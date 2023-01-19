Follow us on LinkedIn

This on-demand webinar is FREE. This webinar was recorded on September 12, 2019.

FDA discusses trends with the Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium - Standard for Exchange Nonclinical Data (CDISC-SEND) data quality issues in sponsor-submitted studies and how industry may resolve them. CDER’s Office of Computational Science (OCS) presents. OCS manages the KickStart Service which provides data quality assessments to pharmacology and toxicology reviewers in the Office of New Drugs (OND).

The webinar covers several examples of substantive data quality issues FDA sees across studies. For example, the Subject Element domain sometimes contains overlapping dates across elements.

TOPICS

Common data quality and data fitness issues

Evaluate possible solutions to the data fitness issues presented and provide resources that may be helpful to industry

FDA communication methods to provide feedback to sponsors about data quality issues

Overview of the components of the KickStart Service related to data fitness and data exploration

INTENDED AUDIENCE

Regulatory affairs professionals who submit SEND data to FDA for review for: Investigational new drug applications (INDs) New drug applications (NDAs) Certain biologics license applications (BLAs)

CROs and/or consultants preparing and reviewing SEND datasets for sponsors

Staff of standards developing organizations responsible for implementation guides for use by the pharmaceutical industries

FDA SPEAKERS

Jesse Anderson

Program Manager, KickStart Service

Office of Computational Science (OCS) | Office of Translational Sciences (OTS) | CDER | FDA

Jennifer Feldmann

Contractor – SEND Subject Matter Expert

