Cosmic Flow coming to Liminal on Meta Quest

/EIN News/ -- Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World renowned virtual reality artist and developer Dmitri Medvedev is making his iconic experience Cosmic Flow available on Liminal. In consultation with the Liminal VR team, there will be three versions of the VR classic tweaked to span a number of different categories on Liminal. 

Medvedev believes that a relaxed and balanced mind allows for meaningful connections through more authentic expression and deeper understanding.

He hopes Cosmic Flow will inspire deep feelings of relaxation, awe and relief that linger in users even after the headset comes off.

Medvedev has crafted a highly immersive experience that is both visually stunning and mentally soothing. 

We are delighted to have Cosmic Flow on Liminal and look forward to engaging with more artists, studios and education partners as we work towards expanding Liminal and developing the Liminal Metaverse. - Damian Moratti, Co-founder and CEO of Liminal VR.

Cosmic Flow is a captivating experience to help you relax, offering a sense of peace and wonder on the Meta Quest 2.

This experience is one of over 80 experiences currently offered on the Liminal Platform: a virtual reality platform that is designed to empower people to consciously choose how they feel and perform. 

The Liminal Platform can be downloaded and accessed for free on the Meta store.

Liminal works with partners around the globe to create applications and experiences that have lasting emotional impacts on users. For more information, visit www.liminalvr.com

About Liminal VR

Liminal is a multi-award-winning virtual reality company based in Melbourne, dedicated to the application of neuroscience and psychological design principles to create emotionally impactful applications and experiences. With its team of virtual reality developers, 3D artists, neuroscientists, and psychologists, Liminal specialises in researching and applying evidence-based design methodologies to induce emotional and cognitive states.

About the Liminal Platform

The Liminal Platform is a leading virtual reality platform that is designed to empower people to choose how they feel and perform. Liminal applies psychometrics as a way for users to measure and rank the effectiveness and enjoyability of experiences.

Through the Liminal Partnership Program, Liminal works closely with developers around the globe to create experiences that have profound emotional impacts on users.

