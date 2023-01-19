Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,508 in the last 365 days.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Record Quarterly and Annual Earnings and Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- RED BANK, N.J., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:“OCFC”) (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), announced net income available to common stockholders of $52.3 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $37.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter, and $21.7 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income available to common stockholders of $142.6 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, as compared to $106.1 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, for the prior year. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information):

  For the Three Months Ended,   For the Year Ended,
Performance Ratios (Quarterly Ratios Annualized):
 December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
2022   2022   2021   2022   2021
Return on average assets 1.62 %   1.19 %   0.72 %   1.15 %   0.91 %
Return on average stockholders’ equity 13.25     9.68     5.65     9.24     7.02  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (a) 19.85     14.62     8.59     13.96     10.73  
Return on average tangible common equity (a) 20.97     15.47     9.09     14.76     11.37  
Efficiency ratio 44.56     53.10     72.04     53.80     63.50  
Net interest margin 3.64     3.36     2.99     3.37     2.93  

(a) Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”), which are non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) financial measures, exclude the impact of intangible assets and goodwill from both assets and stockholders’ equity. ROTCE also excludes preferred stock from stockholders’ equity. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Core earnings1 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 amounted to $39.5 million and $138.0 million, respectively, or $0.67 and $2.34 per diluted share, an increase from core earnings of $28.5 million and $111.2 million, or $0.48 and $1.86 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods. Non-core operations, net of tax, had a favorable impact of $12.7 million and $4.6 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively. Non-core operations, net of tax, had an adverse impact of $6.8 million and $5.1 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

Core earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased $4.5 million from $35.0 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter. Non-core operations, net of tax, had a favorable impact of $2.6 million for the prior linked quarter.

Core earnings PTPP for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 were $56.5 million and $190.7 million, respectively, or $0.96 and $3.24 per diluted share, as compared to $33.1 million and $133.1 million, or $0.56 and $2.23 per diluted share for the corresponding prior year periods. Selected performance metrics are as follows:

  For the Three Months Ended,   For the Year Ended,
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
Core Ratios1 (Quarterly Ratios Annualized): 2022   2022   2021   2022   2021
Return on average assets   1.22 %     1.11 %     0.95 %     1.11 %     0.95 %
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity   15.01       13.62       11.30       13.50       11.25  
Return on average tangible common equity   15.86       14.40       11.96       14.28       11.92  
Efficiency ratio   50.78       54.80       62.57       54.21       60.84  
Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.67     $ 0.60     $ 0.48     $ 2.34     $ 1.86  
Core PTPP diluted earnings per share   0.96       0.81       0.56       3.24       2.23  


Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:

  • Net Interest Income and Margin Expansion: Net interest income increased by $10.5 million to $106.5 million, from $96.0 million in the prior linked quarter. Net interest margin increased to 3.64%, from 3.36% in the prior linked quarter, largely driven by the impact of the rising rate environment on interest earning assets and loan growth, partly offset by an increased cost of funds.
  • Loan Growth: Loan growth for the quarter was $199.3 million, reflecting loan originations of $684.1 million, while loan growth for the year was $1.30 billion, reflecting record loan originations of $3.09 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022.
  • Stockholders’ Equity per Common Share Growth: Stockholders’ equity per common share increased to $26.81, from $26.04 in the prior linked quarter. Tangible common equity per common share increased to $17.08, from $16.30 in the prior linked quarter, reflecting capital accretion from earnings growth and stable other comprehensive income.

1 Core earnings and core earnings before income taxes and credit loss provision (“PTPP or Pre-Tax-Pre-Provision”), and ratios derived therefrom, are non-GAAP financial measures. For the periods presented, core earnings exclude merger related expenses, net branch consolidation (benefit) expense, net loss (gain) on equity investments, and the income tax effect of these items, (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). PTPP excludes the aforementioned pre-tax “non-core” items along with income tax expense (benefit) and credit loss provision (benefit). Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “We are pleased to report exceptional financial performance for the fourth quarter and for the year driven by record net income and net interest income, net interest margin expansion, and continued loan growth. Throughout the challenging economic environment in 2022, OceanFirst has produced some of the strongest results in the history of our Company.” Mr. Maher added, “I am very proud of the entire team who worked tirelessly to serve our customers, to drive these results, and position OceanFirst to continue to deliver for our stockholders in 2023.”

As previously announced, in November 2022, the Company made an additional minority, non-controlling equity investment in Auxilior Capital Partners, Inc. (“Auxilior”), of $2.8 million as part of a new round of financing by the Company and other investors, in addition to the original $10.0 million investment the Company made in 2021. The new round of financing resulted in an unrealized gain of $17.5 million on the prior investments, which is included in other income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

The Company’s Board of Directors declared its 104th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.20 per share will be paid on February 17, 2023 to common stockholders of record on February 6, 2023. The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock of $0.4375 per depositary share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be paid on February 15, 2023 to preferred stockholders of record on January 31, 2023.

Results of Operations
On April 1, 2022, the Company completed its acquisition of a majority interest in Trident Abstract Title Agency, LLC (“Trident”) and its results of operations are included in the consolidated results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, but do not impact the results of operations for the period from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. Refer to “Supplemental Information on Trident” for the impact of Trident on the Company’s consolidated results.

Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 increased to $106.5 million and $377.5 million, respectively, as compared to $80.6 million and $305.3 million for the corresponding prior year periods, reflecting an increase in average interest-earning assets and net interest margin.

Net interest margin for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 increased to 3.64% and 3.37%, respectively, from 2.99% and 2.93% for the same prior year periods. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.10% and 0.18% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, net interest margin increased to 3.54% from 2.81%. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.11% and 0.17% for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, net interest margin increased to 3.26% from 2.76%. Net interest margin for both the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 were enhanced by the impact of the rising rate environment on interest earning assets and the redeployment of excess cash into loans, partly offset by an increased cost of funds and the growth of interest-bearing liabilities.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $899.7 million and $779.9 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, as compared to the corresponding prior year periods, primarily due to loan growth and, to a lesser extent securities growth, funded by the redeployment of excess cash and increased Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances. Average loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses, increased by $1.47 billion and $1.40 billion, primarily in commercial loans, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods.

For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.09% and 0.65%, respectively, from 0.40% and 0.49% for the corresponding prior year periods, as a result of higher costs associated with FHLB advances and interest-bearing deposits, including time deposits issued in an elevated rate environment in 2022. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.53% and 0.31% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, as compared to 0.20% and 0.26% for the same prior year periods. While costs of deposits have increased, deposit betas remain under 10% and are a fraction of the Company’s historical experience in the last rising interest rate cycle.

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased by $10.5 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter, reflecting an increase in net interest margin to 3.64%, as compared to 3.36% for the prior linked quarter. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.10% and 0.08% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively, net interest margin increased to 3.54% from 3.28%. The expansion in net interest margin was primarily attributable to the impact of the rising rate environment on interest earning assets, loan growth and, to a lesser extent, loan payoffs impacting interest income. This was partly offset by an increased cost of funds and the expansion in FHLB advances to fund loan growth. Average interest-earning assets increased by $279.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the prior linked quarter, primarily due to loan growth. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 4.46% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from 3.88% in the prior linked quarter, primarily due to the impact of the rising rate environment on interest earning assets. The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.09% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to 0.69% in the prior linked quarter, primarily due to higher costs associated with interest-bearing deposits and higher costs and balances of FHLB advances.

Credit Loss Expense (Benefit)
Credit loss expense for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, was $3.6 million and $7.8 million, respectively, as compared to credit loss benefit of $1.6 million and $11.8 million for the corresponding prior year periods, and a credit loss expense of $1.0 million in the prior linked quarter. The credit loss expense for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 was primarily influenced by loan growth, slowing prepayment assumptions, and increasingly uncertain macro-economic forecasts due to persistent inflation, interest rate increases, and global economic headwinds, partly offset by positive trends in the Company’s criticized and classified assets. The Company’s credit loss expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased from the prior linked quarter due to the heightened levels of uncertainty in macro-environment projections, despite the strength in the Company’s borrower performance and overall asset quality.

Net loan recoveries were $5,000 and $340,000 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively. Net loan recoveries were $19,000 and $461,000 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Net loan recoveries were $252,000 in the prior linked quarter. Refer to “Asset Quality” section for further discussion.

Non-interest Income
For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, other income increased to $27.6 million and $59.1 million, respectively, as compared to $9.4 million and $51.9 million for the corresponding prior year periods.

Other income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 was impacted by non-core operations of $17.2 million and $9.7 million, respectively, related to net gains on equity investments, which included a $17.5 million unrealized gain on the Auxilior investment. The year ended December 31, 2022 included $8.9 million of net unrealized losses, mostly on preferred stock equity investments, primarily due to the impact of the rising interest rate environment. The preferred stock equity investments carried a weighted average yield of 5.1% and an amortized cost of $73.0 million at December 31, 2022. Other income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 included net losses on equity investments of $1.3 million and net gains on equity investments of $7.1 million, respectively, which are considered non-core operations.

Excluding non-core operations noted above, other income decreased $298,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the corresponding prior year period. This decrease was primarily due to decreases in bankcard services of $1.9 million, primarily as a result of the Durbin amendment, which became effective for the Company on July 1, 2022, and commercial loan swap income of $804,000. These decreases were partly offset by the acquisition of a majority interest in Trident, which added $2.6 million primarily due to title-related fees and service charges.

Excluding non-core operations noted above, other income increased by $4.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the prior year. The increase was primarily due to the impact of Trident, which added $10.4 million, mostly due to title-related fees and services charges, and an increase in commercial loan swap income of $3.0 million. These increases were partly offset by decreases in bankcard services of $4.1 million, primarily as a result of the Durbin amendment, net gain on sale of loans of $2.8 million, fees and service charges (excluding Trident) of $814,000, and Paycheck Protection Program loan origination referral fees of $800,000 recognized in the prior year.

Excluding non-core operations of $3.4 million related to net gain on equity investments in the prior linked quarter, other income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 decreased by $1.4 million, primarily due to a decrease in commercial loan swap income of $952,000.

Non-interest Expense
Operating expenses decreased to $59.7 million and increased to $234.9 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, as compared to $64.8 million and $226.9 million, for the same prior year periods. Operating expenses for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 were adversely impacted by $387,000 and $3.4 million of non-core operations, respectively. Operating expenses for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 were adversely impacted by non-core operations of $7.7 million and $13.8 million, respectively.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $2.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the corresponding prior year period. This increase was partly due to the acquisition of a majority interest in Trident, which added $2.5 million of expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Other increases, excluding Trident, included professional fees of $2.0 million and compensation and benefits of $1.3 million, partly offset by a decrease in data processing expense of $3.2 million.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $18.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the prior year. This increase was partly due to the impact of Trident, which added $8.5 million of expenses. Other increases, excluding Trident, included compensation and benefits expense of $6.6 million, primarily related to higher compensation and incentive costs, professional fees of $1.9 million, data processing expense of $1.5 million, and federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments of $1.2 million, partly offset by a decrease in amortization of core deposit intangible of $734,000.

Excluding non-core operations of $48,000, which favorably impacted operating expenses in the prior linked quarter, operating expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased by $296,000 primarily due to an increase in professional fees of $2.2 million, partly offset by a decrease in data processing expense of $1.9 million.

Income Tax Expense
The provision for income taxes was $17.4 million and $46.6 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, as compared to $4.1 million and $32.2 million, for the same prior year periods, and $12.3 million for the prior linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 24.6% and 24.0% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, as compared to 15.3% and 22.6% for the same prior year periods, and 24.1% for the prior linked quarter. The lower effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the current year periods and prior linked quarter, was primarily due to allocation of taxable income to jurisdictions other than New Jersey, which was tied to our commercial banking strategy, and other tax optimization efforts.

Financial Condition
Total assets increased by $1.36 billion to $13.10 billion at December 31, 2022, from $11.74 billion at December 31, 2021. Total loans increased by $1.30 billion to $9.92 billion at December 31, 2022, from $8.62 billion at December 31, 2021, due to strong loan originations and to a lesser extent, residential loan pool purchases. Total debt securities decreased by $28.7 million at December 31, 2022, as compared to December 31, 2021, primarily due to principal repayments and maturities, and to a lesser extent, an increase in unrealized losses driven by the rising rate environment. This was partly offset by purchases in the second half of the year, which included approximately $227 million of fixed rate bonds at amortized cost, with a weighted average life of 8.5 years and a weighted average yield of 5.1%, to provide stability to the Company’s net interest income position. Other assets increased by $74.1 million to $221.1 million at December 31, 2022 from $147.0 million at December 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase in market values associated with customer interest rate swap programs.

Total liabilities increased by $1.30 billion to $11.52 billion at December 31, 2022, from $10.22 billion at December 31, 2021. FHLB advances increased to $1.21 billion at December 31, 2022 from $0 at December 31, 2021 to fund liquidity needs, as deposits decreased by $57.6 million during this period from $9.73 billion to $9.68 billion. Total deposits, excluding time deposits, decreased by $824.6 million to $8.13 billion at December 31, 2022, from $8.96 billion at December 31, 2021, due to the net runoff of non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking balances. Time deposits increased to $1.54 billion, or 15.9% of total deposits, at December 31, 2022, from $775.0 million, or 8.0% of total deposits, at December 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase in brokered time deposits. The loans-to-deposit ratio at December 31, 2022 was 102.5%, as compared to 88.6% at December 31, 2021. Other borrowings also decreased by $33.7 million to $195.4 million at December 31, 2022, from $229.1 million at December 31, 2021, primarily due to the extinguishment of $35.0 million of subordinated debt in March 2022.

Other liabilities increased by $224.1 million to $346.2 million at December 31, 2022, from $122.0 million at December 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase in the market values associated with customer interest rate swap programs and related collateral received from counterparties.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $1.59 billion at December 31, 2022, as compared to $1.52 billion at December 31, 2021. Accumulated other comprehensive loss increased by $33.2 million to $36.0 million at December 31, 2022 from $2.8 million at December 31, 2021, primarily due to unrealized losses on debt securities available-for-sale, which were adversely impacted by the rising interest rate environment. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 373,223 shares totaling $7.4 million under its stock repurchase program at a weighted average cost of $19.82. There were 2,934,438 shares available for repurchase at December 31, 2022 under the existing repurchase program. Stockholders’ equity per common share increased to $26.81 at December 31, 2022, as compared to $25.63 at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity per common share2 increased to $17.08 at December 31, 2022, as compared to $15.93 at December 31, 2021.

2 Tangible common equity per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes the impact of intangible assets, goodwill, and preferred equity from stockholders’ equity. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Asset Quality
The Company’s non-performing loans decreased to $23.3 million at December 31, 2022, as compared to $25.5 million at December 31, 2021. The Company’s non-performing loans, excluding $3.9 million and $6.5 million of non-performing purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans from prior bank acquisitions at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, increased to $19.3 million at December 31, 2022, as compared to $18.9 million at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 244.25% at December 31, 2022, as compared to 191.61% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans, excluding PCD loans, was 294.10% at December 31, 2022, as compared to 257.81% at December 31, 2021. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans improved to $14.1 million at December 31, 2022, from $14.5 million at December 31, 2021. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans, excluding non-performing and PCD loans, improved to $10.5 million at December 31, 2022, from $13.5 million at December 31, 2021.

The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.57% of total loans at both December 31, 2022 and 2021. The allowance for loan credit losses plus the unamortized credit and PCD marks amounted to $68.2 million, or 0.69% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, as compared to $67.8 million, or 0.79% of total loans at December 31, 2021.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and in some instances excluding income taxes and credit loss provision, and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets, goodwill or preferred stock, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. In addition, a non-GAAP table has been presented excluding the results associated with the acquisition of a majority interest in Trident for better comparison period over period. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Annual Meeting
The Company also announced today that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The record date for stockholders to vote at the Annual Meeting is Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Additional information regarding virtual access to the meeting will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Conference Call
As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is 1-844-200-6205, toll free, using the access code 433036. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403, access code 427414, from one hour after the end of the call until April 20, 2023. The conference call, as well as the replay, are also available (listen-only) by internet webcast at www.oceanfirst.com - in the Investor Relations section.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $13.1 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan markets of Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, and Boston. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to www.oceanfirst.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: implications arising from the termination of the proposed merger with Partners Bancorp, including reputational risks and potential adverse effects on the ability to attract other merger partners; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any other pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers, changes in interest rates, inflation, general economic conditions, potential recessionary conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters, potential increases to flood insurance premiums, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits, changes in accounting principles, a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands)

  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)    
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 167,946   $ 170,668   $ 204,949
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value   457,648     470,300     568,255
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $1,128 at December 31, 2022, $1,234 at September 30, 2022, and $1,467 at December 31, 2021 (estimated fair value of $1,110,041 at December 31, 2022, $905,426 at September 30, 2022, and $1,152,744 at December 31, 2021)   1,221,138     1,027,712     1,139,193
Equity investments   102,037     81,722     101,155
Restricted equity investments, at cost   109,278     77,556     53,195
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $56,824 at December 31, 2022, $53,521 at September 30, 2022, and $48,850 at December 31, 2021   9,868,718     9,672,488     8,583,352
Loans held-for-sale   690     3,549    
Interest and dividends receivable   44,704     38,388     32,606
Other real estate owned           106
Premises and equipment, net   126,705     127,868     125,828
Bank owned life insurance   261,603     261,118     259,207
Assets held for sale   2,719     3,216     6,229
Goodwill   506,146     506,146     500,319
Core deposit intangible   13,497     14,656     18,215
Other assets   221,067     228,066     147,007
Total assets $ 13,103,896   $ 12,683,453   $ 11,739,616
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity          
Deposits $ 9,675,206   $ 9,959,469   $ 9,732,816
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,211,166     514,200    
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with customers   69,097     96,289     118,769
Other borrowings   195,403     194,914     229,141
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance   21,405     25,457     20,305
Other liabilities   346,155     352,908     122,032
Total liabilities   11,518,432     11,143,237     10,223,063
Stockholders’ equity:          
OceanFirst Financial Corp. stockholders’ equity   1,584,662     1,539,253     1,516,553
Non-controlling interest   802     963    
Total stockholders’ equity   1,585,464     1,540,216     1,516,553
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,103,896   $ 12,683,453   $ 11,739,616

    

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

  For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
  2022   2022   2021   2022   2021
  |--------------------- (Unaudited) ---------------------|   (Unaudited)    
Interest income:                  
Loans $ 117,046   $ 100,141     $ 81,392     $ 390,386   $ 315,237  
Debt securities   10,951     8,479       5,654       34,407     22,033  
Equity investments and other   2,280     1,879       1,411       6,382     4,822  
Total interest income   130,277     110,499       88,457       431,175     342,092  
Interest expense:                  
Deposits   13,425     9,238       5,010       31,021     25,210  
Borrowed funds   10,364     5,296       2,861       22,677     11,544  
Total interest expense   23,789     14,534       7,871       53,698     36,754  
Net interest income   106,488     95,965       80,586       377,477     305,338  
Credit loss expense (benefit)   3,647     1,016       (1,573 )     7,768     (11,832 )
Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)   102,841     94,949       82,159       369,709     317,170  
Other income:                  
Bankcard services revenue   1,437     1,509       3,308       9,219     13,360  
Trust and asset management revenue   551     568       562       2,386     2,336  
Fees and service charges   5,776     6,320       3,314       22,802     13,833  
Net gain on sales of loans   10     168       6       358     3,186  
Net gain (loss) on equity investments   17,187     3,362       (1,252 )     9,685     7,145  
Net (loss) gain from other real estate operations             (3 )     48     (15 )
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,697     1,356       2,061       6,578     6,832  
Commercial loan swap income   519     1,471       1,323       7,065     4,095  
Other   374     396       91       953     1,159  
Total other income   27,551     15,150       9,410       59,094     51,931  
Operating expenses:                  
Compensation and employee benefits   33,943     34,124       31,006       131,915     120,014  
Occupancy   5,027     5,288       5,101       20,817     20,481  
Equipment   1,131     1,150       1,435       4,987     5,443  
Marketing   705     655       614       2,947     2,169  
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments   1,924     1,757       1,733       7,359     6,155  
Data processing   4,629     6,560       7,774       23,095     21,570  
Check card processing   1,243     1,231       1,170       4,971     5,182  
Professional fees   4,697     2,502       2,726       12,993     11,043  
Amortization of core deposit intangible   1,159     1,171       1,343       4,718     5,453  
Branch consolidation expense (benefit), net   111     (346 )     7,286       713     12,337  
Merger related expenses   276     298       451       2,735     1,503  
Other operating expense   4,883     4,607       4,195       17,631     15,510  
Total operating expenses   59,728     58,997       64,834       234,881     226,860  
Income before provision for income taxes   70,664     51,102       26,735       193,922     142,241  
Provision for income taxes   17,353     12,298       4,078       46,565     32,165  
Net income   53,311     38,804       22,657       147,357     110,076  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest   39     193             754      
Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.   53,272     38,611       22,657       146,603     110,076  
Dividends on preferred shares   1,004     1,004       1,004       4,016     4,016  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 52,268   $ 37,607     $ 21,653     $ 142,587   $ 106,060  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.89   $ 0.64     $ 0.37     $ 2.43   $ 1.79  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.89   $ 0.64     $ 0.37     $ 2.42   $ 1.78  
Average basic shares outstanding   58,584     58,681       58,801       58,730     59,406  
Average diluted shares outstanding   58,751     58,801       59,044       58,878     59,649  


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA
(dollars in thousands)

LOANS RECEIVABLE     At
      December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Commercial:                      
Commercial real estate - investor   $ 5,171,952     $ 5,007,637     $ 4,808,965     $ 4,607,880     $ 4,378,061  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied     997,367       983,784       1,020,873       1,057,246       1,055,065  
Commercial and industrial       622,372       652,620       584,464       502,739       449,224  
Total commercial       6,791,691       6,644,041       6,414,302       6,167,865       5,882,350  
Consumer:                      
Residential real estate       2,861,991       2,813,209       2,758,269       2,687,927       2,479,701  
Home equity loans and lines and other consumer (“other consumer”)     264,372       261,510       252,314       253,184       260,819  
Total consumer       3,126,363       3,074,719       3,010,583       2,941,111       2,740,520  
Total loans       9,918,054       9,718,760       9,424,885       9,108,976       8,622,870  
Deferred origination costs (fees), net     7,488       7,249       7,864       7,301       9,332  
Allowance for loan credit losses       (56,824 )     (53,521 )     (52,061 )     (50,598 )     (48,850 )
Loans receivable, net     $ 9,868,718     $ 9,672,488     $ 9,380,688     $ 9,065,679     $ 8,583,352  
Mortgage loans serviced for others   $ 51,736     $ 53,869     $ 56,045     $ 58,089     $ 60,447  
  At December 31, 2022
Average Yield		                    
Loan pipeline (1):                      
Commercial 6.53 %   $ 114,232     $ 339,487     $ 273,843     $ 385,986     $ 539,426  
Residential real estate 6.10       36,958       80,591       104,920       116,554       123,211  
Other consumer 5.95       14,890       19,395       6,278       12,814       8,381  
Total 6.38 %   $ 166,080     $ 439,473     $ 385,041     $ 515,354     $ 671,018  


  For the Three Months Ended  
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,  
  2022   2022   2022   2022   2021  
  Average Yield                      
Loan originations:                        
Commercial 6.32 %   $ 539,949   $ 356,726   $ 645,863   $ 816,517   $ 780,464  
Residential real estate 5.48       101,530 (2)   129,808     173,365     192,721 (2)   195,942 (2)
Other consumer 5.28       42,624     57,254     16,253     12,718     12,552  
Total 6.13 %   $ 684,103   $ 543,788   $ 835,481   $ 1,021,956   $ 988,958  
Loans sold     $ 2,340   $ 9,425 (3) $   $ 703 (4) $ 649  


(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.
(2) Excludes residential real estate loan pool purchases of $9.9 million, $161.7 million and $82.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
(3) Excludes the sale of a small business administration loan of $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
(4) Excludes the sale of higher risk commercial loans of $12.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.


DEPOSITS At
  December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Type of Account                  
Non-interest-bearing $ 2,101,308   $ 2,325,547   $ 2,312,126   $ 2,444,833   $ 2,412,056
Interest-bearing checking   3,829,683     3,909,864     3,696,067     4,287,745     4,201,736
Money market   714,386     749,229     716,782     811,588     736,090
Savings   1,487,809     1,570,472     1,606,534     1,624,751     1,607,933
Time deposits   1,542,020     1,404,357     1,499,975     887,316     775,001
Total deposits $ 9,675,206   $ 9,959,469   $ 9,831,484   $ 10,056,233   $ 9,732,816


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ASSET QUALITY
(dollars in thousands)

ASSET QUALITY December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Non-performing loans:                  
Commercial real estate - investor $ 10,483     $ 9,866     $ 2,609     $ 3,575     $ 3,614  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied   4,025       1,976       8,233       9,632       11,904  
Commercial and industrial   331       321       364       2,830       277  
Residential real estate   5,969       5,958       5,846       7,047       6,114  
Other consumer   2,457       3,377       3,701       3,841       3,585  
Total non-performing loans   23,265       21,498       20,753       26,925       25,494  
Other real estate owned                     106       106  
Total non-performing assets $ 23,265     $ 21,498     $ 20,753     $ 27,031     $ 25,600  
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $ 14,148     $ 11,846     $ 9,558     $ 18,691     $ 14,546  
Troubled debt restructuring (“TDR”):                  
Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 6,361     $ 10,047     $ 10,493     $ 11,914     $ 11,311  
Performing   7,530       6,065       6,946       7,716       12,320  
Total TDRs $ 13,891     $ 16,112     $ 17,439     $ 19,630     $ 23,631  
Allowance for loan credit losses $ 56,824     $ 53,521     $ 52,061     $ 50,598     $ 48,850  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable (1)   0.57 %     0.55 %     0.55 %     0.56 %     0.57 %
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans (1)   244.25       248.96       250.86       187.92       191.61  
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable   0.23       0.22       0.22       0.30       0.30  
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets   0.18       0.17       0.17       0.22       0.22  
Supplemental PCD and non-performing loans                  
PCD loans, net of allowance for loan credit losses $ 27,129     $ 29,249     $ 35,227     $ 37,032     $ 41,817  
Non-performing PCD loans   3,944       3,043       3,529       3,745       6,546  
Delinquent PCD and non-performing loans 30 to 89 days   3,657       1,434       1,381       2,749       1,000  
TDR PCD loans   765       715       997       1,033       337  
Asset quality, excluding PCD loans (2)                  
Non-performing loans   19,321       18,455       17,224       23,180       18,948  
Non-performing assets   19,321       18,455       17,224       23,286       19,054  
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days (excludes non-performing loans)   10,491       10,412       8,177       15,942       13,546  
TDRs   13,126       15,397       16,442       18,597       23,294  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans (1)   294.10 %     290.01 %     302.26 %     218.28 %     257.81 %
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable   0.19       0.19       0.18       0.25       0.22  
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets   0.15       0.15       0.14       0.19       0.16  


(1) Loans acquired from prior bank acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $11.4 million, $13.6 million, $15.5 million, $16.9 million, and $18.9 million at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.
(2) All balances and ratios exclude PCD loans.

   

NET LOAN RECOVERIES (CHARGE-OFFS) For the Three Months Ended
  December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs):                  
Loan charge-offs $ (138 )   $ (5 )   $ (287 )   $ (143 )   $ (92 )
Recoveries on loans   143       257       278       235       111  
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) $ 5     $ 252     $ (9 )   $ 92     $ 19  
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) to average total loans (annualized) NM*   NM*     %   NM*   NM*
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) detail:                  
Commercial $ (46 )   $ 117     $ 154     $ 25     $ (24 )
Residential real estate   9       44       (47 )     94       21  
Other consumer   42       91       (116 )     (27 )     22  
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) $ 5     $ 252     $ (9 )   $ 92     $ 19  

* Not meaningful as amounts are net loan recoveries.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME

  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
(dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost (1)
Assets:                                  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 70,023     $ 634   3.59 %   $ 65,648     $ 336   2.03 %   $ 698,652     $ 300   0.17 %
Securities (2)   1,764,764       12,597   2.83       1,748,687       10,022   2.27       1,710,143       6,765   1.57  
Loans receivable, net (3)                                  
Commercial   6,715,896       88,991   5.26       6,509,515       74,309   4.53       5,635,642       57,829   4.07  
Residential real estate   2,841,073       24,532   3.45       2,791,067       22,818   3.27       2,430,635       20,454   3.37  
Other consumer   262,911       3,523   5.32       256,638       3,014   4.66       273,007       3,109   4.52  
Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees   (48,776 )             (44,773 )             (41,889 )        
Loans receivable, net   9,771,104       117,046   4.76       9,512,447       100,141   4.18       8,297,395       81,392   3.89  
Total interest-earning assets   11,605,891       130,277   4.46       11,326,782       110,499   3.88       10,706,190       88,457   3.28  
Non-interest-earning assets   1,228,520               1,191,173               1,247,420          
Total assets $ 12,834,411             $ 12,517,955             $ 11,953,610          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing checking $ 3,989,403       4,911   0.49 %   $ 3,873,968       2,671   0.27 %   $ 4,249,001       2,851   0.27 %
Money market   738,637       917   0.49       793,230       721   0.36       790,471       282   0.14  
Savings   1,539,175       285   0.07       1,603,147       187   0.05       1,611,522       141   0.03  
Time deposits   1,486,410       7,312   1.95       1,467,297       5,659   1.53       819,025       1,736   0.84  
Total   7,753,625       13,425   0.69       7,737,642       9,238   0.47       7,470,019       5,010   0.27  
FHLB advances   632,207       6,475   4.06       352,392       2,208   2.49                
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   88,191       41   0.18       96,147       35   0.14       132,520       50   0.15  
Other borrowings   195,167       3,848   7.82       194,755       3,053   6.22       228,980       2,811   4.87  
Total borrowings   915,565       10,364   4.49       643,294       5,296   3.27       361,500       2,861   3.14  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   8,669,190       23,789   1.09       8,380,936       14,534   0.69       7,831,519       7,871   0.40  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   2,221,884               2,328,700               2,467,588          
Non-interest-bearing liabilities   378,481               266,564               134,527          
Total liabilities   11,269,555               10,976,200               10,433,634          
Stockholders’ equity   1,564,856               1,541,755               1,519,976          
Total liabilities and equity $ 12,834,411             $ 12,517,955             $ 11,953,610          
Net interest income     $ 106,488           $ 95,965           $ 80,586    
Net interest rate spread (4)         3.37 %           3.19 %           2.88 %
Net interest margin (5)         3.64 %           3.36 %           2.99 %
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)         0.53 %           0.36 %           0.20 %


  For the Year Ended
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
(dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost
Assets:                      
Interest-earning assets:                      
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 72,913     $ 1,106   1.52 %   $ 969,982     $ 1,258   0.13 %
Securities (2)   1,792,598       39,683   2.21       1,517,649       25,597   1.69  
Loans receivable, net (3)                      
Commercial   6,386,755       287,044   4.49       5,362,265       221,144   4.12  
Residential real estate   2,724,398       91,432   3.36       2,309,790       79,696   3.45  
Other consumer   256,912       11,910   4.64       298,193       14,397   4.83  
Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees   (44,446 )             (48,637 )        
Loans receivable, net   9,323,619       390,386   4.19       7,921,611       315,237   3.98  
Total interest-earning assets   11,189,130       431,175   3.85       10,409,242       342,092   3.29  
Non-interest-earning assets   1,200,725               1,260,079          
Total assets $ 12,389,855             $ 11,669,321          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing checking $ 4,063,716       11,344   0.28 %   $ 3,878,465       13,400   0.35 %
Money market   764,837       2,234   0.29       769,157       1,105   0.14  
Savings   1,597,648       758   0.05       1,581,472       631   0.04  
Time deposits   1,167,499       16,685   1.43       985,328       10,074   1.02  
Total   7,593,700       31,021   0.41       7,214,422       25,210   0.35  
FHLB advances   389,750       10,365   2.66                
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   101,377       159   0.16       134,939       253   0.19  
Other borrowings   203,117       12,153   5.98       228,600       11,291   4.94  
Total borrowings   694,244       22,677   3.27       363,539       11,544   3.18  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   8,287,944       53,698   0.65       7,577,961       36,754   0.49  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   2,319,657               2,429,547          
Non-interest-bearing liabilities   239,861               151,950          
Total liabilities   10,847,462               10,159,458          
Stockholders’ equity   1,542,393               1,509,863          
Total liabilities and equity $ 12,389,855             $ 11,669,321          
Net interest income     $ 377,477           $ 305,338    
Net interest rate spread (4)         3.20 %           2.80 %
Net interest margin (5)         3.37 %           2.93 %
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)         0.31 %           0.26 %


(1) Average yields and costs are annualized.
(2) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses.
(3) Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

      

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

  December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Selected Financial Condition Data:                  
Total assets $ 13,103,896   $ 12,683,453   $ 12,438,653   $ 12,164,945   $ 11,739,616
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value   457,648     470,300     507,276     546,470     568,255
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses   1,221,138     1,027,712     1,068,034     1,099,514     1,139,193
Equity investments   102,037     81,722     75,269     93,888     101,155
Restricted equity investments, at cost   109,278     77,556     76,047     56,704     53,195
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses   9,868,718     9,672,488     9,380,688     9,065,679     8,583,352
Deposits   9,675,206     9,959,469     9,831,484     10,056,233     9,732,816
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,211,166     514,200     488,750     75,002    
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings   264,500     291,203     300,149     312,178     347,910
Total stockholders’ equity   1,585,464     1,540,216     1,521,432     1,519,334     1,516,553


  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Selected Operating Data:                  
Interest income $ 130,277   $ 110,499     $ 99,416     $ 90,983     $ 88,457  
Interest expense   23,789     14,534       8,619       6,756       7,871  
Net interest income   106,488     95,965       90,797       84,227       80,586  
Credit loss expense (benefit)   3,647     1,016       1,254       1,851       (1,573 )
Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)   102,841     94,949       89,543       82,376       82,159  
Other income (excluding net gain (loss) on equity investments)   10,364     11,788       15,619       11,638       10,662  
Net gain (loss) on equity investments   17,187     3,362       (8,078 )     (2,786 )     (1,252 )
Operating expenses (excluding merger related and branch consolidation expense (benefit), net)   59,341     59,045       57,919       55,128       57,097  
Branch consolidation expense (benefit), net   111     (346 )     546       402       7,286  
Merger related expenses   276     298       196       1,965       451  
Income before provision for income taxes   70,664     51,102       38,423       33,733       26,735  
Provision for income taxes   17,353     12,298       8,940       7,974       4,078  
Net income   53,311     38,804       29,483       25,759       22,657  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest   39     193       522              
Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp. $ 53,272   $ 38,611     $ 28,961     $ 25,759     $ 22,657  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 52,268   $ 37,607     $ 27,957     $ 24,755     $ 21,653  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.89   $ 0.64     $ 0.47     $ 0.42     $ 0.37  
Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income $ 2,278   $ 2,004     $ 2,196     $ 2,953     $ 3,610  


  At or For the Three Months Ended
  December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data (1) (2):                  
Performance Ratios (Annualized):                  
Return on average assets (3) 1.62 %   1.19 %   0.92 %   0.84 %   0.72 %
Return on average tangible assets (3) (4) 1.68     1.24     0.96     0.88     0.75  
Return on average stockholders' equity (3) 13.25     9.68     7.31     6.57     5.65  
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (3) (4) 19.85     14.62     11.08     9.94     8.59  
Return on average tangible common equity (3) (4) 20.97     15.47     11.72     10.52     9.09  
Stockholders' equity to total assets 12.10     12.14     12.23     12.49     12.92  
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (4) 8.47     8.38     8.39     8.60     8.89  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 8.03     7.92     7.92     8.13     8.40  
Net interest rate spread 3.37     3.19     3.18     3.08     2.88  
Net interest margin 3.64     3.36     3.29     3.18     2.99  
Operating expenses to average assets 1.85     1.87     1.92     1.95     2.15  
Efficiency ratio (5) 44.56     53.10     59.65     61.77     72.04  
Loans-to-deposits 102.50     97.60     95.90     90.60     88.60  


  At or For the Year Ended December 31,
  2022   2021
Performance Ratios:      
Return on average assets (3) 1.15 %   0.91 %
Return on average tangible assets (3) (4) 1.20     0.95  
Return on average stockholders' equity (3) 9.24     7.02  
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (3) (4) 13.96     10.73  
Return on average tangible common equity (3) (4) 14.76     11.37  
Net interest rate spread 3.20     2.80  
Net interest margin 3.37     2.93  
Operating expenses to average assets 1.90     1.94  
Efficiency ratio (5) 53.80     63.50  


  At or For the Three Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
  2022   2022   2022   2022   2021
Trust and Asset Management:                  
Wealth assets under administration and management (“AUA/M”) $ 324,066     $ 273,815     $ 279,222     $ 296,818     $ 287,404  
Nest Egg AUA/M   403,538       402,256       398,344       415,478       428,558  
Total AUA/M   727,604       676,071       677,566       712,296       715,962  
Per Share Data:                  
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.17  
Stockholders’ equity per common share at end of period   26.81       26.04       25.73       25.58       25.63  
Tangible common equity per common share at end of period (4)   17.08       16.30       15.96       15.94       15.93  
Common shares outstanding at end of period   59,144,128       59,138,507       59,130,236       59,388,983       59,175,046  
Preferred shares outstanding at end of period   57,370       57,370       57,370       57,370       57,370  
Number of full-service customer facilities:   38       38       38       38       47  
Quarterly Average Balances                  
Total securities $ 1,764,764     $ 1,748,687     $ 1,811,869     $ 1,846,452     $ 1,710,143  
Loans receivable, net   9,771,104       9,512,447       9,204,583       8,796,861       8,297,395  
Total interest-earning assets   11,605,891       11,326,782       11,083,892       10,732,139       10,706,190  
Total goodwill and core deposit intangible   520,400       521,566       522,666       518,106       519,401  
Total assets   12,834,411       12,517,955       12,251,985       11,947,210       11,953,610  
Time deposits   1,486,410       1,467,297       937,387       767,709       819,025  
Total deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)   9,975,509       10,066,342       9,665,200       9,944,352       9,937,607  
Total borrowings   915,565       643,294       837,164       375,578       361,500  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   8,669,190       8,380,936       8,174,240       7,918,133       7,831,519  
Non-interest bearing deposits   2,221,884       2,328,700       2,328,124       2,401,797       2,467,588  
Stockholders’ equity   1,564,856       1,541,755       1,534,721       1,527,839       1,519,976  
Tangible stockholders’ equity (4)   1,044,456       1,020,189       1,012,055       1,009,733       1,000,575  
Quarterly Yields and Costs                  
Total securities   2.83 %     2.27 %     1.90 %     1.86 %     1.57 %
Loans receivable, net   4.76       4.18       3.95       3.79       3.89  
Total interest-earning assets   4.46       3.88       3.60       3.43       3.28  
Time deposits   1.95       1.53       0.97       0.77       0.84  
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)   0.53       0.36       0.18       0.16       0.20  
Total borrowed funds   4.49       3.27       2.06       2.93       3.14  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1.09       0.69       0.42       0.35       0.40  
Net interest spread   3.37       3.19       3.18       3.08       2.88  
Net interest margin   3.64       3.36       3.29       3.18       2.99  


(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.
(2) Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(3) Ratios for each period are based on net income available to common stockholders.
(4) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets related to goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible common equity excludes goodwill, core deposit intangible and preferred equity. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(5) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
OTHER ITEMS
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Core Earnings:                  
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 52,268     $ 37,607     $ 27,957     $ 24,755     $ 21,653  
Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items:                  
Merger related expenses   276       298       196       1,965       451  
Branch consolidation expense (benefit), net (1)   111       (346 )     546       402       7,286  
Net (gain) loss on equity investments   (17,187 )     (3,362 )     8,078       2,786       1,252  
Income tax expense (benefit) on items   4,060       824       (2,132 )     (1,141 )     (2,144 )
Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 39,528     $ 35,021     $ 34,645     $ 28,767     $ 28,498  
Income tax expense $ 17,353     $ 12,298     $ 8,940     $ 7,974     $ 4,078  
Credit loss expense (benefit)   3,647       1,016       1,254       1,851       (1,573 )
Less: income tax expense (benefit) on non-core items   4,060       824       (2,132 )     (1,141 )     (2,144 )
Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP) $ 56,468     $ 47,511     $ 46,971     $ 39,733     $ 33,147  
Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.67     $ 0.60     $ 0.59     $ 0.49     $ 0.48  
Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share $ 0.96     $ 0.81     $ 0.80     $ 0.67     $ 0.56  
                   
Core Ratios (Annualized):                  
Return on average assets   1.22 %     1.11 %     1.13 %     0.98 %     0.95 %
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity   15.01       13.62       13.73       11.55       11.30  
Return on average tangible common equity   15.86       14.40       14.53       12.23       11.96  
Efficiency ratio   50.78       54.80       54.43       57.51       62.57  
(1) Includes $2.0 million of gains related to the sale of two branches for the three months ended December 31, 2021.


  For the Years Ended December 31,
  2022   2021
Core Earnings:      
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 142,587     $ 106,060  
Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items:      
Merger related expenses   2,735       1,503  
Branch consolidation expense, net (1)   713       12,337  
Net gain on equity investments   (9,685 )     (7,145 )
Income tax expense (benefit) on items   1,611       (1,590 )
Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 137,961     $ 111,165  
Income tax expense $ 46,565     $ 32,165  
Credit loss expense (benefit)   7,768       (11,832 )
Less: income tax expense (benefit) on non-core items   1,611       (1,590 )
Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP) $ 190,683     $ 133,088  
Core diluted earnings per share $ 2.34     $ 1.86  
Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share $ 3.24     $ 2.23  
       
Core Ratios:      
Return on average assets   1.11 %     0.95 %
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity   13.50       11.25  
Return on average tangible common equity   14.28       11.92  
Efficiency ratio   54.21       60.84  
 
(1) Includes $2.0 million of gains related to the sale of two branches for the year ended December 31, 2021.


  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
  2022   2022   2022   2022   2021
Tangible Equity:                  
Total stockholders' equity $ 1,585,464     $ 1,540,216     $ 1,521,432     $ 1,519,334     $ 1,516,553  
Less:                  
Goodwill   506,146       506,146       506,146       500,319       500,319  
Core deposit intangible   13,497       14,656       15,827       17,005       18,215  
Tangible stockholders’ equity   1,065,821       1,019,414       999,459       1,002,010       998,019  
Less:                  
Preferred stock   55,527       55,527       55,527       55,527       55,527  
Tangible common equity $ 1,010,294     $ 963,887     $ 943,932     $ 946,483     $ 942,492  
                   
Tangible Assets:                  
Total assets $ 13,103,896     $ 12,683,453     $ 12,438,653     $ 12,164,945     $ 11,739,616  
Less:                  
Goodwill   506,146       506,146       506,146       500,319       500,319  
Core deposit intangible   13,497       14,656       15,827       17,005       18,215  
Tangible assets $ 12,584,253     $ 12,162,651     $ 11,916,680     $ 11,647,621     $ 11,221,082  
                   
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets   8.47 %     8.38 %     8.39 %     8.60 %     8.89 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   8.03 %     7.92 %     7.92 %     8.13 %     8.40 %


SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ON TRIDENT                                                           

  For the Three Months Ended,   For the Year Ended,
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2022
GAAP Measures:          
Net interest income $ 106,488     $ 95,965     $ 377,477  
Other income   27,551       15,150       59,094  
Total income   134,039       111,115       436,571  
Less: income attributable to Trident (1)   2,617       3,259       10,387  
Total income, excluding Trident   131,422       107,856       426,184  
           
Total operating expense   59,728       58,997       234,881  
Less: expense attributable to Trident (2)   2,519       2,777       8,502  
Total operating expense, excluding Trident   57,209       56,220       226,379  
           
Efficiency ratio   44.56 %     53.10 %     53.80 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding Trident   43.53       52.13       53.12  
           
Core Measures (non-GAAP):          
Net interest income $ 106,488     $ 95,965     $ 377,477  
Other income   10,364       11,788       49,409  
Total income   116,852       107,753       426,886  
Less: income attributable to Trident (1)   2,617       3,259       10,387  
Total core income, excluding Trident   114,235       104,494       416,499  
           
Core operating expense   59,341       59,045       231,433  
Less: expense attributable to Trident (2)   2,519       2,777       8,502  
Total operating expense, excluding Trident   56,822       56,268       222,931  
           
Core efficiency ratio   50.78 %     54.80 %     54.21 %
Core efficiency ratio, excluding Trident   49.74       53.85       53.52  


(1) Trident title-related activity is primarily included in fees and service charges in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
(2) Trident operating expenses are primarily included in compensation and employee benefits and other operating expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
   

Company Contact: 

Patrick S. Barrett
Chief Financial Officer
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
Tel: (732) 240-4500, ext. 7507
Email: pbarrett@oceanfirst.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Record Quarterly and Annual Earnings and Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.