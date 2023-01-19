Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,857 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,465 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Brazilian Secretary General Ambassador da Rocha

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Ambassador Maria Laura da Rocha, Secretary General of Brazil’s Ministry of External Relations, spoke by phone this morning. The two discussed the importance of working together to promote environmental protection, trade and investment, racial equity and justice, regional democracy, and global peace and security. Deputy Secretary Sherman also reiterated the Biden Administration’s unwavering support of Brazil’s democracy, condemning the violent attacks against Brazil’s democratic institutions and peaceful transfer of power.

You just read:

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Brazilian Secretary General Ambassador da Rocha

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.