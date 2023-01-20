Submit Release
Beyond Celiac Offers Gut Health Tips for the New Year

Posed photo from the waist up of Alice Bast in a light pink top.

Alice Bast, Beyond Celiac CEO

A healthy and balanced microbiome supports the immune system and generally makes you feel better.

If you are experiencing ongoing GI or non-GI symptoms, talk to your doctor about getting tested. Celiac disease is often missed or misdiagnosed, leading to years of pain and frustration.”
— Alice Bast, Beyond Celiac CEO

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gut health has been a trendy topic lately, and for good reason. Good gut health supports the immune system and generally makes you feel better. But gut health is important for everyone, not just those who have gut issues such as celiac disease and gluten sensitivity. Below are tips from Beyond Celiac, the leading catalyst for a celiac disease cure, for managing your gut health in the new year.

1) Consume pre- and probiotic foods. Spinach, cabbage, onions, apples, oranges and grapefruit are just a few examples. Flavonoid-rich spices like ginger, garlic, turmeric, rosemary and oregano also contain pre- and probiotics.

2) Manage lifestyle choices like exercise, alcohol consumption, stress and tobacco use. Making positive changes in these areas can help improve overall gut health and wellbeing.

3) Talk to your healthcare provider if you have symptoms. If you have been experiencing pain, bloating, diarrhea, brain fog or other unexplained symptoms, ask your doctor to be tested for celiac disease. There may be something more serious going on, and a celiac disease test could provide answers.

Depression and anxiety are symptoms of celiac disease, and research has shown that imbalances in the gut microbiome can also contribute to depression and anxiety. “An inflamed or leaky gut can make working, socializing and doing everyday tasks difficult,” said Beyond Celiac CEO Alice Bast. “If you are experiencing ongoing GI or non-GI symptoms, talk to your doctor about getting tested. Celiac disease is often missed or misdiagnosed, leading to years of pain and frustration.”

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder that is triggered by the consumption of gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. When someone with celiac disease eats gluten, it causes an immune response that damages the small intestine and interferes with the absorption of nutrients.

Research has shown that celiac disease can also affect the gut microbiome. Studies have found that individuals with celiac disease often have an imbalance in their gut bacteria, with lower levels of beneficial bacteria and higher levels of harmful bacteria. This can contribute to the malabsorption of nutrients and inflammation that are associated with celiac disease.

Celiac disease affects one in 133 Americans. For more information about gluten sensitivity and celiac disease, refer to the Beyond Celiac publication, The Mystery of Celiac Disease.

About Beyond Celiac

Founded in 2003, Beyond Celiac is the leading catalyst for a celiac disease cure in the United States, serving as a patient advocacy and research-driven organization working to drive diagnosis and accelerate the discovery of new treatments. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, making the right investments in research and supporting the broad community of those with celiac disease and gluten sensitivity, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people can live healthy lives and eat without fear – a world Beyond Celiac. www.BeyondCeliac.org.

