Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,560 in the last 365 days.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend

/EIN News/ -- CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB) (the “Company” or “Amerant”) today announced that, on January 18, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Amerant common stock. The dividend is payable on February 28, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 13, 2023.    

About Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its main subsidiary, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), as well as its other subsidiaries: Amerant Investments, Inc., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd., and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S. with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 23 banking centers – 16 in South Florida and 7 in the Houston, Texas area, as well as an LPO in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit investor.amerantbank.com.

    CONTACTS:
    Investors
    Laura Rossi
    InvestorRelations@amerantbank.com
    (305) 460-8728
     
    Media
    Victoria Verdeja
    MediaRelations@amerantbank.com
    (305) 441-8414


Primary Logo

You just read:

Amerant Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.