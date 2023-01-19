On This Page

Date: October 22, 2019 Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM ET Location: Event Location

at the University of Maryland

The Hotelat the University of Maryland 7777 Baltimore Ave.

College Park, MD 20740

United States



About

The drug registration and listing staff hosted a workshop dedicated to assisting industry with creating complete and accurate registration and listing submissions. This year focused on the top errors and mistakes observed with submissions and highlighted FDA’s newly announced process for inactivation of uncertified listings.

Topics Covered

Drug registration and listing compliance program featuring a case study of a violation

Registration and labeler code requests

NDC reservation, drug listing, and 503B compounder product reporting

Listing certification and FDA inactivation of uncertified listings

Town hall with the DRLS staff

Intended Audience

Regulatory affairs professionals working on registration and listing or who submit Structured Product Labeling (SPL) to FDA

Members of Industry who submit Registration and Listing

US Agents for Foreign registrants

Importers and import agents

Consultants and law firms representing pharmaceutical companies

Keynote FDA Speaker

Paul Loebach, Director

Drug Registration and Listing Staff | Office of Program and Regulatory Operations CDER | FDA

