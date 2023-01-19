Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Brazilian Secretary General Ambassador da Rocha

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Ambassador Maria Laura da Rocha, Secretary General of Brazil’s Ministry of External Relations, spoke by phone this morning. The two discussed the importance of working together to promote environmental protection, trade and investment, racial equity and justice, regional democracy, and global peace and security. Deputy Secretary Sherman also reiterated the Biden Administration’s unwavering support of Brazil’s democracy, condemning the violent attacks against Brazil’s democratic institutions and peaceful transfer of power.