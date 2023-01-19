- Date:
- October 22, 2019
- Time:
- 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM ET
- Location:
-
Event LocationThe Hotel
at the University of Maryland
7777 Baltimore Ave.
College Park, MD 20740
United States
About
The drug registration and listing staff hosted a workshop dedicated to assisting industry with creating complete and accurate registration and listing submissions. This year focused on the top errors and mistakes observed with submissions and highlighted FDA’s newly announced process for inactivation of uncertified listings.
Topics Covered
- Drug registration and listing compliance program featuring a case study of a violation
- Registration and labeler code requests
- NDC reservation, drug listing, and 503B compounder product reporting
- Listing certification and FDA inactivation of uncertified listings
- Town hall with the DRLS staff
Intended Audience
- Regulatory affairs professionals working on registration and listing or who submit Structured Product Labeling (SPL) to FDA
- Members of Industry who submit Registration and Listing
- US Agents for Foreign registrants
- Importers and import agents
- Consultants and law firms representing pharmaceutical companies
Keynote FDA Speaker
Paul Loebach, Director
Drug Registration and Listing Staff | Office of Program and Regulatory Operations CDER | FDA