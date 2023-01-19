Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,522 in the last 365 days.

Savage Sells EnviroServe, Focuses on Significant Growth Opportunities in Supply Chain Infrastructure and Agriculture

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savage, a global provider of supply chain infrastructure and services, is focusing its growth on industrial infrastructure and agriculture projects with the sale of its EnviroServe business. An affiliate of New York-based private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners, LLC acquired EnviroServe and will establish it as an independent company.

“We believe this path will provide the best outcome for both Savage and EnviroServe,” said Savage President and CEO Kirk Aubry. “We have unprecedented growth opportunities in our Infrastructure and Agriculture sectors and will focus our resources to safely and sustainably grow with our Customers and Partners in these two parts of our business.”

Savage’s growth opportunities include expanding its geographic footprint with a focus on strengthening the renewable fuels supply chain, helping Customers and railroad Partners streamline first- and last-mile rail service, and adding to its port and terminal operations across North America.

With the sale to One Rock Capital Partners, Nathan Savage is retiring as Sector President, Environmental at Savage and will continue to lead EnviroServe as Chief Executive Officer, where he’ll play a key role in ensuring the successful transition of the business. He will remain on the Savage Board.

“We’ve built a distinctive environmental services business with a strong future, and we’re confident One Rock’s investment in the business will lead to opportunities for the EnviroServe team to grow and thrive,” said Nathan Savage.

BMO Capital Markets Corp. acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Savage in connection with the EnviroServe transaction. Financial terms of the transaction are undisclosed.

About Savage
In business for 76 years, Savage is a privately held, global provider of supply chain infrastructure and services, with approximately 4,000 Team Members in over 200 locations. Our Customers and Partners count on us to safely and sustainably move and manage what is essential to their business. We enable our Customers and Partners to Feed the World, Power Our Lives and Sustain the Planet. www.savageservices.com 


Jeff Hymas
Savage
801-944-6584
jeffhymas@savageservices.com

You just read:

Savage Sells EnviroServe, Focuses on Significant Growth Opportunities in Supply Chain Infrastructure and Agriculture

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.