22-2052 through DC22-2058, and DC22-2060 represent holes from the 20x20 m spaced West ACMA grid drilling. Assays from DC22-2059, DC22-2061 through DC22-2066, DC22-2068 through DC22-2081, DC22-2083 through DC22-2088, DC22-2090, DC22-2092, and DC22-2093 represent holes from the Divide 20x20 m spaced grid drilling. Assays from DC22-2089, DC22-2091, DC22-2095, DC22-2096, DC22-2098 through DC22-2100, DC22-2102 through DC22-2105, DC22-2107, DC22-2109 through DC22-2111, DC22-2113 through DC22-2115, DC22-2118 through DC22-2120, DC22-2123 through DC22-2127, DC22-2129, DC22-2131, DC22-2134, DC22-2136 through DC22-2138, DC22-2140, DC22-2141, DC22-2143, DC22-2144, DC22-2146, DC22-2147, DC22-2149, DC22-2153, DC22-2155, DC22-2156, DC22-2158, DC22-2160, DC22-2163, DC22-2165, DC22-2167, DC22-2168, DC22-2170 through DC22-2173, DC22-2176 through DC22-2179, DC22-2181 through DC22-2187 represent holes from the Lewis 10x10 m spaced grid drilling. DC22-2117 was redrilled as DC22-2134 due to downhole survey failure. Geotechnical holes DGT22-2148, DGT22-2150, DGT22-2152, DGT22-2154, DGT22-2157, DGT22-2159, DGT22-2161, DGT22-2164, DGT22-2166, DGT22-2169, DGT22-2174, DGT22-2175, DGT22-2180, and DGT22-2188 have not been included in this release.



Primary Logo

Figure 1: Drill Hole Collar Locations

Figure 1: Drill Hole Collar Locations

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


