Euroseas Ltd. to Participate at Capital Link’s Corporate Presentation Series

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, the “Company” or “Euroseas”), an owner and operator of container vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that it will participate in Capital Link’s Corporate Presentation Webinar Series.



On Tuesday, January 24th, 2023 at 11:00 am EST, its senior management team will go through a presentation on the company's current operations, business development, growth prospects and outlook of the container sector.

About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. After the sale of the M/V Akinada Bridge, the Company will have a fleet of 17 vessels comprising of 10 Feeder and 7 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 17 containerships have a cargo capacity of 53,261 teu. On a fully-delivered basis of its vessels under construction, the Company’s fleet will increase to 26 containerships with a cargo capacity of about 75,461 teu.

