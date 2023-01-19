Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,463 in the last 365 days.

Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced its plans to host a conference call to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The company plans to release fourth quarter results in the investor relations section of its website at ir.joinroot.com after the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Date: February 23, 2023
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 660-6392
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (929) 203-0899

Conference ID: 3641459
Webcast: https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be made available for on-demand viewing after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at ir.joinroot.com.

About Root Inc.
Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience.

Contacts:

Media:
press@joinroot.com

Investor Relations:
ir@joinroot.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.