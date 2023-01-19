The Hotel Group Adds Two Downtown Seattle Hyatt Hotels to its Management Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, WA, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hotel Group, a leading national hotel management, investment, and development company and affiliate of Hotel Equities is growing its Pacific Northwest hotel management portfolio with the addition of two centrally located Seattle Hyatt branded hotels.



“We are pleased to add these two Hyatt’s to our portfolio and to continue our longstanding partnership with Kauri Investments,” says Douglas Dreher, CEO at The Hotel Group, a Hotel Equities affiliate located in Edmonds, Washington. “We currently manage seven hotels in the Puget Sound and over the years have managed many others. These two hotels offer a contemporary, elevated experience for business and leisure guests and we’re delighted to be a part of Hyatt Hotels. Our vision of Serving our People and Properties, Inspiring a culture of Hospitality Greatness, and Delivering maximum investment value for our Partners will always be our focus.”

“We are excited to take on the management of these two well-established hotels,” said Joe Reardon, Chief Development Officer of Hotel Equites. “We look forward to further growing our portfolio with the Hyatt brand.”

The Hyatt House Seattle Downtown Hotel, located across the street from the Seattle Center, home of the Space Needle, Climate Pledge Arena, Museum of Pop Culture and several other iconic Seattle attractions features bright, contemporary guest accommodations, seating areas and in-room kitchen amenities offering a space to relax and work. The rooftop open air space offers guests the perfect space to take in Seattle’s skyline and surrounding Puget Sound. Additional amenities include a fitness center, business center, H market, and light fare and drinks served at H Bar. A complimentary hot breakfast including made-to-order omelets is available daily.

The Hyatt Place Seattle Downtown Hotel, situated three blocks from the Seattle Center, features complimentary breakfast bar, indoor swimming pool, fitness center, boardroom and meeting space. Spacious rooms include a seating area with a 42-inch, flat-screen TV, refrigerator, and sofa bed.

The hotels have a combined key count of 332 guest rooms.

About The Hotel Group

The Hotel Group, an affiliate of Hotel Equities, is a nationally recognized leading hotel management, investment, and development company. Since its inception in 1984, THG has managed and/or owned over 125 properties in 25 states representing over 20 brands, directed the design and construction of nearly 50 new hotels, and completed the acquisition of nearly $200 million in private investment through the Hotel Group Opportunity Funds. For more information on THG and the services it offers, visit www.thehotelgroup.com.

About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities is an award-winning full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm with a portfolio of over 250 hotels and resorts throughout the United States and Canada. Fred Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. Hotel Equities is an affiliate of 33 Degrees, an integrated management platform combining market knowledge and industry experience across a broad range of CRE assets including office, restaurant, retail, mixed-use and multi-unit residential. For more information on Hotel Equities, visit www.hotelequities.com.

